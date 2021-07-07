What Is PrimeXBT? About The Award-Winning Platform
July 7, 2021
Bitcoin trading volume in 2021 is larger than any year previously ushering in a new era in the cryptocurrency market. The crypto market is also at a critical junction point, where a bear market could begin or a rebound to highs could result in the bull market reigniting.
To be ready for whichever way the market decides to head from here, traders new and experienced must ensure they have the right tools at their disposal, and that starts with the right platform and broker. PrimeXBT is a Bitcoin trading platform that is renowned for its advanced trading tools and diverse range of trading instruments.
Here is all you need to know about the award-winning trading platform.
First, Why Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is a revolutionary asset unlike anything else within the financial arena. Thousands of other cryptocurrencies now exist in its honor, but nothing at all is quite like Bitcoin. Bitcoin commands a massive lead in market cap, as well as the widest adoption, most decentralization, and regulatory acceptance.
It is essentially the gold standard of crypto, and is slowly but surely replacing gold as the digital gold standard in general.
Bitcoin-based CFDs is how PrimeXBT got its start and still represents the largest share of the platform’s massive trading volume, growing year over year with the rest of the crypto market. However, a lot has changed since PrimeXBT was first introduced in 2018.
What About Ethereum Or Stablecoins
2018 was a bear phase and the only way to profit from the crypto market was by going short. PrimeXBT became a top platform for traders to short Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin- based margin accounts left trades exposed to the cryptocurrency market’s notorious volatility.
Bitcoin also completely dominated trading volume across the space and Ethereum was mainly used for ICOs. But that’s all changed, and so has PrimeXBT. Ethereum is now an enormous ecosystem where NFTs, DeFi, and more innovation exists.
Stablecoins built on Ethereum are also major breakthrough innovations of themselves. These assets are stable and lack volatility like other crypto assets. This is achieved by being tied to the dollar, and backed by assets to keep parity with the dollar at all times. Stablecoins still allow for value to be transferred cryptographically and make ideal base margin account currency.
This is why PrimeXBT recently added support for ETH, USDT, and USDC in addition to BTC- based CFDs as part of a V2.0 platform upgrade.
What About Traditional Markets?
Traditional markets have also become more volatile and interesting over the last year since crypto stole the limelight across finance. PrimeXBT also responded to renewed interest here since its inception, by introducing forex, commodities, stock indices and more.
Forex currencies include all majors such as USD, GBP, JPY, and more, with exotics from emerging markets and more pairs being added regularly. Stock indices range across all major regions and include the Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE, and the DAX. Commodities like oil and gas are offered, and both silver and gold are also part of the list.
The traditional assets trade alongside crypto instruments like Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Ripple, and Litecoin, and each altcoin also trades against BTC for the greatest flexibility and diversity.
Why PrimeXBT?
The reason to choose PrimeXBT isn’t just the instruments or base account currencies offered today, or what the platform will bring to the table in the future. Instead, the value is in the trading tools that traders can use across any of the markets mentioned.
Built-in charting tools arm traders with intel about the market and price action, and can help spot trends and reversals in the making. Stop loss orders help to manage against risk, while take profit orders maximize booked profits.
Covesting copy trading offers anyone an alternative to trading themselves by letting users become followers and traders who show success through the Covesting leaderboards make even more money through their followers by becoming strategy managers. Followers make money from copying trades and choosing the most successful strategies to follow, but don’t have to do all the position planning and execution themselves.
PrimeXBT has so much more under one roof to offer, hence why it has taken home several industry awards and is subject to influencer acclaim. There’s a free mobile app, a lucrative referral program, and several more layers to learn all about at PrimeXBT.