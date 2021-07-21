Safeguarding Employees from Risks in the Docks Area

The sessions should also address operating instructions and precautions regarding the type of vehicle they will use. It should also help them differentiate between trucks and other vehicles.

At the end of the training, employers should award qualified workers certificates proving they have undergone the training to steer and maneuver industrial trucks. Each time an employer receives new conditions from relevant bodies, they should schedule refresher courses to enforce the new safety content.

2. Emphasizing good housekeeping habits

Smooth dock operations can only happen when employees practice good housekeeping standards. Even if a worker operates machinery correctly and wears personal protective equipment (PPE), some scenarios might contribute to simple avoidable accidents. =

For example, a person loading freight in a truck can easily slip and fall on a wet and slippery floor. Being an employer requires you to set an example. Every morning your employees come to work, encouraging them to pay attention to detail.

You can start by teaching them how to detect spills and clean them using appropriate detergents. During winter, find ways to remove melted snow to prevent drivers and loaders from slipping and falling in their line of duty.

3. Install proper lighting

Industrial activities may extend to night hours to meet deadlines, which is why employees work in shifts. Whether it is a small or large manufacturing plant, installing proper loading deck lights can play a significant role in helping operators to see better and avoid accidents.

The company should also have a solid power backup system if a power outage occurs. The lighting system should also have stop or go traffic lights colors that can also send signals to other drivers entering or leaving the docks area.

4. Promote drive safety