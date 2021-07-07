What Is PrimeXBT? About The Award-Winning Platform

Bitcoin is a revolutionary asset unlike anything else within the financial arena. Thousands of other cryptocurrencies now exist in its honor, but nothing at all is quite like Bitcoin. Bitcoin commands a massive lead in market cap, as well as the widest adoption, most decentralization, and regulatory acceptance.

It is essentially the gold standard of crypto, and is slowly but surely replacing gold as the digital gold standard in general.

Bitcoin-based CFDs is how PrimeXBT got its start and still represents the largest share of the platform’s massive trading volume, growing year over year with the rest of the crypto market. However, a lot has changed since PrimeXBT was first introduced in 2018.

What About Ethereum Or Stablecoins

2018 was a bear phase and the only way to profit from the crypto market was by going short. PrimeXBT became a top platform for traders to short Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin- based margin accounts left trades exposed to the cryptocurrency market’s notorious volatility.

Bitcoin also completely dominated trading volume across the space and Ethereum was mainly used for ICOs. But that’s all changed, and so has PrimeXBT. Ethereum is now an enormous ecosystem where NFTs, DeFi, and more innovation exists.

Stablecoins built on Ethereum are also major breakthrough innovations of themselves. These assets are stable and lack volatility like other crypto assets. This is achieved by being tied to the dollar, and backed by assets to keep parity with the dollar at all times. Stablecoins still allow for value to be transferred cryptographically and make ideal base margin account currency.

This is why PrimeXBT recently added support for ETH, USDT, and USDC in addition to BTC- based CFDs as part of a V2.0 platform upgrade.

What About Traditional Markets?

Traditional markets have also become more volatile and interesting over the last year since crypto stole the limelight across finance. PrimeXBT also responded to renewed interest here since its inception, by introducing forex, commodities, stock indices and more.

Forex currencies include all majors such as USD, GBP, JPY, and more, with exotics from emerging markets and more pairs being added regularly. Stock indices range across all major regions and include the Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE, and the DAX. Commodities like oil and gas are offered, and both silver and gold are also part of the list.