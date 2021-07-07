27 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes (100% Real & Legit)

Buying Instagram likes from this website starts at a very low price of $2.50. The range of plans is extensive so that the buyers can be picky about it and only choose one as per their requirements. The website has a reliable source of real users who offer the likes. Therefore, just as the website claims, the buyers actually get the actual boost.

PlentyGram

PlentyGram is a one-stop solution to all Instagram and Tiktok marketing requirements. This website offers unique monthly plans ranging from $39.99 to $59 for getting daily likes on posted content and followers. This increase in follower count over a period and instant likes after posting improves the Instagram presence of buyers.

The best part is that all the followers and likes are authentic and with a refill policy. With these monthly recurring likes, there are direct solutions to buy Instagram likes as well. The diamond pack is listed at $79.99 for a total of 10,000 likes. This is a huge backup for a small creator and the monthly plan is definitely one to look forward to making this website a unique one among the long list of social media marketing websites.

Goread

Goread is a website specially built for Instagram influencers. Very few websites are there which offer the extensive services as this website. They have a long list of buyers which includes some of the well-known influencers. The highest number of likes which can be bought at a time is as high as 100,000 for $279.99 which is about half the price of most other websites.

Instant delivery with the utmost safety of the buyer is their top priority. If the profile is provided, the website directly fetches the info and the likes are provided to numerous posts of the particular account. Hence fetching that level of reach is really simple and fast and there is a provision for live tracking for buyers.

iDigic

iDigic claims to live up to its reviews and the expectation of the buyers. As soon as an order is placed, the account is expected to start gaining likes within just 2 minutes. This fast-liking feature is further improved with a speed of about 5000 likes per hour. The variety of packages ranges from $1.49 to $69.95.

With so many happy clients, the iDigic website is flourishing constantly and becoming one of the best sites to buy Instagram likes. They claim all these likes even if they are gained faster are authentic and from real users. Hence with Instagram likes there is ample chance of higher profile reach and more followers.

Likigram

The ideal claim-to-fame moment begins with a rise in followers and likes on Instagram. Explore page is flooded with the pictures which are liked the most within a short period. Likigram proceeds with providing only real likes and directing more traffic to the posts. The range of packages starts with $2.99 for 100 likes providing the organic and true likes to each of the posts.