Buy YouTube Subscribers – Real Users that Don’t Drop

You want to buy YouTube subscribers, but there is constantly a voice of reason in your head telling you to slow down and rethink your next step – we have been in the same boat.

Well, it can be a good idea to purchase subscribers, but a step taken without prior research and analysis could eventually lead to your downfall.

There are a ton of shady sites which promise a quick increase in the number of subscribers, likes, and comments but have no concern for the safety of your channel. The YouTube algorithm is intelligent and is easily able to differentiate between real and fake subscribers. In the end, it is your channel that I have to suffer the consequences of a wrong decision. That consequence could have easily avoided with a bit of help from us.

This article will cover some misunderstandings YouTubers have when it comes to the YouTube algorithm so that in the future, you can optimize your content accordingly. We will also touch upon why you should not buy YouTube subscribers from illegitimate suppliers. So, stay with us till the end.

Multiple Algorithm Rank Content on YouTube

One of the biggest misconceptions YouTubers harbour is that they believe a single algorithm is responsible for ranking all content on the platform. This error in judgment leads them to optimize their videos for a single algorithm – it is high time we learned the truth.

YouTube has multiple algorithms that rank content that appears in different sections of the video-sharing platform – the homepage has one dedicated algorithm; the same is true for the recommendation section and search results.

YouTube suggests 70% of all videos that we watch (Source: qz.com) – hence, it is safe to say that the recommendation section is the source for high video traffic – the search bar takes the back seat.

The YouTube recommendation algorithm is programmed to bring and rank the most relevant videos according to a user’s preference in content.

YouTube wants its audience to come back again and again, and the only way to do that is to show them videos that they prefer watching.

1. How Does YouTube Rank Videos on the Homepage?

Every time a user visits the YouTube homepage, the algorithm lists videos based on users’ past searches and interests.

What are the ranking signals for YouTube homepage videos?

• Personalization: YouTube designs content on the home page based on users’ past watch history and the type of channel or topic videos they consume.

• Performance: YT algorithm considers click-through rate and overall watch time a video accumulated when promoting it on the user’s homepage.

What can you do to improve your chances?

• Put yourself in the shoes of your target audience. Ask yourself this – “what will compel me to click and watch my video.” The answer you get will help you optimize your videos with the best possible title and thumbnail.

• Design and upload schedule and stick to it. Nobody likes a channel that leaves too much gap between each content upload. When your viewers know when your new videos come out, they will tune in and bring more views and watch time for your channel.

2. How Do YouTube Rank Videos in the Recommendation Section?

Recommended content shows up on the right-hand side of your screen when you watch a video on your desktop. The same appears below your display when viewed on mobile devices. The selected videos are ones that the user would prefer to watch next.

The recommended videos are not only relevant to what the viewer is currently watching, but the list is also tailored considering previous user behaviour on the platform.

The ranking signals used by the YouTube algorithm for the recommendation section are as follows:

• Videos are frequently viewed together by several network users.

• Videos relevant to the topic of the currently watched video.

• Types of videos the underlying user often watch.

With its intelligent machine learning algorithm YouTube is quickly able to pair videos that go well together – thus quickly gaining exposure for related content when one is being viewed.

As a YouTuber, what can you do?

• You can help YouTube algorithms suggest your videos as recommendations by creating a series of content that complement one another.

• When you create a series, you end up with many videos with related titles, thumbnails, and descriptions. Your viewers can easily spot your content, among other suggestions.

• It will be helpful to conclude each of your videos with a solid call to action. You can increase a user’s session duration by directing and then to more of your content. More engagement can help you win plus points from the YT algorithm.

• Make use of playlist, cards, and end screens – you can improve the chances of your video getting exposure in the recommendation section.

3. Other Factors That Affect Video Rankings on YouTube

The factors that we have discussed throughout this section aren’t the only ones to look out for. Other less-known ones can impact the rank of your videos on the homepage and recommendation section.

Unfortunately, you have limited to no control over the following factors:

• Rivals: while some niches have fewer in numbers, other areas of interest have nothing but competitors looking over your shoulder. If your counterpart on other channels gets more engagement from your target audience – then your video’s chances of appearing in as a recommendation could take a hit.

• Seasonal fluctuation: viewership trend on YouTube is not stable; it fluctuates year around. Users’ interest in content can change depending on the time of the year. For instance, Christmas videos have more viewership in winter than any other season.

• Niches: the number of audiences you get for your videos depends on the segment you cater to. Some topics may command viewers’ interest more than others.

As a YouTuber, what can you do?

We understand these factors are outside your scope. But remember, at times, the reduction in views may not result from the above-mentioned factors.

If you experience inadequate response for your content for an extended period, then the problem could very well be associated with your videos.

As time changes, so do people’s preferences in content. Keep the flames of innovation alive in your videos. If content for a specific segment of the audience is not yielding desired results, try shifting your focus to new topics that can improve the number of Impressions you receive.

Why You Should Not Buy YouTube Subscribers from Fake Websites

Looking at your rival channels growing exponentially while you are facing sluggish growth can tempt you to buy YouTube subscribers – and you are doing nothing wrong.

While this is a great option, you should exercise caution. If you decide hastily, you could very well be driving your channel to an inevitable doom.

1. Can You Buy Organic YouTube Subscribers?

YouTube states that you need to have 1000 subscribers on your channel and complete 4000 hours of watch time monetization. You could easily attain the numbers at a very affordable price. But the challenge lies in finding the right vendors.

Many fake websites provide subscribers and views. These entities try their best to convince you that your videos will lose out to content from other channels if you do not pull in high engagement in the form of likes, comments, and shares. They try to push their cheap services onto you. If you get swayed and go for it, the outcome can be more devastating than you could imagine. Best to stay away from shady service providers.

2. Less Priced, What Could Go Wrong

Let me explain this point by picturing a real-life scenario. Suppose you approach a vendor and purchase 1000 subscribers. Now, you may be hoping to get a high number of views and more watch time for your videos – sorry to burst your bubble. You won’t be getting any. Why do I say this? – because the subscribers you purchased aren’t real.

Your subscribers can be real people but may not show any interest in the videos you produced. In another case, they could even be bots or some other computerized program whose only purpose is to make your channel look good.

How Does YouTube Perceive Your New Subscribers?

One word, poorly. Your subscribers must watch your videos and increase overall watch time on your channel. Now with bots, the number of views and number of subscribers do not match.

According to YouTube, since you have more subscribers, you should be getting more views. When this does not happen, your channel will appear worse than before.

When you have 1000 subscribers, only 20 of them click and watch your videos – this does not exactly bring accolades for your channel.

When you buy real YouTube subscribers from realsubscribers.com, you get real people who have a genuine interest in your videos. They will like, comment, and share your content and contribute to the growth of your channel.

3. You Get Addicted to the Service

Okay, so you shell out some cash and procure views and comments for one of your videos – what’s next?

You can forget about getting the same number of engagements for any future video you produce. Your only option is to buy views and likes from service providers yet again to avoid penalization from the YouTube algorithm.

You will see yourself going back and back again to service providers to buy YouTube subscribers, views, likes, and comments. It will get challenging to break this cycle with time, which is precisely what these websites want to achieve.

But when you buy real YouTube subscribers from realsubscribers.com, you will gain real people who are non-drop. They will not hesitate to return and give genuine engagement to every content you produce in the future, thus maintaining consistency in views, likes, and comments throughout all your videos.

How Does YouTube Punish Channels?

Once the YouTube algorithm is convinced that the subscribers you possess are fake – it is possible that your channel will be banned or even permanently suspended on the platform.

To sum up…

With everything mentioned in our blog, we hope you know what to do and what to avoid to be on the safer side of the YouTube law. Buy real YouTube subscribers from legit vendors like real subscribers.com – they take extra precautions to make sure your channel never comes in harm’s way.

