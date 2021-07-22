Cazoo St Leger: Adayar and Hurricane Lane headline Doncaster entries

Derby winners Adayar and Hurricane Lane headline an initial 31 Doncaster entries for the oldest Classic on the racing calendar.

On September 11, Run on Town Moor, the race, contested over a mile and six furlongs is worth £700,000.

Hurricane Lane is the ante-post favorite following his success at Irish Derby and subsequent convincing triumph in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Appleby has also registered Epsom winner Adayar, who was last spotted claiming the Derby by four and a half lengths and is billed to contest at King George in Ascot on Saturday and there was tip for each race today that was available to every punters keeping a watchful eye on the race.

Mojo Star came second at Epsom and the colt is ready to cross paths once again after an unlucky fifth place in the Irish Derby.

Hannos disclosed, “The St Leger is on the radar for Mojo Star,”

“We have given him the entry and we’ll see how we go.

“He has come out of Ireland fine and had a little break since then.

“I am not too sure where he is going to run next, but I am pleased with him.”

Lone Eagle will also be involved and was last spotted finishing right behind Hurricane Lane last time out at the Irish Derby.

Aidan O’Brien entered with 13 likely contenders, the most fancied of which are Wordsworth and Yeats Stakes Champion Sir Lucan.

The contest, which was won a year ago by Joseph O’Brien’s Galileo Chrome and the trainer could attempt a repeat triumph this term with the inexperienced Okita Soush, who has one run and one win to boast of having won in a one-mile-four-furlong Fairyhouse maiden back in June.

O’Brien disclosed, “Okita Soushi is declared to run in a mile-and-five-furlong race at Leopardstown on Thursday, so we’ll see how he gets on there,”

“He won his maiden nicely and we think he has the makings of a nice stayer, although whether he is going to be quite ready for a St Leger remains to be seen.

“We felt it was worth making an entry as we wanted to keep our options open.”

Meanwhile, Oisin Murphy could join Wonderful Tonight for the very first time in King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes if conditions are favourable at Ascot.

Menuisier’s stable star was ridden by jockey William Buick in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot and when finishing second in Group One victories to date in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes last season.

Menuisier revealed: “Oisin is a top jockey, and we think he is the best possible replacement for William if she runs.

“It’s one of those things – in summer, heat can be followed by thunderstorms, so it’s not by any means delusional to think we might get some rain. We just want to have the options open.

“I’ll have a chat with Chris (Wright, owner) before declarations on Thursday morning, and we will make a decision then. She is a different horse this season – she’s stronger and she might handle the better ground, although you cannot guarantee that.

“What we don’t want to do is have a hard race on good ground at this stage of the season and put her off.”