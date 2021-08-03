24 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Followers & Likes

● Interact With Your Followers and Audiences

People who like and comment on your posts have found your content quite interesting. This is why they have taken the time to like and comment. You should try to make them feel that it means a lot to you and that they are a part of your brand’s family. You can do this by reacting or replying to their comments. If you are getting DMs then don’t leave them hanging.

Get back to them as soon as possible. Replying to all the DMs may not be possible as your page grows bigger but try to do it as much as possible. Also, try to create content centred around your followers. You can ask them to share their stories about your brand and share these as posts on your Facebook page.

Create engaging captions and ask for people’s opinion and feedback. Thank them for their feedback as well. This will make your audience feel that they are a part of the team and they will be more willing to comment on your posts and like them. Also, ask your audience to share your posts. If you have created a loyal follower base then your followers will be willing to give you exposure. So, focus on that as well.

● Giveaways and Contests

Everyone likes free stuff and everyone likes to win stuff and you can help people get experience by hosting contests and giveaways. Come up with a good contest idea that is relevant to your profile theme and brand. If you own a confectionery then you can ask your followers to show you their best cupcake designs and the winner’s design will be selected to be sold as one of the products for the next month and they can get a part of the profit from the sales. That’s just one idea to give you some pointers on how you can come up with creative ideas and prizes. Ask people to like, comment, and share the post and follow your page to enter the contest or giveaway. This is a good way to gain a good number of likes and followers.

Growing on Facebook may not be easy but it isn’t impossible. These tips that we have listed have helped a lot of people gain thousands of followers and steady engagement on their posts. You just have to be patient and focus on creating a strategy that works for you. These tips can be customized to fit the needs of different businesses and brands.

Should I buy Facebook Likes and followers?

Understanding what buying Facebook likes and followers will do for you can help you answer that question. Facebook is a social media platform. It is quite popular with over a billion users. This means a lot of content is being posted every day. Do you think a user will be able to go through all that? No, right? In general, they will look at their friends’ and families’ posts and then move on to content from their favourite pages and then possibly look at some recommended content.

You are gunning for the last two criteria and so are the other established companies and pages as well. So, you may not get as much attention as the other established pages and profiles since you are not credible enough. The thought behind purchasing likes and followers is to artificially boost your credibility so that your posts appear more credible and people may be more willing to like and comment on them since it seems that other users have done the same.