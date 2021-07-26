Top 10 Video Slots With Multipliers

Online slot games have all sorts of features, from free spins and respins to progressive jackpots and special symbols. One feature in particular that many players appreciate is the multiplier, which can greatly increase the size of your wins. In this article, we’ll run through how multipliers work then show you 10 video slots that have them.

What Are Multipliers?

There are two types of multipliers: those that appear on symbols and those that are automatically applied to a number of spins. In many slots, certain symbols such as wilds can act as multipliers. Win with a multiplier, and your payout will be multiplied by the given amount; if it’s x2, for example, your winnings will be doubled. Symbols with multipliers are most often seen during a bonus round, such as free spins.

The other type of multiplier is only seen in special features. It’s applied to the total sum of a feature’s winnings. In some free spins rounds, for example, your winnings are added up once the round’s over and a multiplier is applied to them.

Video Slots with Multipliers

Below we’ve listed 10 popular video slots that have multipliers. They come from a mix of well-known providers, have a variety of themes and offer a good range of special features. They’re all well worth playing.

Piggy Riches Megaways

Developed by Red Tiger, this is one of over a hundred slots to use Megaways. There are up to 117,649 ways to win on every spin. The highly volatile slot’s themed to millionaire pigs and gives you plenty of chances to win big. On any spin, up to three fully stacked wilds may appear, and each one can have a multiplier of up to x7. If there are three and each one has an x7 multiplier, your winnings will be multiplied by a huge x343! Valley of the Gods