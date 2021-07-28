PRIMARY REASONS TO TAKE IELTS EXAM
The International English Language Testing System also popularly known as IELTS is a standardized English language test. This test is taken by international students who wish to live, work, and study in an English-speaking country. Therefore, the IELTS certificate is used by the candidates to progress their academic or professional careers.
The IELTS test is conducted mainly in 4 components as Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking. The writing component is subdivided into 2 tasks:
- IELTS writing task 1
- IELTS writing task 2
The IELTS writing task 1 constitutes 33% of the total score of IELTS writing. While the IELTS writing test 2 carries 66% of the score weightage of the writing test. The writing syllabus of task 1 and task 2 vary in terms of the writing approach. .
There are two types of IELTS tests that are available to the candidates ie. Academic or General Training. The students can choose Academic IELTS if they are looking to pursue their studies at an English-speaking university. General training IELTS is taken by aspirants who are planning to work or immigrate abroad.
Reasons for taking the IELTS test
There are many reasons why candidates should take the IELTS test. The primary reasons for taking the IELTS test are given below:
1. Further Studies
If a student is looking to pursue either their graduate studies or post-graduate studies in a foreign university, then a good IELTS score is a must. The majority of the foreign universities ask for the English language proficiency score which can be attained by giving an IELTS test. The score required for admission depends on the university that the candidate wishes to attend. To get admission into top universities, an IELTS score of more than 6 is necessary. However, the requirement of an IELTS score depends on the university and program chosen.
2. Work and Immigration
One of the first and foremost factors in obtaining a visa is providing evidence that the candidate is proficient in the English language. If one wants to succeed in their career, English language skills are essential, and taking the IELTS test, helps them to be fully prepared and improve their skills. Each company has a requirement of a certain score on the IELTS test. Most of the candidates need to obtain more than 6 on each of the four components in the IELTS test. The score is higher for different occupations.
3. Widely Recognized
The IELTS test is one of the most common English language tests that universities and companies require and it is widely accepted. Every year, more than 2 million IELTS tests are taken around the world. It is accepted by more than 9000 institutions in more than 140 countries for various purposes such as education, professional, and immigration purposes. Apart from widely recognized, it has a good international reputation due to its high-quality criteria that help assess candidates’ English proficiency.
4. An excellent way to improve English language skills
IELTS tests help universities and companies get an accurate idea of the candidate’s English language proficiency. It also helps the candidates to self-assess their English language skills and improve accordingly. The IELTS test assesses four areas such as speaking, listening, writing, and reading in less than 3 hours. While most of the tests consider only reading and listening skills, IELTS focuses on the writing component too. For clearing IELTS writing task 2 with a good band score, one needs to use a good vocabulary. By undertaking the IELTS syllabus, the candidates can identify their capabilities and improve their weakness areas.
5. Accuracy of Results
The IELTS examiners apply strict criteria for each test to accurately assess the candidates and the result will reflect their English language level. IELTS test follows 0 to 9 score band. Candidates must score more than 6 to get placed in top universities or companies. If the candidate’s score is less than 5, then it is highly recommended that they retake the test to improve their chances of getting placed in their dream institutions or companies.
6. Availability of Test Centres
IELTS test is conducted at regular intervals of time throughout the year and the candidates can choose the test date at their convenience. There are more than thousands of British council accredited centers across the world and the candidates can choose as per their feasibility. When the candidates apply online to take the IELTS test, they are given the nearest test center to take the IELTS exam.
7. Two Kinds of Tests to Choose from
IELTS test has two components i.e. IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training. The IELTS Academic test is suitable for candidates who wish to pursue their academic studies at a degree or post-graduate level in an English-speaking country. IELTS General Training module is suitable for people who wish to migrate to an English-speaking country. IELTS is also suitable for candidates who wish to pursue courses at the diploma level only.
8. Both British and American English
IELTS test covers both British and American English in its spelling, grammar, and word choices. It gives the candidates a chance to practice native English accents of different countries. It helps the candidates to use the IELTS certificate to apply to British and American universities.
9. Researched and Unbiased content
The IELTS test is prepared by an international expert team with high credentials and therefore is of high quality. The experts of English language research extensively prepare the test and in an unbiased manner to help the candidates irrespective of their nationality, gender, location, or background.
10. Gives real-time experience
The IELTS test is designed to incorporate real-life situations. For instance, the test has a speaking component that involves the candidate having a face-to-face meeting with an examiner. Though it is a private meeting with no disturbances, it prepares the candidates to prepare themselves to deal with real-time challenges that they may face while studying or working abroad.