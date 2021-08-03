21 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views (100% Real & Instant)
August 3, 2021
After Google, YouTube is the most used site on the internet. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that this place has a large amount of competition both for individual people as well as for famous brands. On the other hand, it is extremely important to create a strong presence on YouTube if you really want to be recognized within your niche. If you are struggling to get engagement and followers on YouTube, here we have mentioned some of the best sites to buy YouTube views. All of them come with some special features that make them a class apart. Let’s review them one by one-
Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
Viralyft
Viralyft is a site that provides a range of services for different kinds of social media. Their main aim is to ensure overall growth for a brand or a personal profile on the internet, and they make use of their strong networking to ensure the same. From small packages to relatively big ones- you can find everything as per your needs on this site.
Viralyft easily comes in the top 10 best sites to buy YouTube views because of the features that they offer. To start with, they offer timely delivery of all their views and other engagement. In fact, you can see the same being reflected on your profile within a matter of a few days. They are also secure and private with encrypted payment gateways.
You can start buying YouTube views at $6.99 and get as much as 1000 views for the same. Further, you will be able to get 5000 views for $23.99, 10,000 views for $44.99, 25,000 views for $109.99, and the lagest plan is or $100000 views that can be purchased for $374.99.
SocialPros.io
If you have been looking for real subscribers, likes, comments, and views – then there could be no better place for you to go to. SocialPros is one of the best sites to buy YouTube views because of its unique features and great working strategy. The best part about them is that they have a strong network over different social media sites. Therefore, they can easily promote your YouTube content on varied social media.
Before they proceed to give you views, they always make it a point to understand the needs of your target audience. Therefore, they shall always serve your videos to people who share a genuine interest in your content and care about your growth. At the same time, they want to remain accessible to people from all over the planet. Hence, they have a range of plans which are easily accessible and highly affordable.
On SocialPros, you will first be able to get an estimate on the amount you will have to spend for a specific number of views. Therefore, you will have the freedom to create a budget plan according to your needs. There are a total of nine packages which are available on the site. Some of these packages cost very less and start at just $5.50 for a total of 1000 views. Their highest plan is one for 100000 views that can be purchased for $373.
GetViral.io
GetViral is a site that has been working with YouTube growth and engagement for a large number of years now. They have a dedicated working policy where they are available to their customers 24X7. GetViral provide customer support at all times of the day, and you can reach them through their live chat box as well. They are readily available on their customer care number and official email too. Clearly, they are doing everything in the power to stay one of the best sites to buy YouTube views.
This site will let you buy 1500 YouTube views for $9.99, 3000 YouTube views for $16.99, and up to 7000 YouTube views for $36.99. There are bigger packages that you can avail of as well. For instance, you can buy 10,000 YouTube views for $47.99, 20,000 YouTube views for $94.99, and 50,000 YouTube views for 221.99 USD.
At the same time their highest plan allows you to buy 100000 YouTube views for 370.99 USD. They have an extremely fast delivery system where you can start seeing the order reflect on your account within 0-8 hours.
ViewsExpert
On ViewsExpert you will be able to get strong support for your brand or business. Their representatives shall be there to help you every step along the way. Moreover, they will assist you through their strong networking- ensuring that you are able to have a well rounded growth at all times. They have a range of affordable plans that are easy to access for people with different financial constraints.
They have a great team of experts who conduct strong market analysis to understand the requirements of your account. Such features easily make it one of the best sites to buy YouTube views. They can evaluate your target audience, and your prospective client base to cater content to people who are most likely to respond positively to your videos.
You can buy 500 views for $3, 1500 views for $9, 3000 YouTube views for $15 and 5000 views for $22. Higher plans will let you buy 10,000 views for $44, 20000 views for $81, 50000 views for $196, and 100,000 views for $370.
FollowerPackages
We simply had to mention FollowerPackages among the sites that ensure wholesome YouTube growth for your account. Other than being one of the best sites to buy YouTube views, this is also a place that can get you YouTube engagement through likes, comments, shares, and subscribers. Therefore, you will soon reach the pinnacle of success on YouTube.
They can also help you get featured in the trending page of YouTube. They have worked with a variety of customers till date- from celebrities, to artists, musicians, and vloggers- there is no one that FollowerPackages has not been able to cover through its extensive strategy. The site is highly accessible and easy to use and navigate.
There are different packages available for YouTube views on this website. Some of them are- 2500 YouTube views for $19, 5000 YouTube views for $29, and 10,000 YouTube views for $55. Bigger plans include 20,000 YouTube views for $89, and 50,000 YouTube views for $175.
SocialPackages.net
SocialPackages happens to be one of the most important mentions in our list of best sites to buy YouTube views. They claim that they can immensely increase the traffic being driven to your channel and all your videos in general. They have different services which together contribute towards making it one of the best sites for social media growth.
From SocialPackages, you can buy things like YouTube views, YouTube subscribers, YouTube likes, as well as YouTube comments. They have some of the most affordable packages and they also offer great competition analysis to ensure that you always have an edge over your rivals on the niche. You can easily get in touch with them through their contact support number as well.
Their plans start with 500 YouTube views that you can buy for about 3 dollars. Next, you can buy 1000 YouTube views for $5.5, 2000 YouTube views for about $10, and 10,000 YouTube views for $44. Bigger plans include 25,000 views for $102, and 10,000 views for $373. Clearly, these affordable plans have gone a long way in establishing this company today.
Fastlikes.io
Don’t be deceived by the name of this site. Although Fastlikes might seem like a site that only provides likes for different social media, this is only a part of the truth. To start with, Fastlikes provides followers and other engagement for different social media like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc. The site’s priority is to help people increase their online presence through their services.
It is one of our top five best sites to buy YouTube views because of its high compliance with all guidelines put down by YouTube. They engage in organic promotion of your account to ensure that you are able to increase visibility on YouTube through natural means. Therefore, you will get features in people’s recommendations more often than other accounts.
You can buy 1500 YouTube views for $9.99, 3000 YouTube views for $16.99, and 5000 YouTube views for $26.99. There are higher plans as well- for instance, you can get 10,000 YouTube views for $47.99, 20,000 YouTube views for $94.99, and as much 100000 YouTube views for $370.99.
Famups
There are a lot of sites today that claim to be employing social media strategies for the growth of your account. However, it is only on Famups that we have found employment of the same. They have an excellent team of experts who work together on the growth strategy of an account to increase visibility on YouTube.
Famups also helps you get your account verified by ensuring that you get the required watchtime and number of subscribers as well. They are a highly secure site which will never ask you to reveal any information that could compromise your identity or impact the identity of your family members and friends.
Now let’s talk about the pricing that is offered on the site. You can get up to 300 YouTube views for up to $21 and 5000 views for up to $34. Further, you can get 7000 YouTube views for $47, and 10,000 YouTube views for $68. Bigger plans include 100,000 YouTube views for $590, and 200,000 YouTube views for $799.
Famoid
If you’re looking for one place that can solve all your social media needs, then Famoid is the site you should rely upon. It is the one stop destination for everything digital- therefore, you can easily call it one of the best sites to buy YouTube views. On this site you can also buy YouTube subscribers, shares, comments, and likes- providing a wholesome growth for your account.
Another great feature of this site is that they are highly dedicated to their customers. Other than having a great support team, they also ensure that every campaign or plan is personalized as per the specific needs of their customers. Therefore, at any times they shall not use a generalized plan to fit different people’s requirements.
Out here, you can buy 1000 YouTube views for less than $13, and 5000 YouTube views for $49.95. Further, you can get 30,000 YouTube views for $229.95, and 50,000 YouTube views for $329.95. Higher plans include 300,000 YouTube views for $1299.95, and 500,000 YouTube views for 1899.95 dollars.
Venium
We all know how important it is to have a good ranking in Google’s search pages. Venium is a place that understands the importance of this aspect as well. Therefore, they have developed packages which allow their clients to get features on the very first pages of Googles’ Search results. Therefore, this site has worked like holy grail for most people- individuals or brands alike.
Venium works with more than 1000 web partners who help to promote the client’s content through their vast network. They also ensure that your growth on YouTube is purely organic so that YouTube’s algorithm is not alerted. Other than this, they also provide great customer service which easily makes them one of the best sites to buy YouTube views.
They have fixed rates for different packages through which you can buy YouTube views. Every 1000 views are priced at $5,99 and all of these views are targeted on the basis of country, interests, timing, and other filters and demographics.
QQTube
QQTube is a site that we simply had to mention in our list of best sites to buy YouTube views. This is a company which is purely oriented towards the growth of YouTube accounts- making them one of our personal favorites. They have a range of features which make them the best possible option for people trying to grow their YouTube.
They guarantee instant delivery and real views from actual people. You are not required to give your password or any other details which could compromise your identity. They are also able to provide fast delivery and give you 24/7 support.
You can get 500 YouTube views for 2.5 dollars, and 1000 YouTube views for 2.80 dollars. In order to get 10,000 to 50,000 views per day, you need to spend 3.5 dollars. There is also an option that allows you to buy YouTube watch times.
StormViews
StormViews is one of our personal favorites when it comes to the best sites to buy YouTube views. They ensure top quality service and provide excellent customer support to all their clients. They even have a helpline number that you can use 24/7 to solve any queries or problems you might have while purchasing these views.
StormViews also provide other features like Instant delivery of orders, and engagement from authentic accounts. They always keep the process as natural as possible. Therefore, at all times you will be able to comply with the standards set down by YouTube and comply with their guidelines.
You can buy up to 500 views for $3.99 and 1000 views for $5.99. Other than this you can get 5000 YouTube views for $29.99 and 10,000 YouTube views for $59.99. The biggest plans include 30,000 viees for $179.99, 50,000 views for $299.99, 100000 views for $599, and 250,000 views for $1499.99.
UseViral
YouTube has over 2 billion users today. Therefore, when it comes to becoming known on the platform a really impactful working strategy is required. UseViral is a company that can create such strategies for you to help you build the right audience and get great growth and visibility on the platform.
UseViral ensures that you always buy real Youtube views because they work with a strong network of influencers. As soon as you buy the views, you will quickly be sent up to the queue for fulfillment of your order. After this, you shall start to see results and YouTube growth within a matter of few days. We are sure that you will be pleased with their services.
You can get 2000 YouTube views for only $17, and 5000 YouTube views for $37. Other plans include 10,000 YouTube views for $64, 25000 YouTube views for $149, 75,000 views for $349, and the biggest plan of 100,000 views for $449.
SidesMedia
SidesMedia is another one of those terrific sites that are great for people who want to buy YouTube views. They act as a great social media growth service that offers packages that are highly affordable. This site can help you get the exposure that you want on Youtube, even if you are working under limited finances and a constrained budget.
SidesMedia can ensure that your performance on the YouTube algorithm is much better with quality views. Therefore, you are able to gain more value and get features in people’s recommendations. If you perform as per the algorithm, you will be able to increase your reach and gain leverage.
There are various plans available on this website. For instance, you can buy 2000 YouTube views for $17 along with great customer support and timely delivery. You can also get 500 views for $37, and 10,000 views for $64. Higher plans include 35,000 views for $199, and 50,000 views for $249. The highest plan lets you buy 75,000 views for $349.
FollowersUp
FollowersUp is a site with great experience in the field of social media marketing. They have specialized services for YouTube as well, making them one of the best sites to buy Youtube views. They not only give you visibility on the app, but also ensure that you are able to get the right engagement for proper growth.
FollowersUp will allow your videos to get more exposure and the right demand from online viewers. As soon as you upload your video, you shall start to see results reflecting on your content. Because of their great engagement and promotion services, there is a high chance that you will even get features in the “popular videos category”.
There are four packages available under the site that you can make use of today. For starters, you get to buy 500 views for 6 dollars and 2500 views for 24 dollars. The two biggest plans include 10000 views for $84 and 25000 views that can be got at $189.
Subpals
Subpals is a site that will let you get instant recognition for all your videos by increasing your visibility and targeting the right audience. At the same time, they shall increase your audience base and encourage people to view your videos and subscribe to your channel as well.
They take it upon themselves to ensure that your position in Google Search rankings is increased as well. Moreover, they provide guaranteed results with 100% return on investment. You can get as many as 50,000 views within a day if you manage to pick the right plan for your growth on Youtube.
You can get 100 YouTube views for $20 and 5000 YouTube views for $100. There are bigger plans as well. For instance, you can purchase 25000 YouTube views for $200 and 50000 YouTube views for $350. The biggest plan is for 100000 YouTube views that you can get at $600. They accept all forms of payment including Visa, MasterCard, as well as cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.
Social Boss
Social Boss is another social media service that is known for its flawless service and growth strategies for different places like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and so on. They have a simple payment method and they accept payment from gateways like verified wallets and cards. Moreover, their payment process is highly encrypted, allowing you to have some of the safest transactions online.
They are extremely careful about the safety and privacy of their customers. Therefore, at all times they take steps to ensure that your data always remains protected. They have a highly responsive customer support system as well. Therefore, if you would like some assistance, you can always get in touch with them through their email or helpline.
The site offers a large number of packages for specific growth of YouTube views. They even have a 30 days guarantee of all their packages and services. You can get 500 views for $6.99 and 100000 YouTube views for $499.99.
SMM World
SMM world happens to be one of the most efficient and effective sites that can grow all kinds of social media including YouTube. However, if you want to avail of their services you will have to register to their website. They know all the tactics and methods which are required to increase your YouTube presence as well as visibility.
They have been working in the field of digital marketing for a large number of years. As a result, their experience surpasses most other sites we have mentioned here, clearly making them one of the best sites to buy YouTube views. They always engage with real accounts of YouTube, ensuring that people are truly interacting with the content you have created.
Till date they have worked with over 55000 customers all of whom have been extremely satisfy with the results they have received. There are seven packages within the site that you can use for YouTube growth. The first package starts at .32 dollars and gives you 100 views, while the highest plan goes up $32 for a total 10,000 views.
Boost Storm
Boost Storm is a great platform for all individuals who want to grow versatile social media. They also supply services for platforms like Spotify and Soundcloud- making it very diverse and powerful mention on our list. With their immense networking, we can easily claim that Boost Storm is one of the best sites to buy YouTube views as well.
The packages that you find on Boost Storm are completely authentic. The views they provide come from real accounts of YouTube that actively engage with your content and bring up your position on YouTube’s recommendations as well. They guarantee complete return on investment and guaranteed results through the plan you have picked.
There are two main packages which have been provided by Boost Storm. To start with, there is a package for people who don’t have a defined Target Audience. In this case you can buy unique youtube views for $8 and get 500 views for the same. You can also buy specific views as per you niche for $10 that gives 500 views.
Slick Socials
Slick socials is a PR service provider as well as a social media expert. They have their main focus on different forms of Instagram services and growth. The best part about this company is that this site helps you maintain quality engagement. This means that the views, likes, comments, etc. you get from this site are actually traced back to real accounts of YouTube that increase your credibility.
They have been working in offline and online advertising for a large number of years. Their team has great industry experts who can easily decipher the need of any account and improve its presence online. Moreover, it is their prime concern to maintain customer satisfaction and give highest user experience to their clients for which they maintain a great website.
SlickSocials has five different plans that can help you buy YouTube views. You can start at $.99 to get 100 views and later the plan will go up to $49.99 for 50,000 YouTube views. Therefore, you can rest assured that you will find everything at affordable rates.
Manager Gram
ManagerGram is a service that is highly YouTube oriented. Other than YouTube, they have great services available for other sites like Instagram as well. Because of their presence on different social media, they have been able to create a great plan for the overall growth of a person in different forms of digital media. This has placed them at a prime spot in our list of best sites to buy YouTube views.
However, one thing that you need to know about them is that they provide automated views for your content. This primarily means that to a great extent your visibility on YouTube might not be organic. They also provide automatic engagement in the form of likes, comments, shares, and a lot more.
Their automatic views generator simply detects a new video and begins to provide views automatically. They have some highly affordable packages. For instance, you can get up to 1000 views for $10, and 100,000 views for $1000. Make sure you check their official website to find out more.
Guides
How to get more views on YouTube videos?
YouTube is growing and changing constantly. There are various ways in which the YouTube algorithm has changed and improved over time to fit the needs of viewers and subscribers. If you want to increase your views naturally while you also buy Youtube views, have a look at the tips below-
● Create Attractive and Appealing Content
It would be pointless to expect more YouTube views with the help of hacks if you don’t put in the effort to create great content for YouTube. In order to create great videos, you first need to identify what your ideal target audience wants from you. Try to get into your viewers shoes and try to answer the questions they might have or the topics they might be mulling over.
A great way to do this would be creating ‘how to videos’. How to content has helped people like Graham Cochrane get as much as 51 million views on YouTube. Cochrane states that it is always good to directly ask people what they want. After that your niche is already defined and you can simply go ahead and create content for them.
● Ask Viewers to Subscribe
I know we’re talking about increasing views and not subscribers, but this point has great depth to it. To start with, your best new customers are always your old customers! If you already have a good number of people viewing your content on previous videos then you should go ahead and ask them to subscribe to your channel.
This way you will be able to create a viewership for your content in the future as well. This is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to increase viewership without having to spend too much time or money. It has been said that it works best to ask viewers to subscribe at the beginning and end of each video.
● Create Playlists
Playlists have been at the top of most Youtuber’s strategy to ensure that people keep watching all of their videos. But why is it that playlists work so well? The simple reason is Auto-Play. Once a viewer stumbles upon your video and watches it to the end- there are high chances they’ve liked your content and would like to view more.
In such a scenario there would be nothing worse than losing this lead and nothing better than taking these viewers on to the next video in your channel. Moreover, once people start viewing something interesting, they would like not to miss out on more good content- after all no one likes missing out!
● Make use of End Screens and Cards
Cards and end screens are great tools that can be used to promote other videos and get more views. But to access these features you must get your YouTube account verifies. In order to this you have to click on your profile picture at the top right, then move on to creator studio and go to Status and Features tab. Here you will be able to view other YouTube features and set them up. Following this, you should be able to make use of End screens and Cards.
An end screen is a dedicated frame you can place at the end of your video and serves as a high call to action. Cards are tools that can pop up at anytime in your video. It goes without saying, that these are two of the primary features which can improve the traffic you drive to other videos.
How to buy YouTube views?
If you are all set to buy YouTube views, there are certain steps you must take to ensure that the process is carried over safely. Let’s have a look at how to properly buy YouTube views-
● Choose the right service
There are a host of services out there which are monetizing on people’s need to increase their viewership and get recognized on YouTube. However, there are only few of these sites which are absolutely legit and can be relied on. Here are some features that you must look out for in a site from where you are planning to Buy YouTube views-
● Check Reviews
One great advantage of the present digital age is that you can easily access people’s virtual profile online. Although most companies would like to maintain only the best quality reviews for their site, it is not possible for them to control third party reviewers. As a matter of fact, there are many sites whom it is difficult to pay to get good reviews.
Therefore, when choosing a site look for a great reviewing place that features real content and can give you a clear insight on the performance of a site.
● Pick Organic Advertisers
You might be tempted to go ahead and buy automated views, but these are not good for your YouTube image and even get your account flagged if found out. Therefore, we would suggest that you pick companies that are able to increase your views by means of organic advertising and targeted advertisement.
● Pick great customer support
Another thing that you might want to keep in mind is that you need great customer support in your journey through YouTube. When you buy YouTube Views, there are various questions which might arise in your mind that you need to answer.
Therefore, if you want a clear perspective on things, make sure you are able to get a company that gives you the right customer support.
● Always Get Views Gradually
A mistake that many people make is that they get sudden views over a night’s time on a particular video. This is natural for people like BTS who already have a great fan following in millions out there. However, for a simple YouTuber, such numbers cannot be acquired suddenly over a small time span.
If YouTube finds this suspicious and looks into your video you could be banned. Therefore, always buy YouTube views gradually and distribute them over time to ensure maximum security for your account.
● Buy Subsequent Engagement
It would look absolutely unnatural if you were to buy YouTube views without having a good amount of engagement on your videos. This means that you need to show that your video is also generating likes, comments, shares, etc. along with the large amount of views that you bought.
This increases the overall growth of your account and helps people trust your account more. If you want to create a credible profile for yourself, then it is absolutely necessary that you go ahead and buy engagement for videos.
● Always Buy Views That Can Increase Your Reach
The YouTube algorithm doesn’t only depend on the number of views you get on your video. It also depends on other things like click through rate, watch time, and engagement.
An increase in views should also ensure that the other metrics mentioned here also see a rise in number. Only under this scenario would you be able to ensure wholesome growth for your account.
Conclusion
It is not easy to keep up with the current social media race given that almost the entire population is using such platforms. Therefore, for many people who are struggling to find their place on YouTube, it might be a great idea to purchase YouTube views so that they may increase their social standing. Above we have given some of the best sites to buy YouTube views for anyone who is looking to do the same. Make sure you have a look.