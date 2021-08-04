21 Best Sites to Buy Spotify Plays, Streams & Followers

Unlike all the sites discussed above, SocioBlend is a leading marketing agency that offers services such as PPC, Social Media Optimization, Web Design and Development, Content Writing, and even Link Building. The company has a team of leading digital marketing experts who build digital marketing schemes for your brand that help you with your brand’s digital presence. Hence, SocioBlend is a complete marketing agency for all your needs.

ArtistPush

ArtistPush.me is another site made to promote artists and the site has promotion services for nearly every music streaming platform including Apple Music. Moreover, the site also promotes your account on other social media platforms to help you gain the audience and provide your music with recognition on the various music streaming apps. ArtistPush.me also offers services for Personal Promotion using SMM and other strategies.

You can buy Spotify Plays from ArtistPush.me at just $5 for 1000 Spotify plays with the maximum as 1 million Spotify Plays at just $1999. You can buy Spotify followers from just $4 for 100 followers which can go up to 10000 followers for $90.

SidesMedia

SidesMedia is one of the most popular platforms available on the web for providing social media services at affordable rates. If you want high-quality and real engagement for your Spotify account, SidesMedia is the correct place for you. On using an analysis tool, you can witness the growth in your engagements after availing their services. SidesMedia has been written about in some of the top blogs and all of these only have good things to say.

Moreover, the previous clients of SidesMedia vouch for the authenticity of the site and its packages. You can get Spotify listeners at just $3.00 for 1000 monthly listeners from SidesMedia. The highest package available is of 50000 monthly listeners at just $59.00. The lowest available package for clients who want to buy Spotify followers is available at just $10.00 for 500 followers and go upto $89.00 for 10000 followers.

PlaysWiz

PlaysWiz is a site that helps you get the required attention on your Spotify and SoundCloud accounts. The site provides services to help you gain reputation as an artist and promotes your music to increase the awareness about it. Spotify is the leading platform in the music industry and has the highest number of monthly listeners.

PlaysWiz has created packages to help your tracks get streamed and gain an audience. Moreover, the site provides your account with boosts 24/7. You can start buying real Spotify plays from PlaysWiz at just $8.90 and choose specific targeting and for Spotify followers at just $8.90.

LikeService24

LikeService24 has a wide range of packages that you can choose from so as to help you generate social media awareness about your brand or products/services, and to help you create a good digital presence. The site delivers the orders within a few hours of purchase and has 24/7 customer support to help with any queries or demands you might have. The site has an extensive privacy and security policy and takes measures to protect your data from being stolen or hacked.