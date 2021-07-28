PRIMARY REASONS TO TAKE IELTS EXAM

The International English Language Testing System also popularly known as IELTS is a standardized English language test. This test is taken by international students who wish to live, work, and study in an English-speaking country. Therefore, the IELTS certificate is used by the candidates to progress their academic or professional careers.

The IELTS test is conducted mainly in 4 components as Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking. The writing component is subdivided into 2 tasks:

IELTS writing task 1

IELTS writing task 2

The IELTS writing task 1 constitutes 33% of the total score of IELTS writing. While the IELTS writing test 2 carries 66% of the score weightage of the writing test. The writing syllabus of task 1 and task 2 vary in terms of the writing approach. .

There are two types of IELTS tests that are available to the candidates ie. Academic or General Training. The students can choose Academic IELTS if they are looking to pursue their studies at an English-speaking university. General training IELTS is taken by aspirants who are planning to work or immigrate abroad.

Reasons for taking the IELTS test

There are many reasons why candidates should take the IELTS test. The primary reasons for taking the IELTS test are given below:

1. Further Studies

If a student is looking to pursue either their graduate studies or post-graduate studies in a foreign university, then a good IELTS score is a must. The majority of the foreign universities ask for the English language proficiency score which can be attained by giving an IELTS test. The score required for admission depends on the university that the candidate wishes to attend. To get admission into top universities, an IELTS score of more than 6 is necessary. However, the requirement of an IELTS score depends on the university and program chosen.

2. Work and Immigration

One of the first and foremost factors in obtaining a visa is providing evidence that the candidate is proficient in the English language. If one wants to succeed in their career, English language skills are essential, and taking the IELTS test, helps them to be fully prepared and improve their skills. Each company has a requirement of a certain score on the IELTS test. Most of the candidates need to obtain more than 6 on each of the four components in the IELTS test. The score is higher for different occupations.