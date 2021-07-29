Iowa Sports Betting: State-Sanctioned Versus Offshore Sportsbooks

The state of Iowa has always been very open to sports betting. It boasts of one of the most vibrant sports betting markets in the United States. As such, it was not surprising when on 15 August 2019, the state legalized state-sanctioned sports betting. This made it the 11th state in the country to do so.

The Current State of Sports Betting in Iowa

As we state at the beginning, Iowa has always had something going with regard to sports betting. Today, the sector is arguably one of the most lucrative ones in the state. To begin with, sports betting revenue has increased significantly. This is mainly because many of the sports betting enthusiasts now wager with the locally regulated sites. Moreover, a decent number of sports betting brands have now set up shop in Iowa. These amazing brands are just a piece of the puzzle.

At the beginning of its legal and regulated sports betting journey, the Hawkeye State leaned more towards retail sportsbooks. People who wanted to bet online had to first register at retail sportsbooks. This was still a huge limitation especially considering the massive growth of the online betting landscape. It was not too long till things changes though. A new rule came into effect on January 1, 2021. Sports bettors were no longer required to visit retail sportsbooks to place their wagers. Today, bettors in the state can do all that online or on mobile.

As it stands, some of the biggest sports betting brands in Iowa include Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers online sportsbook, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, William Hill, Unibet, 888 Sports, and Hard Rock. These are some of the biggest names in the United States’ sports betting sector. There are also other upcoming operators like Elite Sportsbook and Q Sportsbook. All are known for their amazing sports betting offerings as well as the extra features they bring to the table.

Sports betting in Iowa is regulated by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. Safety and fairness among other regulations are a huge priority of the gaming commission. This means that the customers get to enjoy all protection in case anything goes wrong. So long as you are over the age of 21 and you are within the state’s borders you can safely sign up and wager with any of the state’s legal sportsbooks.

Why Are Offshore Sportsbooks Still Popular in Iowa?

Before the legalization of sports betting in the state, offshore sportsbooks were very popular. These sites not only allowed bettors to place wagers but they also made this possible from anywhere. After the legalization of sports betting in late 2019, offshore betting was still a big deal. Many of the bettors were still not pleased with the idea of having to visit a retail sportsbook at least once to bet online or on mobile.

In 2021, things are much different. Bettors now have full access to the full online or mobile sports betting experience. There is no need to visit a retail facility to register. Moreover, the available sports betting sites are very good. They offer amazing odds, dozens of betting markets, and lots of amazing features to spice up the experience. Still, not every person has shifted away from offshore sportsbooks. These sites still enjoy a lot of traffic from Iowa.

Despite all the perks that state-regulated sportsbooks offer, they have not been enough to completely topple the use of offshore sports betting sites. To begin with, there is always a group of people who invested so much on the offshore platforms. Having grown so used to those, switching can be an uphill task. This is a very small number though.

For most bettors, Iowa’s regulated online sportsbooks offer the best experience. Even so, they are not perfect. They also must operate within the state’s gaming laws or regulations. This means that they cannot do some of the things that offshore sites can do. For instance, offshore sportsbooks often offer huge bonuses and mind-blowing promotions. These can be very enticing to consumers.

In addition to that, offshore sites have access to many more markets. Sportsbooks regulated in Iowa are likely to mostly offer local sports markets and a few international ones. This makes them less ideal for people in Iowa who keep up with international sports. With offshore sportsbooks, the number of available markets is very impressive even by today’s standards.

Are They Worth It?

Well, it would be best to stick to regulated sites. These offer more protection and are generally safer or more reliable. Offshore sportsbooks have, however, managed to counter this. They also promise top-notch levels of safety and security. Choosing between them can thus be tough for some people. Most people who choose internationally-based sites know exactly what they are getting themselves into. Thankfully, Iowa’s sports betting landscape keeps getting better. It will soon get to a point where it is enticing enough to appeal even to the staunchest offshore sportsbook fans.