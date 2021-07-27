Likes.io Review & Best Alternatives – Stay Safe from Scams

Social media has been termed both a blessing and a curse by the world. The actual discussion over that can be long and it is not the right place for that. Regardless, social media is one of the biggest platforms on the internet today that hosts billions of people. Other than just a pastime or a networking medium, social media has also been the claim to fame for many. How it is done is both simple yet not quite simple. The simple part is that you just need a good fan following. The hard part is how you get that fan following. There are many websites that make it easy for you to buy Instagram likes, followers, views, etc.

However, not all that glitters is gold. Many people out there are getting scammed by opportunistic individuals while trying to buy social media promotions. There are some websites that are not straight-up scams but provide inferior services to take your money. Likes.io is seen as one of those names that must be avoided. Let us take a look at Likes.io and the reasons behind these allegations.

Likes.io is a website that works for social media promotions. You pay them and in return get your social media platforms marketed for growth. It is one of the relatively unknown names as the company hasn’t been around for a long time. We don’t know the exact time frame of when it came to existence as the company has decided not to disclose it.

Services Offered

Likes.io only works for Instagram and you won’t find anything else here. For Instagram, you can buy instagram followers, likes, auto likes, and views.

Likes.io is not big in terms of what they offer and their customer base hasn’t had an impressive increase either. There must be reasons behind that and it is more than just them being new.

Why Not Buy From Likes.io?

Likes.io is not among the most popular websites that sell social media promotions. But they still manage to pull people in. If you are planning on buying anything from here, there are many reasons you shouldn’t. Firstly, it is always advisable to only spend money at places you can trust. Likes.io is not one of those. Their detailed information is not known to the public and you wouldn’t know whom to hold accountable if something goes wrong. They have included some user reviews on the website but they look fake as well. Made-up names are used in the reviews and the content of those doesn’t look anywhere near legitimate. They also don’t speak of any safety precautions for payments or any kind of encryption to protect your money.

Aside from security purposes too, Likes.io doesn’t seem too promising. First of all, if you want anything else than Instagram you won’t find it here. Then even on Instagram, there are way better options that provide better service at better prices.

Better Alternatives To Likes.io