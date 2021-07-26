Top 10 Video Slots With Multipliers
July 26, 2021
Online slot games have all sorts of features, from free spins and respins to progressive jackpots and special symbols. One feature in particular that many players appreciate is the multiplier, which can greatly increase the size of your wins. In this article, we’ll run through how multipliers work then show you 10 video slots that have them.
What Are Multipliers?
There are two types of multipliers: those that appear on symbols and those that are automatically applied to a number of spins. In many slots, certain symbols such as wilds can act as multipliers. Win with a multiplier, and your payout will be multiplied by the given amount; if it’s x2, for example, your winnings will be doubled. Symbols with multipliers are most often seen during a bonus round, such as free spins.
The other type of multiplier is only seen in special features. It’s applied to the total sum of a feature’s winnings. In some free spins rounds, for example, your winnings are added up once the round’s over and a multiplier is applied to them.
Video Slots with Multipliers
Below we’ve listed 10 popular video slots that have multipliers. They come from a mix of well-known providers, have a variety of themes and offer a good range of special features. They’re all well worth playing.
Piggy Riches Megaways
Developed by Red Tiger, this is one of over a hundred slots to use Megaways. There are up to 117,649 ways to win on every spin. The highly volatile slot’s themed to millionaire pigs and gives you plenty of chances to win big. On any spin, up to three fully stacked wilds may appear, and each one can have a multiplier of up to x7. If there are three and each one has an x7 multiplier, your winnings will be multiplied by a huge x343!
Valley of the Gods
This is an Egypt-themed slot from Yggdrasil, and it is presented with stunning, highly detailed graphics. It uses a 5×5 grid with 12 blockers hiding symbols and 45 ways to win. Whenever you win, each winning symbol removes a blocker, and you can keep winning and removing blockers until they are all cleared – this gives you 3,125 ways to win. When they’re all gone, you’re given a x2 multiplier that can increase further. If you enjoy playing slots themed to ancient history, check out the Pompeii slot by Aristocrat.
Reactoonz 2
Back in 2017, Play’n Go released Reactoonz, a cosmic-themed slot featuring a host of weird blob-like creatures. In 2020, the provider released the sequel: Reactoonz 2. Its features include cluster pays, extra large symbols and cascades. You can also get extra large 3×3 wilds with x2 multipliers if you manage to collect enough winning symbols.
Thunderstruck II
This online slot is themed to Norse mythology. It’s developed by Microgaming and has 243 ways to win, plus four free spins rounds that are unlocked one at a time. Three of them have multipliers:
- The Valkyrie free spins feature has a x5 multiplier applied to all wins
- The Odin round with random multipliers of x2 or x3
- The Thor feature, which has multipliers of up to x5 earned from getting consecutive wins
Starburst XXXtreme
One of the most popular online slots is Starburst by NetEnt. Starburst XXXtreme is the slot’s sequel. It’s very similar to the original, though one of the key differences is that wilds can come with multipliers of up to x150 in value. You can get three multipliers at once, and their values are added together, so if you’re lucky, your wins could end up getting multiplied by x450.
Fruit Shop Megaways
Another NetEnt slot that uses multipliers is Fruit Shop Megaways. It has up to 117,649 ways to win on every spin and is highly volatile. The highlight is the free spins round, which comes with a progressive multiplier that increases by x1 for every consecutive win, with a maximum value of x10 possible.
Eastern Emeralds
Eastern Emeralds is a Quickspin slot themed to China. It is a great slot to play if you are after multipliers because they appear in both the base game and the free spins round. During normal play, wilds can have multipliers of up to x5, and if more than one wild helps you win, the multiplier values are multiplied together. Trigger free spins, and you will get to choose one of four rounds: each comes with four multiplier wilds of different values. The fewer the spins, the bigger the multipliers. Which one will you choose?
Sweet Bonanza
If you have got a craving for something sweet, play the Sweet Bonanza online slot from Pragmatic Play. This bright and eye-catching slot is set in a delicious-looking world full of sweet treats. It’s played on a five-row, six-reel grid and has cluster pays, cascades and a free spins round. During free spins, look out for the candy bombs, which can have multipliers of up to x100.
Extra Chilli Megaways
This is a slot from Big Time Gaming, and it is set as a Mexican food stand selling chillies. There are up to 117,649 ways you can win on every spin, and cascades help you get multiple wins from a single spin of the reels. The free spins round is where the biggest wins can come, thanks to the multiplier that starts at x1 and increases by x1 for every consecutive win. It resets when a cascade doesn’t produce any new wins, but it can still help you earn a decent payout.
Sword of Khans
The final slot on our list is Sword of Khans from Thunderkick, which is inspired by Genghis Khan. It has 10 paylines and a free spins round with a standard symbol chosen to become the special expanding symbol; whenever this symbol appears, it expands to fill the reel it is on. If the feature gets retriggered, another special expanding symbol is chosen. If a symbol that’s already been chosen gets selected, it now comes with a x3 multiplier.
Play Video Slots with Multipliers
The slots we have listed are just some of the many that come with multipliers. These slots have the potential to pay out quite large sums of money, so give them a spin if you are feeling lucky.