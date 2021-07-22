Growthoid Review & Its Alternatives (Beware of Scams)
July 22, 2021
The majority of our time during the day is spent on social media. With the increase in the number of daily users, it has opened up a lot of opportunities. Many people are starting their businesses on Instagram. However one of the most important things to be relevant on the platform is having a good number of followers. Many sites allow you to buy real Instagram followers to boost your reach.
However, Growthoid is a company that has scammed people of their money in the name of providing them with various services. In the article below, review Growthoid and the different policies they have been running.
Average Customer Rating on Reviewsxp: 1.5
Why you should not use Growthoid
● Fake Followers
Growthoid claims to be one of the best websites to boost your Instagram following organically. However, all of it is nothing but lies. When someone signs up for one of the packages they use bots to fulfill that order. When bots get added to your account as followers, Instagram starts to take notice. They deem this to be suspicious activity. The Instagram algorithm marks your profile as a violator of their guidelines and the majority of the time take strict action on it.
They then proceed to remove the fake followers. They are also within their jurisdiction to suspend your account. Even if on the off chance that your account does not get suspended, fake followers add no value to your account. They do not help boost your reach and just remain as a number on a page. The worst part about these fake followers is that they give you a bad reputation. If someone on the platform notices these fake followers, it does nothing but harms your credibility.
● Non Delivery of Services
Growthoid makes a lot of promises but manages to fail them spectacularly. Growthoid offers monthly packages that gradually help increase your following. This is a scam. Several people have reported that they have not even got the services they paid for.
Multiple people who had opted for their services have reported this. After their payment went through, they were deprived of the services they paid for. No response was received from the company even after numerous emails to their support staff.
They have a horrible rating on Trustpilot. Customers have reported that their support staff beave cordially until the customers start to call the company out on their packages. The support team replies with numerous excuses and the order never get met. Even on the off chance that your order is fulfilled, it would contain bots. Bots are seen as suspicious by Instagram and would lead to your account getting suspended.
● High Pricing
Growthoid is extremely expensive. Growthoid claims to be the leader of the Instagram marketing segment but has failed to deliver on every promise. They have two packages. A standard package costing 49 dollars monthly. While the premium package costs 99 dollars a month. These astronomical fees do not help you in any way.
Even after [aying such a large sum there is no guarantee of getting services. Getting real followers is impossible. All the other competitors in the market have a much better pricing system. Most of them charge you for the number of followers and not on a monthly basis.
The cost of their services is quite low compared to Growthoid. Some of these services start at just a dollar. The refund system of Growthoid is problematic. Users have reported that when they asked for a refund, it was not processed even after a month. When they tried to contact customer support there was no reply from them. Their customers have even found canceling their payments to be very difficult or even impossible.
● Fake Reviews
The reviews on the website of Growthoid are doctored. They have set up fake reviews to attract clients to their website and entrap them into their scheme. The reviews will want to make you trust them. The majority of the blog posts that support Growthoid have been bought by them. They have done this to counter the ton of negative reviews that they were getting on various sites. These bought reviews make them look like one of the best legitimate websites.
These bought reviews are a part of a PR scheme to make their services look legitimate. Customers have also pointed out that the company has indulged in censoring negative comments.
On many review sites, they have marked legitimate reviews by clients as fake and have tried to get them removed from the respective platforms. While on many of the reviews they claim to have contacted the client but in reality, they haven’t.
Alternatives to Growthoid
● Viralyft
Viralyft is probably one of the most renowned names in this particular industry. They provide packages for almost all of the social media platforms that exist. However, they specialize in providing Instagram packages. The services that you order start to reflect in your account within just 24 hours of payment. They use high-level analytics to provide your account with those followers who suit your content the most. They promise high retention rates on their services and have delivered on them.
Viralyft provides active followers. These followers engage with your content leading to a greater outreach. Their packages start at $2.89 for 100 followers. They have a secure payment gateway with the highest levels of encryption. They accept all major credit and debit cards ensuring you have a comfortable experience while purchasing packages on their website. A 24/7 live chat allows you to address all of your problems to their teams who try to solve it as the earliest.
Though they provide multiple packages, SocialPackages primarily focus on providing Facebook and Instagram services. Their base package for Instagram followers starts at $2.50 for 100 followers. While their largest package costs $105 for 10k followers. Your account is never at any risk of suspension from Instagram as the company uses real followers.
These followers source from around the world giving your account a global reach. The company also stands firm on its refill guarantee policy. If you see that your followers are dropping, you can contact them and ask for a refill. Adding these real followers to your account helps you gain an amazing reach. The Instagram algorithm pushes your content more and it reaches a much larger audience.
GetViral is one of the best companies providing social media packages to its clients. They provide services on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Sound Cloud, Spotify, and Twitch. They are a legitimate company having over seven years of experience in the social media service industry. The company has delivered over 150k orders and has very positive reviews from its clients.
A poll has shown that 85% of their customers tend to return for more services from them. Maintaining a 100% satisfaction rate is the top priority of the company. They have a dedicated customer support team who are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Their pricing starts at $3.99 for 250 followers. The affordable pricing and great dedication to customer pricing have made them a leader in this segment.
ViewsExpert provides a multitude of services be it on Instagram or other major social media platforms. They even have packages for TikTok, Linkedln, and Pinterest which are generally not covered by many sites. They have a very easy process for enabling their services. You just need to visit their website, choose your package and make the payment.
They never ask you for confidential information such as your passwords or login details. This makes sure that you always remain in control of your account while using their services. Their Instagram services include adding Instagram views, likes, followers, and comments to your posts. Their cheapest package begins at $2.00 for 100 followers being added to your account.
Conclusion
With the large number of legitimate service providers that are available, there is no reason why you should depend on Growthoid. A large number of negative reviews along with the incompletion of orders just shows their poor quality. If you pay for any of their services you are essentially just wasting your money.
Instead of trusting their fake schemes, buy followers from the alternatives we have listed above. These alternatives are legitimate and trustworthy. And most importantly, using their services would not get you in trouble with Instagram or get your account banned.