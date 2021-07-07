Iowa track and field names Ray Robinson new throws coach

Robinson will take over for former Hawkeye throws coach Eric Werskey, who took the same position with the University of Florida.

Iowa track and field named Ray Robinson the new Hawkeye throws coach, Iowa Athletics announced Wednesday.

Robinson spent 11 years as the associate head track and field coach at Division II Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio, coaching both the men’s and women’s teams.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Ray, Kristen, and their young family to the University of Iowa,” Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody said in a release. “Ray has done a tremendous job developing the throws program at Tiffin University, turning the Dragons into a DII national power in 11 seasons. He knows how to recruit and develop athletes in every throws event. He has an energetic personality and is very motivated to get started with our talented group of throwers. I cannot wait for him to join our staff and continue to take our throws program to the highest level.”

In his 11-year stint with the Dragons, Robinson coached 40 All-Americans, and his student-athletes won four national championships and five Division II silver medals.

Robinson also saw Tiffin athletes break all 12 school records in the throws events.

He led Tiffin track and field to two straight NCAA Division II Championships in 2016 and 2017. Since 2015, Tiffin has earned seven trophies at the NCAA Championships.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to join the University of Iowa and be a part of the winning culture that coach Woody and the entire coaching staff has built,” Robinson said in a release. “Coach [Eric] Werskey did a great job recruiting talented, hard-working individuals to Iowa’s throws group and I am excited to hit the ground running and build on the success going on here in Iowa City. The coaching staff, university administration, and members of the community have welcomed my family with open arms throughout the entire process. I cannot wait to raise my girls in Iowa City and get to work with the team.”

Robinson and his wife, Kristen, have three daughters — McKenzie Jo, Jordy Rae and Emileigh James.

He is a two-time graduate of Tiffin University as he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2010 and a master’s in business administration with a concentration in human resources in 2015.

As an athlete with Dragon track and field, Robinson previously held the school record in discus and ranks in the top-10 in program history in hammer and weight throw.

Robinson will take over for former Hawkeye coach Eric Werskey, who coached the throws group from 2018-21. Werskey took the same position with the University of Florida. The Gators take part in the Southeastern Conference.

“Coach Woody gives his staff a lot of freedom to recruit and utilize the resources we need to be successful. His leadership has allowed me to grow professionally, and I know whoever steps in as the next throws coach will do great things because Coach Woody values the throws as an integral piece to championship teams,” Werskey said in a July 1 release. “I am excited to step into my next role at the University of Florida, but I know I owe a lot to the University of Iowa, its administration and Joey Woody for allowing me to grow and take this next step in my career. Iowa City is a special place and has left an everlasting impact on me.”