13 Best Sites to Buy SoundCloud Plays, Followers & Likes
August 4, 2021
Soundcloud is still one of the most popular music streaming platforms in the world. Every day, more than 2 million people access its libraries to listen to music from all across the world. If you are looking to get recognized on SoundCloud then the sites below can help you immensely. You can buy SoundCloud plays, likes, etc. from them- helping you gain recognition as an artist. Let’s have a look-
Best Sites to Buy SoundCloud Plays
Viralyft is another one of our favorites when it comes to the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays. It is a highly authentic site that can increase the number of users listening to and streaming your music. At the same time, they take care not to use any bots or spam accounts which would bring down the quality of your SoundCloud profile. Moreover, you should never such services because they only provide initial traffic without actual support. Such one-time things are not good for the future of your career as a musician.
They make sure that you are connected with people who share a genuine interest in your content. This could lead to further promotion by word of mouth and organic methods. These are some of the prime ways to increase your social media and become a known music artist. After you have a strong foundation on SoundCloud you can go onto other platforms like Spotify as well. This site also has held over other social media like Instagram, Facebook, etc. Thus, they can promote your content in other areas as well.
Some of their plans go as following. you can get a thousand SoundCloud plays for $6 and 2000 SoundCloud for $12. Moreover, you can get 5000 plays for $30, 10,000 SoundCloud plays for $50 and 20,000 SoundCloud plays for $89. These are all premium quality players that are coming from the top most accounts of SoundCloud. They get delivered to you very soon within a time gap of 1 to three days.
SocialPros takes a prime spot in our list of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays. This is a site that has been working for an entire decade in the field of social media promotion. Currently, they supply likes, plays, and other engagement for different platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Spotify, etc. As a result, they have acquired a great hold over various digital platforms allowing them to create a network of influencers. Because of this, they can promote your content on different platforms leading to your worldwide recognition.
The biggest advantage of buying SoundCloud plays from here is that you will start increasing your organic ranking. The traffic being driven to your page will increase regularly and your visibility will reach the heights that you had never imagined. After your SoundCloud content has acquired a certain number of plays, you will also be featured under certain labels and playlists. If you are extremely passionate about music, then using SocialPros should definitely be the place you go to.
Talking about their prices, their smallest plan is for 2000 Soundcloud plays and starts at $3 full stop their next plan is for 5000 SoundCloud plays that you can buy for $6. After this, you can buy 10,000 SoundCloud plays for $10 and 20,000 SoundCloud plays for $16. All of these come with instant delivery, without the need for a password and 24/7 live support. Their bigger plans include 200,000 SoundCloud plays for $75 and 500,000 SoundCloud plays for $180.
GetViral.io
When it comes to the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays, getviral simply has to have a mention. This is the one-stop destination for all kinds of social media services that comes with exclusive support for your growth on different digital platforms. Not only will you be able to buy SoundCloud place from the site, but also YouTube services, Instagram comments, likes, etc. as well as support for Twitter and Facebook. Therefore, their authority in all kinds of social media platforms will make it easier for you to get promoted on different fronts and extend your reach.
You will be able to get a large number of supporters and fans who will help you promote your content. They shall also share your material with other people and create a pattern of growth for you. You can expand your audience base and help get attention from your target audience. Moreover, this will allow you to generate new leads and get people to convert to your longtime subscribers. Therefore, when it comes to wide exposure, no one will be able to do it better than GetViral.
You can get 100 SoundCloud plays for $6, and 2000 SoundCloud plays for $12. Moreover, you can get 5000 SoundCloud plays for $30, and 10,000 SoundCloud plays for $50. The orders start reflecting on your account within 0-8 hours. The highest plan is for 20,000 SoundCloud plays that you can get for $89.
ViewsExpert
Viewsexpert is our second pick in our list of best sites to buy SoundCloud plays. With the help of their services, you will be able to get an extra push from their qualified marketers who will help you get the visibility and exposure that your music deserves. Therefore, you can leave all the hard work and tricky work to the people here while you focus on creating great music and content. you only have to pick the right package as per your needs and provide the URL of your song or the content that needs promotion. After this, you need to check out securely and sit back and watch as the magic happens.
Once your order is placed the team will get into action by creating a strong campaign and using their white network of influencers and other music creators. They also have connections with different bloggers and websites that post music content. Therefore, they will be able to create a wholesome growth pattern and promotion pattern for your music. They have helped over a million users reach their desired visibility on SoundCloud. We are sure they will be able to help you do the same.
You can buy a thousand plays for $5.5, and 2000 plays for 11.5 dollars. Further, you can buy 5000 plays for less than $30 and 10,000 plays for less than $50. The final plan is for 20,000 plays that can be purchased at exactly 88 dollars. These are some highly cost-effective plans which are delivered to you within a matter of 1 to 2 days. Moreover, you’re not required to give any of your login details or your password to avail of the same.
FollowerPackages
FollowerPackages go one step ahead and help you sell your tracks as well as songs after you have optimized them. They help you gain a large number of plays so that you do not get lost in a sea of artists. If you want to beat the odds, and actually stand out in the current competitive music industry, then follow-up packages can be of great help to you. They give you large plays so that your track naturally ranks higher on SoundCloud. This way you will show up in people searches organically and will be taken up by different peers and labels. This is the highest any artist can hope for.
At the same time, their service is extremely safe to use. This is because they only employ premium plays that come from real and active users of SoundCloud. As a result of this, there is no risk involved which could lead to violation of any guidelines laid down by SoundCloud. You usually start seeing results in a matter of three or four days. Their plan starts at $10 for one thousand plays, $19 for 5000 plays, and 10,000 SoundCloud plays for $35.
We consider this one of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays online because they have some of the fastest results. Sometimes you start seeing change happening on your profile within a few hours itself. Some of their higher plans include 20,000 plays for $55 with guaranteed results and a one-time payment policy.
SocialPackages.net
SocialPackages.net is another prime place that has often been quoted by the best bloggers in their list of best sites to buy SoundCloud plays. Through this website, you will be able to reach a global audience and have a global network with known influencers from all around the world. SocialPackages can provide a great level of engagement to each of your songs when it gets posted. As a result, your song gets pushed up in SoundCloud and gets featured within many people’s list of recommendations.
The place that you get from this site will never be lost once you have posted your song. Generally, you will not be required to create a refill unless there is a problem with the quality or the number of players that have been provided. Therefore, this company makes sure that all kinds of plans to buy SoundCloud plays are completely secure and the completion of every order is taken care of very thoroughly. Bulk orders also create a great impact on the quality of your music; therefore, it would be recommended that you buy multiple plays at once.
Their plans are highly affordable and given us such. You can buy up to 1000 plays for $6, and 2000 plays for $12. Further, $30 can get you as much as 5000 plays and $50 can give you as much as 10,000 plays. You could also get 20,000 SoundCloud plays for $89.
Fastlikes.io
Fastlikes is a place that can help you extremely grow your SoundCloud and get recognized on the platform as an acclaimed music artist. They only use organic means of advertisement without engaging in fraudulent materials like fake accounts, boards, etc. Therefore, the ranking that increases on SoundCloud is always organic. You naturally get recommended to more and more people and audiences so that they may engage with your content and subscribe to your channel. If you are looking for authentic growth on SoundCloud, then Fastlikes should definitely be one of your first options.
You can buy a thousand SoundCloud plays for $6 that come with fast delivery, without any need for a password, and a refill guarantee. 2000 SoundCloud plays can be got at $12 with the same features as mentioned before. Further, you can get 5000 SoundCloud plays at $30 along with 24/7 customer support and worldwide exposure. Bigger plans include 10,000 SoundCloud plays for $50 and 20,000 SoundCloud plays for $89.
This is a company that works with people worldwide and can guarantee that your music is heard on every corner of the planet where SoundCloud is used. You never know which demographic takes a liking to music and turns you into the next sensation. Therefore, they make it a point to give your content as much visibility as possible. They aim to make your content accessible so that people can easily reach out to you, making them a great place to buy SoundCloud plays.
StreamDigic
SoundCloud is a place where daily users range between half a million to 1,000,000. People from all around the world use this platform to stream their favorite artists and favorite music. The site is extremely convenient, which has made it so popular for all its users today. However, because of this high visibility and high exposure, SoundCloud has also become rich with the competition. If you are an aspiring musical artist, then you need to have a strong standing on this platform and StreamDigic can help you with the same.
With the help of this company, you will have the exposure that you have always wanted. they will target three to four categories of music downloads and promote your content in a very systematic manner that yields results. They will rely on specific quantitative metrics that will affect our popularity. Moreover, they will pay attention to the number of downloads your music has, the comments people give, and other interactions to ensure that you can please their audience.
Their basic plan starts for only 2.50 dollars and gives you 500 SoundCloud plays. The next plan is 4000 SoundCloud plays that you can get at 3.90 dollars. Following this you can get 5000 SoundCloud plays for 8.90 dollars, 20,000 SoundCloud plays for 24.90 dollars, and 100,000 SoundCloud plays for only 74.90 dollars. There are various plans in between these as well and you are free to customize them as per your needs. Clearly they are a great option to buy SoundCloud plays.
GetRealBoost
Get real boost is also one of our favorites and one of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays on the Internet. If you are a producer, artist, or anybody who has been wanting to showcase their music to the right audience, then this company can greatly help you. With their services, you will be able to create your own network of listeners, promoters, as well as sponsors that can boost your musical career online as well as offline.
On your own, it will be a rather difficult task to create a web of active supporters. Therefore, it would be a great idea to buy SoundCloud plays from them. This company has been emerging as the leading provider of SoundCloud plays in the market. They even offer a money-back guarantee in case you’re not happy with the results. This company understands how difficult it can get to gain great traction on musical platforms for yourself. Every single day, there are more and more emerging artists who want to get recognized on this platform. Therefore, to carve a name out for yourself, you definitely need some assistance.
They have a lot of plans that you can use to buy SoundCloud plays. First is there a $2 plan that gives you 1000 plays, followed by 2000 plays for $3 you can also buy 20,000 plays for $14.00, and 30,000 plays for $20. There are bigger plans such as 100,000 plays for $58, 200,000 plays for $415 which comprise some of the highest plans within this platform. If you want something customized, then you can easily get in touch with them through their chat box or their support number.
Do Music Promotion
DoMusicPromotion has been helping a large number of clients to boost up their career in music within SoundCloud. Since 2017, they have delivered more than 5 million plays to people worldwide. Therefore, everything they promise is not just for show and they walk the talk as well. They have great marketing experts who create the perfect promotional plan for you as well as your tracks to boost the exposure you are getting online. All these faculties make it one of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays online today.
Talking about their plans, here is an overview. through their basic plan, you will be able to reach 1000 plays and you can get this for about $3. This plan is perfect for beginners and is 100% safe with a complete guarantee of your privacy. The pro plan allows you to reach 3000 and 4000 plays with the same features as the plan mentioned before. Other plans include a gold plan which can be availed for $15. It is also called the wild jump plan because it increases the number of your plays to 10,000 within a matter of 36 hours.
Other plans include the diamond plan which will give you as many as 20,000 SoundCloud plays in a go. You can easily get it for 19.99 dollars. The sapphire plan is for almost $30 and gives you 40,000 and more plays. The last plans are the biggest ones and are easily affordable as well. The galactic plan is for less than $60 and gives you 80,000 plays. On the other hand, the universal plan is for 99.99 dollars and gives you as much as 150,000 plays.
MyMusicViral
My music viral has been providing tough competition to all other companies that we have mentioned on this list. They are easily one of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays because of their quality, amazing customer support, high experience, etc. These are special industry experts who have worked with more than 30,000 customers still date. We are happy to inform you, that we only found positive reviews for this site online. Therefore, you can easily trust their process and everything they have to offer.
You can easily check the change in your stats and see differences in the number of people streaming your music within a matter of one day. They have a network of websites, social profiles, as well as playlists in different genres of music to ensure your overall growth. There are various plans that you can make use of. To start with you can buy 1000 plays for one point $5, 5000 plays for less than $5, and 20,000 plays for less than $14.00. There are higher plans as well which include 30,000 plays for less than $20, 40,000 plays for less than $26, 50,000 plays for less than $30, etc.
Their highest plan includes 100,000 plays for 57.99 dollars, and 200,000 SoundCloud plays for $114. the maximum time that they will take to deliver these to you is 5 to 7 days. They claim that your streams can start being visible within a matter of two days. Further, in case you feel stuck anywhere during the process, you can easily get in touch with their customer support.
Play My Cloud
Play my cloud is another well-known service that has been dealing with SoundCloud services for a very long time. They are one of the best sites to buy SoundCloud plays in our list that can help you easily grow as an artist and become visible to the music community. There is a range of services that they offer that you can buy at affordable prices without having two that’s your pocket too much. The site is very easy to use and has a great user interface that guarantees immense customer satisfaction.
Even if you are a beginner to the world of buying SoundCloud plays, you will have no problem navigating through their site. The site has been made for people who want to feel secure as well as safe on the Internet. Here you can buy SoundCloud plays in three separate packages. some of these include 1000 plays for $4 and 5000 plays for $6. The plays slowly go on to increase to as much as 20,000 plays.
They have a guaranteed time limit of 24 hours within which they supply everything that they have promised. If you would really like to elevate your success, then you can make use of play my cloud two to promote your music. They believe in the targeted advertisement and only work with a specific kind of audience to ensure that you can create very strong networking or fans and followers. Without any doubt, this is one of the best plays to buy cheap SoundCloud plays on the Internet.
OnlineMusicPromotion
If you feel that you have been getting ignored by people on SoundCloud, then you no longer need to stand for such a pattern and create a difference today. You can easily prove how terrific of an artist you are by promoting your songs through online music promotion. They have lots of special promotion packages that can ensure the success of your music within your selected community.
They will connect you with the people who have actual interests in your music and generally want to connect with you. You can have a great number of SoundCloud plays, followers, through their help. if you want the right exposure, then make sure you buy SoundCloud plays from them today.
Talking about their packages- these are highly inexpensive and very easy to afford. You can buy 500 plays for less than $1, 1000 plays for almost $2, 2000 plays for almost $3, 3000 plays for less than $5 5000 plays for less than $8. There are higher plants as well, such as 10,000 plays for less than $15, 20,000 plays for less than $20, 50,000 plays for less than $40, 100,000 plays for less than $70, and 250,000 plays for less than $100. You can see them delivered within a matter of five to 10 days come up without having to reveal your password or any login details.
How to Increase SoundCloud Plays?
● Make Great Music
To be honest, today all kinds of music can be promoted. Although it is possible to promote bad music as well, it will never survive the ultimate test which comes with the opinion and taste of the audience. It is expected of how much press or marketing you can give you a track, if it is actually averaged without anything significant to add to its value, then eventually it will fade out and you will stop getting a place. Therefore, you have to remember that your music is the main force that drives marketing.
It is important to understand that you cannot overestimate the quality and value of your own music just because you really want to become a successful artist. If you give enough time, you will be able to see slow improvement in your music over time and that is the most valuable growth that you shall be able to have as an artist. To make great music-
-Make sure that the ideas behind your music are solid along with production, mixing as well as mastering.
-Try to get feedback from as many listeners, artists, or music enthusiasts as possible.
-Try to be patient with your music and keep creating more over time.
● Use Existing Audience
This might be confusing, but allow us to elaborate. Some people will always be able to create marketing plans which are better than yours. Therefore, it is not always important that you reinvent the way music is created. People usually spend a lot of time finding and sharing music that they care about. Therefore, that I hide answers that you will already find someone who has a liking for your kind of music and already has a group of people they share it with. Therefore, it would be a great idea to find channels on SoundCloud that can help you share your music to a greater platform. This could be in the manner of-
- Repost channels
- Playlists
- Labels and collectives
- Promotional channels
- Other artists with bigger fan followings
At the same time, you have to remember that there are various off-site audiences that you can use as well. Just because you don’t find someone with a large audience on SoundCloud doesn’t mean that their block or dead YouTube/ Instagram cannot help send lots of traffic to your channel. You can make use of – Blogs, YouTube channels, Spotify, Radio stations, Influencers
● Use email marketing
Email is a great way to ensure that you can send messages whose content you are completely aware of. Moreover, email is a place that people check very often and also comes with crisp and clear messages.
The best part about them is that everybody today has an email and you can reach almost every demographic with its help. be it artists, promo channels, labels, repost channels, etc you can easily communicate with them with the help of write email networking.
When using email marketing, you need to-
- Be concise because the recipient is probably looking to get to the crux of the matter.
- Make sure that you sent them a SoundCloud link that is essential to your music.
- Try to be conversational, so that you don’t just send a link but actually treat the person as a human being.
- Try to personalize messages as per a particular client. It will not make a good impression on people if they see a message that is tagged under reply all. Especially when it comes to important people, try to send one message at a time.
- Also, take time to follow up on the leads that you have created. Make sure that you give them a time gap of a week or two and then follow up to see if they have replied and if they haven’t then found out the reason.
Conclusion
Regardless of what you might believe SoundCloud is still as important to music artists as it was at the time of its conception. If you really want to leverage your music and get noticed as an artist, then we highly recommend that you use one of the sites mentioned above to increase your reach on SoundCloud.