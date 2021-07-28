UI, UIHC will not adopt CDC mask recommendation for vaccinated people

The CDC released a new COVID-19 recommendation on Wednesday that says that fully vaccinated people from high risk areas must wear masks in public. The UI does not plan to alter its approach toward masks for the fall semester.

Student Amanda Lopez receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

The University of Iowa and its health care system will not be changing protocol after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on July 27 recommending vaccinated people wear masks in areas where there are high or substantial transmission rates of COVID-19’s Delta variant.

Johnson County is currently considered an area of moderate transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, and it is not currently one of the areas that vaccinated people are recommended to wear masks.

UI Hospitals and Clinics has no plans to change its protocols from its last change in May.

“Fully vaccinated employees are not required to wear a face mask or social distance in non-clinical spaces, such as in offices, cubicles, break rooms, conference rooms, and spaces where patients are not present,” UIHC communication specialist Molly Rossiter wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan.

The UI released an updated fall plan to mitigate COVID-19 in April, and the state Board of Regents shared COVID-19 guidance for the fall and lifted the State of Emergency at all three regents-governed institutions on May 20.

“Any changes to the plan will be announced in a COVID-19 update in the IowaNow emails to students, faculty and staff as well as shared with prospective students,” UI Assistant Vice President for External Relations Jeneane Beck wrote in an email to the DI.

During the regents’ meeting on Wednesday, Regents President Mike Richards encouraged students, faculty, and staff to receive their COVID-19 shot as universities prepare to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester.

“If you are vaccinated your chances of getting an infection decrease, your chances of severe illness or death drop significantly,” Richards said. “This applies for [the] Delta variant as well. Almost all hospitalizations for COVID are among the unvaccinated. As a retired medical doctor, I strongly encourage that everyone be vaccinated, and will continue to do so.”

While fully vaccinated employees treating patients are not required to wear masks or social distance, employees who are not fully vaccinated are still required to do so.

President Joe Biden is set to formally announce on Thursday night that all federal employees must be vaccinated or to submit to frequent testing, adhere to mask-wearing, and social distance. These measures for the unvaccinated are said to encourage those into getting the vaccine.

According to the CDC, 49.3 percent of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement on Tuesday night about the new CDC guidelines.

Reynolds said she is concerned that this recommendation is a slippery slope to making mask wearing mandatory in “states and schools.”

“The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 guidance telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense,” Gov. Reynolds said in her statement.

Johnson County’s total population is 60.6 percent fully vaccinated.

“The vaccine remains our strongest tool to combat COVID-19, which is why we are going to continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said she trusts Iowans to do the right thing.

“I am proud that we recently put new laws in place that will protect Iowans against unnecessary government mandates in our schools and local governments,” she said.