Leather Vs IWB Holster: Which Is Better?

Which holster is the best one to carry? If you are also the one who wants to know the answer to this question, then keep up with the article for the answer. This blog will give you an idea about the holster suitable for your weapon.

What Are Leather Holsters?

The leather holster is ruling the weapon industry for a long time since it is relatively a solid choice in terms of the gun holster. They are durable and comfortable and are strong enough to safeguard your gun for decades. Moreover, they are best in terms of look too. There are various options available for the weapon owner to choose from. They are best for multiple or similar-sized guns. The leather holsters are the best options for private gun owners, firearm collectors, and unconcealed wearers. Furthermore, the OWB holster designs are pretty cool among leather holsters.

However, they also have some pros and cons that you should consider while buying one.

Pros

• Leather holsters are soft in texture.

• You can easily customize your holster.

• It has a noise that is negligible.

• It looks aesthetically appealing.

• It has smooth corners with no snagging.

Cons

• Leather holsters can be easily stained.

• It has poor concealment.

• It requires heavy maintenance.

• It loses retention over time.

• It has a rough finish that drastically affects the draw speed.

What Are IWB Holsters?

IWB holsters are a new material in making holsters as compared to leather. The Kydex material is a plastic-like composite material that was actually designed to use in aircraft interiors. It is a thin sheet that is heated up and molded around the gun to perfectly fit all the nooks and crannies. In this holster, the gun is fitted firmly inside it. Therefore, it is suitable for ideal law or security personnel, firearms training instructors, or pupils, and also for recreational firearm purposes.

Here are the pros and cons of the Kydex IWB Holsters.

Pros

• Kydex IWB holsters are highly durable.

• It requires zero maintenance.

• Its smooth finish help in drawing faster.

• It is molded into an individual weapon that is relatively good for retention and concealment.

Cons

• You can hear and feel a snap of the gun when it perfectly gets locked into its place.

• It has a neutral appearance.

• It is not as comfortable as leather holsters.

• The solid finish of IWB holsters may polish or scratch a gun.

• It may have a sharp corner and is snagging.

Final Thoughts

It is up to your personal preference to select the right holsters for your gun. While Kydex holsters are on the top because of their retention and reholstering, leather holsters are considered the best in terms of comfort and style. However, if you want to know which is better, then you should try them both personally. Go and grab a few different designs of holsters. It will make it easier for you to choose the correct holster and have your gun where you need it and when you need it.