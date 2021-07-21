Top 5 Investment Trends that Will Skyrocket in 2022

Investing has become one of the best ways to make money nowadays, but the issue with the industry is that you need to predict what will be popular in the future. Today’s insignificant stocks might actually skyrocket in the next couple of years.

1. Hemp CBD Market

Just in case you haven’t been paying much attention to the news, the marijuana stocks are on the rise. Ever since marijuana has been legalized in the states, more and more people are buying cannabis-based products of different natures.

Whether it’s a cannabis face mask or Joy’s CBD bath bombs, the stock market for cannabis will continue to grow, which is why it would be a very smart movement to make an investment yourself. Over the next few years, the stocks you buy in will probably gain a lot in value.

2. Virtual Real Estate

While real estate is still an investment trend that will likely never die out, it’s the virtual real estate market that you might want to keep an eye out for. Even with the vaccine, it might still be a while until we can safely interact with other people that we do not know.

This is why it is expected that virtual real estate will skyrocket by 2022. The ability to electronically handle paperwork will certainly be something many people will seek. This will come in handy even once everything returns to normal, mainly because we enjoy this type of commodity and convenience.

3. Cybersecurity

If there’s one thing that we learned since the pandemic started, it’s that cybersecurity is something we can’t really ignore. More and more businesses become vulnerable to cyber attacks, especially since everything is moving onto online platforms.

The cybersecurity industry is also growing more and more every year, albeit at a slow pace – but even so, it is expected that it will become quite big in the future. In an attempt to prevent hackers from causing havoc, a lot of cybersecurity companies will appear – and it would be smart of you to make this sort of investment now, in 2021.

4. Cloud Infrastructure

Gone are the days when we would put all of our data on portable memory sticks or CDs. Now, we want to keep all of our devices connected by means of cloud. In the past year, as they shifted from brick-and-mortar to online, many businesses realized just how important is to have an online storage and data transfer space that can be accessed from anywhere. This is why it is expected that cloud storage stocks will skyrocket in value.