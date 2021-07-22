Growthoid Review & Its Alternatives (Beware of Scams)

The majority of our time during the day is spent on social media. With the increase in the number of daily users, it has opened up a lot of opportunities. Many people are starting their businesses on Instagram. However one of the most important things to be relevant on the platform is having a good number of followers. Many sites allow you to buy real Instagram followers to boost your reach.

However, Growthoid is a company that has scammed people of their money in the name of providing them with various services. In the article below, review Growthoid and the different policies they have been running.

Average Customer Rating on Reviewsxp: 1.5

Why you should not use Growthoid

● Fake Followers

Growthoid claims to be one of the best websites to boost your Instagram following organically. However, all of it is nothing but lies. When someone signs up for one of the packages they use bots to fulfill that order. When bots get added to your account as followers, Instagram starts to take notice. They deem this to be suspicious activity. The Instagram algorithm marks your profile as a violator of their guidelines and the majority of the time take strict action on it.

They then proceed to remove the fake followers. They are also within their jurisdiction to suspend your account. Even if on the off chance that your account does not get suspended, fake followers add no value to your account. They do not help boost your reach and just remain as a number on a page. The worst part about these fake followers is that they give you a bad reputation. If someone on the platform notices these fake followers, it does nothing but harms your credibility.

● Non Delivery of Services

Growthoid makes a lot of promises but manages to fail them spectacularly. Growthoid offers monthly packages that gradually help increase your following. This is a scam. Several people have reported that they have not even got the services they paid for.

Multiple people who had opted for their services have reported this. After their payment went through, they were deprived of the services they paid for. No response was received from the company even after numerous emails to their support staff.