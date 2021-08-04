12 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Comments (From Active Users)
August 4, 2021
If you have found us, you must have one particular question on your mind – “Which are the best sites to buy YouTube comments?” YouTube, with more than 2 billion users every month, is the second-most popular search engine in the whole world after Google. Today, over 30,000 hours of videos are uploaded on the platform every hour by millions of YouTubers from all around the world. Thus, there is a cut-throat competition on the platform and every YouTuber aims to build their unique presence on the platform. Therefore, it becomes very challenging for your YouTube video to get desired reach and engagement.
But, the reach and engagement of your YouTube video depend on several parameters, which include – number of views, likes, comments, subscribers, etc. If you want your YouTube channel to succeed and reach its goals, you need to get tons of likes, comments, views, and other metrics on your videos quickly.
YouTube promotions are very costly and there is no point in investing so much as the whole motive is to make revenue from the platform. This is the reason why millions of YouTubers worldwide prefer to buy YouTube growth services. These creators already know that just relying on organic methods and doing everything manually may take decades to reach the goals, especially when one has just started – why should you be any different? Having good stats on your videos will force your viewers to engage more, give you an authoritative presence, and help you feel motivated.
But there are plenty of fake websites out there that promise to provide so-called “high-quality” services. This has lead us to carefully research, analyze, and compile a list of the best sites to buy YouTube comments so that you save both your time and effort!
Best Sites to Buy YouTube Comments
If you feel that it’s high time that your content should go viral and you should get famous, then Viralyft is the perfect option for you. Viralyft has over 50 years of marketing experience, which also makes it one of the oldest and trustworthy sites in this industry. Hence, it has the potential to help the customers increase their credibility and get the desired results within a short span of time. As the name of the site tells, it is one of the best social media marketing service providers, that’ll help you get popular instantly.
You can rely on it to help you out your YouTube channel rankings and to help you monetize on the platform quickly. Apart from YouTube comments, other services are also available that’ll help to boost your YouTube stats such as views, likes, shares, dislikes, and subscribers. The features include – real random comments, no password requirement, 1-3 hour instant delivery service, worldwide comments, and 24/7 customer support.
“Find a solution that suits you!” is the tagline of SocialPros.io, which says it all. The website provides the best services for almost every popular social media platform such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Clubhouse, Twitch, Soundcloud, TikTok, especially YouTube. Hence, you can find the best solutions for many platforms all in one place as all you need is to choose the appropriate plan from the variety of packages available.
The company’s primary focus is to boost the engagement of your YouTube channel and therefore offers the best packages to buy YouTube comments at rates like nowhere. Benefits such as refill guarantee, fast delivery, no password requirement, risk-free transaction, and 24/7 live support act as an add-on to the premium quality services offered by the platform.
SocialPros.io has a total of 5 different plans to offer at super-affordable prices. The plans are – 10 comments for $5.99, 20 comments for $10.99, 50 comments for $24.99, 100 comments for $44.99, and finally, 250 comments for $74.99.
One of the most reliable sites we encountered that’ll help you grow your online presence and boost your social media accounts is ViewsExpert. It offers services for over 10+ different social media platforms, which also include YouTube.
If you are not feeling confident about relying on the services, you can simply go through the heart-warming reviews of multiple satisfied customers posted on the website. The best part about ViewsExpert is the support facilities one gets as users can directly connect via call, drop an email, or simply fill up a support form available on the website ad wait for the response.
Plans for YouTube comments come with various other included benefits such as fast delivery within 1-2 days, no password requirement, guaranteed refill, and 24/7 support. The price for YouTube comments plans starts at $5.99.
GetViral.io
GetViral is a one-stop-shop for all social media needs. The company has experience of over 7 years in this industry and has delivered more than 150,000+ orders globally. GetViral not only helps users boost authority in social media but also offers exclusive support and assists them in every step throughout the journey. The highest quality services it provides such as YouTube views, likes, comments, and subscribers, make it one of the best sites to buy YouTube comments. Apart from
YouTube, it provides services for nearly all social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and many more that you could think of.
The company cares for its client’s privacy and security and thus, they never ask for a password or any other dedicate information. Irrespective of the order size, you’ll get full 24/7 live chat and email support with every purchase and, as mentioned above, you get assistance day or night from experts because the site’s reputation never sleeps.
97% of the people recommend the platform because of its user-friendly ordering and instant delivery feature in which one starts receiving orders within 0-8 hours. The price for plans starts at $5.99 for 10 comments and the price goes up to $74.99 for 250 comments.
SocialPackages.net
This is one of the most talked-about sites when it comes to buying YouTube promotional services. From comments to likes, views, and subscribers, you can find the right solution for your YouTube growth needs. From services for Instagram to Twitch, Clubhouse, TikTok, etc., it has got almost every popular social media platform covered, and hence, you can find the right solution as per your needs.
Visa, AmericanExpress, MasterCard are the payment methods accepted by the company via which you can purchase the services securely. You just need to enter the username, profile URL, or content URL to make an order without any requirement of a password or other personal information. Its secured payment gateway allows users to complete the checkout process securely. Further, every one of the services provided by the service provider is genuine. The features are – fast delivery, refill guarantee, no password requirement, and worldwide comments.
The lowest package starts from 10 comments at $5.99, with the largest being a whopping 250 comments at $74.99.
Fastlikes.io
The next site on our list is Fastlikes.io, one of the best sites to buy youtube comments as it offers the perfect variety of packages suitable for every budget and need. Fastlikes.io not only specializes in providing YouTube-related services but also its other professional services offered for different platforms are very much popular. Apart from YouTube, you can use the professional services provided for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc.
Your safety and security are fully guaranteed as the platform and payment gateway are SSL Encrypted. The process to place an order is as easy as it sounds because you just need to choose the best package for your need, copy the URL of your social media handle, checkout safely, and boom, the job is done.
There are a total of 5 different plans available for YouTube comments. You can purchase a minimum of 10 comments for $5.99 and a maximum of 250 comments for $74.99.
FollowerPackages
The next one on our list is FollowerPackages, the perfect place to buy services to give a boost to your social media. FollowerPackages is mainly known for delivering exceptional services for all the popular social media networks such as Instagram, Facebook, Soundcloud, especially YouTube. The Youtube services provided by the platform include likes and views.
Promoting your YouTube channel FollowerPackages is as easy as it sounds because you just need to follow few simple steps. Other benefits that you get on purchasing services from this site – assured premium quality, 2-7 days fast delivery, satisfaction guarantee, and 24-7 live chat support.
The plans available for YouTube views start at $19 for 2,500 views and on the other hand, the plans for YouTue likes start at $20 for 150 likes. Further, you can also contact the FollowePackages team to get a custom package if the plans available on the website are not sufficient.
Famoid
Famoid is the all-in-one website that provides exceptional social media promotion services for platforms like Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram. With Famoid you’ll no longer feel it challenging to build your presence online and be popular on all social media platforms. Founded in 2017, the company still looks after the experience of every customer and hence, makes sure that customers are happy, fully satisfied, and never have to regret their experience at Famoid.
The support team is pretty much active and dedicated to hearing problems and providing instant solutions. The best component about this site is that it offers a guarantee to refund the full amount to customers if there are any disruptions in the services purchased. Other reasons why people prefer Famoid over other websites – customer satisfaction, privacy & safety, instant delivery, pure quality services, and 24/7 assistance from the Famoid support team.
You can check out the variety of packages offered for YouTube services. You can buy a minimum of 100 real YoutTube subscribers for $34.95. Also check out the plans for YouTube views, which start at just $12.95 for a total of 1,000 views.
RedSocial
RedSocial is one of the best sites to buy YouTube comments in the market. With over 5 years of experience in the industry and thousands of satisfied customers, RedSocial is one of the most reliable sites that you can trust to take your YouTube channel to unimaginable heights. The extraordinary site also claims to help you improve your business ranking on Google search. The experts also make sure that each client is fully satisfied with the services.
It offers a wide variety of services that’ll get your social media content around the world and will help you become famous. Apart from YouTube, it also offers high-quality services for platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and many more.
There are various packages available for purchasing YouTube comments that range from $7 to $250 and give 10 to 500 comments. The delivery time varies according to the number of comments purchased. Nonetheless, on average the delivery is quite fast as the delivery time ranges from 3 days to 10 days. In addition, plans come with several additional benefits such as 100% real people, worldwide users, stable comments, fast Delivery, and friendly customer support.
YTPals
Quite evident from the name, YT Pals is the all-in-one resource for your YouTube channel. The variety of services the platform has to offer to its customers is truly amazing. From YouTube comments to Youtube Channel Evaluation, Video SEO, Graphic Design, Subscribers, Views, Watch Hours, Shares, Likes, etc., YTPals has got it all covered to help you grow your YouTube channel. The site is trusted by more than 500,000+ clients from all around the world and all the positive reviews posted by them on the site are the indicator of customer satisfaction. Apart from YouTube, you can also purchase services for platforms like Twitch, Spotify, TikTok, Pinterest, and Soundcloud.
Unlike any other site, YT Pals has a free starter pack for all users in which users can gain 10 subscribers every 12 hours. All they need to do is to subscribe to 20 channels and like 20 videos as a task. Other benefits you get at YTPals – guaranteed delivery, a money-back guarantee, 100% safe & private, no password requirement, fast delivery within 24-72 hours, and 24/7 support.
There are five different plans to buy YouTube comments from which you can choose the most appropriate one that suits your need. Beginning from $20, the cost goes up to $140 and these plans get you 10 to 100 comments respectively.
SubPals
Whether you want a headstart for your new channel or want to boost the stats of your established channel, SubPal’s high-quality services will help you skyrocket the growth of your YouTube channel to the next level. From services for Youtube channel evaluation to video SEO, graphic design, and channel optimization, it has a wide range of services to offer for every YouTube-related need.
Unlike any other platform, the platform has a unique free YouTube subscriber service that allows users to gain 10 subscribers every 12 hours. Apart from the free service, you can give your channel a competitive edge by purchasing its first-class YouTube marketing services such as likes, subscribers, likes, comments, watch hours, and shares. Benefits that you get on purchasing YouTube comments include guaranteed delivery, no password requirement, 100% Security, a refill guarantee, and 24/7 support. As a result of their fast delivery feature, you’ll be able to see comments appearing on your videos in just 48-72 hours.
For purchasing 10 YouTube comments, you need to pay $20 and for every 100 YouTube comments, you need to pay $140.
GetRealBoost
If you are also fed up with fake or bot comments and wish to buy real YouTube comments, look no further than GetRealBoost. It is one of those few sites that you shouldn’t ignore as it offers quality services for various social media platforms in one spot at very affordable rates. The company not only promises to provide 100% genuine audiences but also assures a full guarantee on all plans.
It is one of the most friendly sites that you’ll see on the internet. The support team is always ready to hear the client’s problems. You can just give them a call or drop a mail to discuss your needs to get the best tailor-made solutions that’ll help you stimulate your social growth via all popular social networking sites. You can choose from the popular plans available for platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Instagram, etc.
For people who want to fire up their YouTube engagement and popularity, there are a total of nine ready-to-go packages available to buy real YouTube comments. The plans start at just $6 for 10 comments and, the cost goes up to $275 for 1000 comments. Therefore, you get high-quality services at pocket-friendly prices.
FAQs
Is It Safe to Buy YouTube Comments?
Yes, purchasing YouTube comments and other stats are not only legal but also completely safe for your YouTube channel. We know that the thought of it may sound a little immoral at first but, there is nothing to worry about if you are purchasing the services from a reputed supplier.
These reputed sites are in the industry for quite a few years and they know the platform in and out. In addition, the services provided are 100% genuine and work according to the YouTube algorithm and, hence, there is no risk involved of getting your channel banned or content removed. Apart from this for your own comfort you can anytime do a bit of research by yourself and go through the supplier’s terms and conditions.
Will I Get a free Trial Before Buying?
No, none of the sites offer a free trial.
How to Buy Youtube Views?
In order to buy YouTube comments, first, you need to the plan that suits you the best from the variety of packages available. After that, you need to add the URL of the video where you wish to add comments.
Finally, pay the amount via the 100% secure payment gateway feature. On some platforms, you get the option to reach out to their customer support team to get a custom package made for you. Now, you just have to sit back and watch your YouTube channel grow.
Are There Any Options for Buying Customized YouTube Comments?
Yes, YTPals offers this unique feature where You also get the option to suggest your own comments that you want to see on your videos. You also get 100% genuine comments on your videos as the expert team first reviews your videos and then writes quality comments according to them.
How Long Do the Comments Remain?
All the sites mentioned above in the list provide real and active services and hence, there is no risk that the number of comments purchased will drop in the feature. Even if unluckily there is a little decrease in the numbers, you get the option to again refill it. Most of the sites on the list offer a refill guarantee and has a no-drop feature.
Again these are not one of those service providers who sell fake or bot services and disappear afterward. So, one thing’s guaranteed that the comments will remain forever.
How Long Does it Take to Receive The Comments?
As all the sites on our list offer speedy delivery service to the customers, it can take 3-7 days to receive your order. Further, the speed of delivery depends on the supplier and the package purchased.
Can People Identify That I Have Bought Subscribers?
No, because you are purchasing real and active comments from the best-reputed sites in the market, there is no way that your viewers will be able to differentiate between the real and purchased ones.
These are trusted platforms and hence, ensures that all the transactions are fully encrypted and information is kept 100% confidential.
Guide on How to Grow a YouTube Channel Organically?
Even though you can purchase as many YouTube promotional services to enhance the image of your channel in front of your viewers, you can’t solely depend on them for achieving long-term goals. There will be no fruitful outcome of it as the entire motive to grow a YouTube channel is to be able to make money through it rather than paying hundreds of dollars on purchasing stats.
In any case, the correct method is to focus on growing your channel organically and keep attracting original engagement on your channel. Your channel should keep getting views, likes, comments, shares, subscribers watch hours, etc. from the original audiences. Listed below are few effective strategies that’ll boost the organic reach and engagement of your channel. Read on.
● Determining the content –
Figuring out which type of content your audience wants to watch and which type of content gets more engagement is the first step for the success of any YouTube channel. It will help you to know what is trending, in which areas you have the scope to earn money, and the type of video you should upload.
If you have just started with your channel, you can simply take the help of YouTube analytics to find out the contents that the audience found remarkable and appealing.
● Focus on quality rather than quantity –
In this era, when everyone has access to good internet, no one wants to see only high-quality content, one that matches their interest and is unique from the others.
Therefore, you should not even think of compromising on the quality of your content as it is the biggest turn-off for the viewers. It’s okay if you cannot upload videos every day. But, try to be as creative as you can to make your video unique so that it steals all the attention.
● Promote your content –
You can get more audiences on your channel by promoting your content. You can do cross-promotion of your videos and can also drop the links of older videos in the description in the new latest content.
We encourage you to use some call-to-action buttons and, most importantly, you should always allow sharing of your videos. Initially, you should also ensure that every video empowered for ’embedding.’
● Use features offered by YouTube –
Utilizing YouTube cards and end screens is one of the top tactics to gain more reach and engagement. End screens are one of the most beneficial features that do not let viewers exit your channel.
It is because thumbnails of other videos pop up on the end screen once a viewer finishes watching a video. Sorting out playlists and adding related videos on the “I” button is also helpful.
● Be consistent and don’t quit –
Last but not least, any YouTuber did not get famous in just one day, and hence, you should be patient as well as consistent in uploading quality content. Being able to monetize on the platform is a lengthy and time taking process and thus, you have to stay dedicated and keep improving your channel.
Conclusion
These were the Best Sites to Buy YouTube Comments from which you can choose the ideal service provider for your channel. But most importantly, remember to work on improving content consistently because if the content is not good enough, just depending on paid services will lead your channel nowhere.
Therefore, we hope that with the help of these amazing sites mentioned in the article and your constant efforts, you will soon be able to reach the heights you wished for. Further, you can go through the FAQs as it will help clear all your remaining doubts and also in making up your mind.