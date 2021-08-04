13 Best Sites to Buy SoundCloud Plays, Followers & Likes

They have a lot of plans that you can use to buy SoundCloud plays. First is there a $2 plan that gives you 1000 plays, followed by 2000 plays for $3 you can also buy 20,000 plays for $14.00, and 30,000 plays for $20. There are bigger plans such as 100,000 plays for $58, 200,000 plays for $415 which comprise some of the highest plans within this platform. If you want something customized, then you can easily get in touch with them through their chat box or their support number.

Do Music Promotion

DoMusicPromotion has been helping a large number of clients to boost up their career in music within SoundCloud. Since 2017, they have delivered more than 5 million plays to people worldwide. Therefore, everything they promise is not just for show and they walk the talk as well. They have great marketing experts who create the perfect promotional plan for you as well as your tracks to boost the exposure you are getting online. All these faculties make it one of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays online today.

Talking about their plans, here is an overview. through their basic plan, you will be able to reach 1000 plays and you can get this for about $3. This plan is perfect for beginners and is 100% safe with a complete guarantee of your privacy. The pro plan allows you to reach 3000 and 4000 plays with the same features as the plan mentioned before. Other plans include a gold plan which can be availed for $15. It is also called the wild jump plan because it increases the number of your plays to 10,000 within a matter of 36 hours.

Other plans include the diamond plan which will give you as many as 20,000 SoundCloud plays in a go. You can easily get it for 19.99 dollars. The sapphire plan is for almost $30 and gives you 40,000 and more plays. The last plans are the biggest ones and are easily affordable as well. The galactic plan is for less than $60 and gives you 80,000 plays. On the other hand, the universal plan is for 99.99 dollars and gives you as much as 150,000 plays.

MyMusicViral

My music viral has been providing tough competition to all other companies that we have mentioned on this list. They are easily one of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays because of their quality, amazing customer support, high experience, etc. These are special industry experts who have worked with more than 30,000 customers still date. We are happy to inform you, that we only found positive reviews for this site online. Therefore, you can easily trust their process and everything they have to offer.

You can easily check the change in your stats and see differences in the number of people streaming your music within a matter of one day. They have a network of websites, social profiles, as well as playlists in different genres of music to ensure your overall growth. There are various plans that you can make use of. To start with you can buy 1000 plays for one point $5, 5000 plays for less than $5, and 20,000 plays for less than $14.00. There are higher plans as well which include 30,000 plays for less than $20, 40,000 plays for less than $26, 50,000 plays for less than $30, etc.