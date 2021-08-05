Iowa soccer notebook: Hawkeyes start preseason practice

Iowa soccer is coming off its first-ever Big Ten Tournament title, and the Hawkeyes are hoping to grow in 2021-22.

Iowa Midfielder Hailey Rydberg moves the ball away from Purdue Defender Julia Ware during the Iowa Soccer senior day game against Purdue on Mar. 28, 2021 at the Iowa Soccer Complex. Iowa defeated Purdue 1-0.

After a record-breaking 2020-21 spring season, Iowa soccer started its first week of 2021-22 fall preparation this week at the Iowa Soccer Complex.

The Hawkeyes garnered a 2-7-1 regular season record before running the table at the Big Ten Tournament, capturing the program’s first-ever tournament title. Iowa also made history winning its first NCAA tournament game against Campbell, 1-0.

After the Hawkeyes scrimmaged on a rainy Thursday morning, head coach Dave DiIanni told his team players he thinks they’re an incredibly competitive group.

“They want to grow and get better,” DiIanni said. “I really like the leadership. I think there’s great leadership in all the classes but mostly because of the experience we got from the spring.”

Iowa is returning all but one player from its 2020-21 squad and added two graduate transfers and seven true freshmen.

Iowa’s success in 2020-21 came in postseason play, after the Hawkeyes posted a losing record through the regular season. This season, DiIanni said the Hawkeyes are trying to be process-driven — evaluating each day and not looking too far ahead.

“We can’t get to September until we get through August,” DiIanni said. “The expectations are there, we talk a lot about paying attention to detail and buying into the process and sacrificing to it for each other, and if we do those things every day, then I think those expectations will come into fruition.

Iowa is spending a lot of time in preseason preparation focusing on defending — the Hawkeyes gave up 0.94 goals per game last season.

Yet, DiIanni pointed out the Hawkeyes have a lot of attacking opportunities with the additions of graduate transfers Courtney Powell from Iowa State and Allyssa Walker from Richmond, along with freshman Kenzie Roling.

Scoring was a struggle for the Hawkeyes in 2020-21 as Iowa did not get a goal until its seventh game. In 2020-21, the Hawkeyes averaged 0.65 goals per game.

“I think we have a bunch of talent in a bunch of different areas,” senior defender Sara Wheaton said. “We have some people that are really savvy on the ball. We have some people that are great defenders, we have a lot of athletes, so I think we have a good variety of everything so seeing how it’s going to come together and go this fall is exciting.”

Iowa will play its first exhibition game Saturday against South Dakota in Iowa City.

Iowa’s season opener will come on Aug. 19 at DePaul.

A strong senior group

Including redshirt seniors and graduate transfers, the Hawkeyes have 11 seniors in 2021-22.

DiIanni has been impressed with midfielders Hailey Rydberg and Josie Durr in the first days of practice, along with Wheaton.

“I definitely think I’ve grown a lot since freshman year,” Rydberg said. “I’ve learned the importance of taking care of your body. I think I’ve grown as a leader as well, just learning when to step up. And obviously as a player, I think I’ve grown as well and obviously that comes with experience. Just putting some more time in the weight room and just realizing how special this team can be if you come together and work hard.”

The Hawkeyes voted Rydberg as Iowa’s most valuable player in 2020-21, after starting all 17 games and recording a team-high 44 shots.

Durr, in her fifth season at Iowa, also started all 17 games last season. She tallied one goal and one assist, and DiIanni said she’s been dynamic in the midfield.

Wheaton was voted as Iowa’s defensive player of the year in 2020-21. Last season, she started 16 games with two goals and one assist.

Goalkeepers locked in

The Hawkeyes had two goalkeepers start last spring — incoming senior Monica Wilhelm and sophomore Macy Enneking.

Wilhelm started the first seven games of the season before DiIanni replaced her with Enneking.

Enneking started the rest of the season and only gave up five goals en route to becoming a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten Freshman team, along with the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

But in preseason practice, Enneking is now competing with three other goalkeepers — including Wilhelm.

“It’s definitely crazy but I think we have an amazing goalkeeper union here,” Enneking said. “We all push each other each day and we’re also very proud and happy for each other when opportunities do arise.”

Up until the second round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 UCLA, Enneking had given up three goals in the entire season. Against UCLA, Enneking gave up three goals, including two in the final six minutes — ending the Hawkeyes’ season.

“It’s been a mental challenge, definitely,” Enneking said. “But I think I’ve definitely worked on and moved past it and like learn from my mistakes and grown a lot during the summer and I’m ready for the new season and opportunities.”

Watch out for Roling

Though Roling has only been practicing with the team for a few days, she’s already made a positive impression on her teammates.

In her senior season of high school, the Waverly, Iowa, native scored 76 goals and was named the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year.

DiIanni said she’s been attacking in every practice and thinks she’ll have a good freshman season.

“I’ve been waiting to play with this team,” Roling said. “They’re a great bunch with a lot of talent and a lot of depth, and it was super awesome to finally get out and actually play, but I love training with them too. It’s been really intense and exactly what I figured what I figured the environment would be like, so it’s been awesome.”