How To Easily Get Casino Bonus And Turn It Into Real Cash?

Casino bonuses are among some of the most attractive things in online casinos; along with some truly immersive games, the opportunity to hit a jackpot, and high payouts from table games, casino bonuses excite gamblers and make them search for the best bonuses out there.

In fact, finding and taking a casino bonus is very easy; almost every casino site offers more than one bonus. Moreover, each site is interested in players claiming those bonuses; so this is easy.

But winning some cash in games, wagering the bonus, and then turning those winnings into real money is the complicated part. Some of the best options are offered by no wagering casino Canada, but still players have to keep in mind some nuances about bonuses and rules applied to them.

How Casino Bonuses Work

Before jumping into registration and starting claiming bonuses and making real money bets right away, the casino punters should be aware how casino bonuses work.

Remember that the body of the bonus can never be directly cashed out; the players can only cash out what they win after wagering the bonus money in casino games. Such bonuses are called cashable, or non-sticky.

There are also sticky bonuses; for those, even the winnings cannot be cashed out. All the money you win in games by wagering the bonus stay in the system “for gambling purposes”. Sticky bonuses must be avoided.

Wagering

Next, there are wagering requirements, also called playthrough. The wagering requirements indicate how many times the sum granted as bonus must be wagered in games, in full. If the wagering requirements are x10, for a $10 bonus, the player has to wager $100 in casino games. If they manage to win anything and not spend it in games, while trying to meet the playthrough, they will be able to withdraw what is left.

Sometimes, wagering requirements are applied to the deposit and bonus together, and this is a less advantageous situation for the player. For example, if the playthrough is x10, the deposit is $10 and the bonus is $10, then the sum of the deposit and bonus together is multiplied by ten, meaning $200 has to be wagered in casino games. If the Canadian player manages to win more than lose while trying to meet the playthrough, they will be able to withdraw this money.

Games

And eventually, not all games are available for wagering the bonuses at the casino; in the majority of cases, only slots will be allowed for playing. Casino games of skill, like Blackjack or Poker, where the player can increase their chances of winning more due to their skill and experience, are not allowed.

The Most Profitable Casino Bonuses That Bring Cash

As it becomes obvious, the very nature of the casino bonuses – in many cases – prevent the player from winning a lot. However, some promotions are more beneficial than others, and to win more and to be able to cash out easier, casino customers may want to choose those promos over other offers.

No Deposit Bonus

No Deposit offers are usually seen as the most attractive, because they do not require the players to deposit any real cash and risk their own money in betting. The bets are paid by the casino, while the winnings belong to the player. Many No Deposit bonuses, especially in the form of Free Spins, can be beneficial. However, some casinos demand that eventually, the player still makes at least a minimum deposit before they can withdraw whatever they win. Secondly, casinos often cap the maximum possible winnings from No Deposit bonuses, to prevent the customers from winning too much for free. So, Bonus T&C should be considered carefully.

Welcome Bonus

Welcome Offers are some of the most widespread, and these are also some of the most transparent. The size of the bonus depends on the size of the deposit, so the player has an easier time predicting how much they will have to wager before they withdraw what they win.

No Wagering Bonuses

The truth is, whatever is the type of the bonus, be it a No Dep, a Welcome one, a Reload, or a cashback, the point is mostly in the wagering requirements. The higher the wagering requirements, the less chances are to win and eventually have something for withdrawal. Yet, at the time of writing, some of the most advanced casino sites started offering no wager bonuses. Such bonuses are not subject to wagering requirements; they may be humble, but everything the player wins when wagering this bonus goes directly to their casino balance, and becomes available for withdrawal. So, this is the most advantageous type of casino promotion of all.