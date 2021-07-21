Safeguarding Employees from Risks in the Docks Area
July 21, 2021
From loading freights to controlling forklifts, the demanding nature of loading docks can predispose workers to illnesses and injuries. For each accident, there are dozens of misses. That means anyone working at the ports is not immune to accidents unless freight companies adopt suitable safety protocols. Employers should adopt some safety practices to protect their workers from potential hazards while working at the docks.
1. Organizing training programs for safety
Whether yours is a mining, ports and terminal and marine business, it would be best to let your employees know how you plan to safeguard their health and lives from work-related risks. They can start by organizing staff training programs to teach them how to operate machinery without risking their lives.
The sessions should also address operating instructions and precautions regarding the type of vehicle they will use. It should also help them differentiate between trucks and other vehicles.
At the end of the training, employers should award qualified workers certificates proving they have undergone the training to steer and maneuver industrial trucks. Each time an employer receives new conditions from relevant bodies, they should schedule refresher courses to enforce the new safety content.
2. Emphasizing good housekeeping habits
Smooth dock operations can only happen when employees practice good housekeeping standards. Even if a worker operates machinery correctly and wears personal protective equipment (PPE), some scenarios might contribute to simple avoidable accidents. =
For example, a person loading freight in a truck can easily slip and fall on a wet and slippery floor. Being an employer requires you to set an example. Every morning your employees come to work, encouraging them to pay attention to detail.
You can start by teaching them how to detect spills and clean them using appropriate detergents. During winter, find ways to remove melted snow to prevent drivers and loaders from slipping and falling in their line of duty.
3. Install proper lighting
Industrial activities may extend to night hours to meet deadlines, which is why employees work in shifts. Whether it is a small or large manufacturing plant, installing proper loading deck lights can play a significant role in helping operators to see better and avoid accidents.
The company should also have a solid power backup system if a power outage occurs. The lighting system should also have stop or go traffic lights colors that can also send signals to other drivers entering or leaving the docks area.
4. Promote drive safety
If anything poses more danger to docking employees, it is the trucks entering and leaving the plants. Despite their loud engine sounds, a pedestrian employee might misread the intentions of the truck, increasing their chances of getting run over.
You can help prevent these risks by designing a proper flow of traffic. A truck that is entering the manufacturing plant should use a specific entrance route. There should also be an exit route where vehicles loaded with goods can leave without colliding with incoming trucks. The trucks should also have speed limits. They can also be painted using a specific color for more accessible communication with other drivers.
5. Locking devices when not in use
There is a locking device used to enjoin the truck and dock so that they do not separate accidentally. If an accident happens, cases of falls that might lead to injuries may occur. An employer should put someone in charge to counter check the truck-dock locking device to protect the interest of everyone.
In addition, they should get suitable padding materials to conceal the sharp edges of the loading dock, which might cause bruises and cuts.
Dock safety is a collaborative effort. When both parties join hands to enforce docks’ safety standards, potential hazards that can cause injuries become a thing of the past. Accidents at the docks can happen at any time, and employers and employees have to devise ways of ensuring they do not expose themselves to these types of risks.
For companies, it is essential to train employees on good housekeeping habits, assign particular tasks to certified employees and organize safety training programs. On the other hand, employees should ensure they follow the safety guidelines they have received during their training and always watch out for each other. Dock safety is a collaborative effort.