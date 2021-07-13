Former Hawkeye kicker Keith Duncan sees success in kicking and punting program

Since the program’s start in May, Keith Duncan Kicking has coached over 40 athletes from seventh grade to the collegiate level.

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan attempts a field goal during a football game between Iowa and Michigan State in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. The Hawkeyes dominated the Spartans, 49-7. Duncan was perfect on extra points but missed his lone field goal attempt from 37 yards.

RELATED: Iowa-Nebraska rivalry on full display after the 26-20 Hawkeye victory

Former Hawkeye kicker Keith Duncan provided Hawkeye fans with unforgettable memories in his five years at Iowa, including his game-winning kick against Nebraska in 2019.

Though Duncan’s days playing in Kinnick Stadium are over, he has stayed local to the state to pursue a new business.

Duncan set up a kicking and punting program — Keith Duncan Kicking — in May in the Des Moines area. Since the program’s inception, Duncan has coached 40 athletes, ranging from seventh graders to sophomores in college.

“I think it’s just something that I’m passionate about,” Duncan said. “One, I love kicking. I love the fundamentals of it. I love how you can really become your own kicker, and furthermore I really like seeing kids succeed and fight to something that they want to. I think it’s really cool to see them reach their goals and me having a small part of that.”

In his program, Duncan instructs athletes from Iowa — mostly from the Des Moines area — in private lessons lasting one to two hours. Instead of focusing on making long kicks, Duncan said, he emphasizes the basics and mental side of kicking.

Duncan said he picked the Des Moines area because of its growth, how it’s great for people his age, and that he wanted to stay in the state he loves.

While playing at Iowa, the Weddington, North Carolina, native was exposed to a multitude of coaching styles. Duncan said Hawkeye special teams coordinator LeVar Woods was a tremendous help in starting his business, as Woods showed Duncan how to listen to the needs of his athletes and make sure they understand.

“So, what I like to do is I like to ask my kickers questions like, ‘What did you feel? What did you do wrong? What could have been better?’ because I eventually what I want them to do is be their own coach,” Duncan said. “I want them to explain it to me, which will in turn make them better. So, once they understand what they’re doing, they can really take their game to the next level.”

Duncan is also coaching high school football players as a volunteer at Northwest High School in Waukee, a suburb of Des Moines. He is helping the Northwest players with special teams twice a week.

Duncan said he likes that the Northwest athletes are hard workers and the school’s new facilities, as Northwest High School opened this year. He is looking forward to the volunteer opportunity as a breakthrough opportunity into the coaching world.

Duncan said he wants to continue growing his kicking business over the next five years.

He got his master’s in sport and recreation management from Iowa, which Duncan said helped him learn the business side of sports — such as creating his own LLC and communicating with sponsors and networks.

Eventually, he wants to incorporate some small group sessions and a large camp with Keith Duncan Kicking. Duncan also wants to include snapping into his program so there’s a focus on kicking and punting in a live setting.

But regardless of what exactly ends up happening, Duncan wants to make a difference in people’s lives through coaching.

“I love creating new relationships and stuff like that so that’s been really fun so far,” Duncan said. “I’m looking to continue that as well.”