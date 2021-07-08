The most common medical marijuana treatment uses

Medical marijuana is legal in more than 30 states, however, there is still much debate about the health benefits of the herb. There is new research that shows evidence that marijuana can help treat multiple symptoms and conditions, and some of the world’s most prestigious health institutions have discovered the potential health benefits of marijuana. A lot of people have their doubts and suspicions about medical marijuana but it cannot be denied that there are some health issues that this herb can be used to treat. This article will explore the most common uses of medical marijuana.

It may help with insomnia

In Colorado, more than 1 in 3 people who were surveyed said that they have tried medical marijuana for sleep, and of those people, 86% of them said it helped with sleep problems. In America alone, 50 – 70 million adults experience problems sleeping and around 40 million adults experience insomnia every year while 10 -15% of adults live with chronic insomnia. With so many people suffering from sleeping problems, it is no wonder that people are turning to medical marijuana to help them sleep at night. In fact, last year the use of medical cannabis remained at a historic high, and 85% of American adults approve of medical marijuana use. 61% prefer vaping to smoking medical marijuana, which is a clear reason why the cannabis vape companies are experiencing a sales boom. Vaporizers are sold in online head shops such as this one here, but you can also find them in physical stores. No wonder their popularity is on the rise because they are more beneficial than standard smoking.

Cannabis is seen as an effective way to treat insomnia and has little to no side effects. There are different marijuana strains. Some to energize and some to relax the body and mind. A 2008 study shows that strains of marijuana with a higher level of THC reduces the time we spend in REM sleep which means we experience more deep sleep which is considered the most restful part of our sleeping cycle. If you are battling insomnia then medical marijuana is definitely something worth trying.

It may relieve cancer pain

Marijuana is said to help people who are living their lives with cancer. During chemotherapy, patients experience a lot of pain, nausea, and loss of appetite and marijuana helps with this by easing these symptoms. It helps ease pain symptoms by binding together the cannabinoid receptors in our brain and other parts of our body. Marijuana also has anti-inflammatory properties which eases pain.

It may regulate and prevent diabetes

When you have type 2 diabetes, your body is much less sensitive to insulin’s effects however marijuana increases insulin sensitivity. THC has the following effects on Type 2 diabetes patients:

• A huge decrease in fasting blood glucose

• Improved insulin production

Medical marijuana has been shown to stabilize blood sugar levels

It may ease depression symptoms

More than 264 million people suffer from depression globally demonstrating how big this mental illness is in society. Medical marijuana in moderate consumption is shown to relieve symptoms of depression because THC is an anti-depressant when taken in low doses. Be careful to take high doses of marijuana because this can make depression worse.

It may ease sclerosis and arthritis pain

Medical marijuana is said to reduce pain and inflammation and also control spasms and seizures. Medical marijuana can help ease muscle spasms and contractions by relaxing the muscles.

It may support an autism treatment

Marijuana is proven to elevate one’s mood and make you happier and more joyful. Children with autism are prone to having violent mood swings and medical marijuana can help with that by reducing the child’s disruptive behaviour while at the same time improving social responsiveness.

It may treat bowel diseases

Medical marijuana can provide some relief for people who suffer from Chrohn’s disease, THC coupled with cannabidiol, enhances the immune system’s response while at the same time interacting with the cells that play an important role in gut function. Cannabis blocks bacteria as well as other compounds that create inflammation in the intestines.

The stigma that was attached to the marijuana plant is fading away and cannabis is no longer a taboo subject in society. Apart from using it for recreational use, people are using it for the many health benefits that it provides from insomnia relief to cancer pain to autism. It seems that there is no limit to the medical conditions that can be treated by marijuana. If you would like to use marijuana to treat a medical condition, it is recommended that you see a medical doctor before you try.