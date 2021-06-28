Help+to+quit+smoking

How to Quit Smoking

Smoking cigarettes is an addictive habit that is harmful to human health. This usually starts at the youthful stages because of peer pressures and other influences. However, smokers should know that it can be easier to quit smoking than one might think, and there are many helpful options for people that are actively looking to quit smoking. For example, one can consider prescription drugs, replacement treatment, counseling, and many more. Although there are many ways to stop smoking, it’s important to understand there is no precise way to quit this habit. The reason being, people respond in different ways to all available options and no one method treats all.

Various ways to quit smoking

The government provides many free resources to help both addictive and casual smokers. However, smokers must first seek medical support and recommendations from a qualified doctor. The goal is to help them find the best working method to quit smoking. A common successful method includes gradual withdrawal where smokers practice cutting down the number of cigarettes they smoke every day. The process involves tracking how their body responds to reduced nicotine levels to avoid withdrawal symptoms. Later, their body will adapt to the decreased cravings until they can live without smoking. Cognitive behavioral quitting is another method that removes the desire for cigarettes by helping smokers overcome mental dependency.

Quitting smoking with Nicotine Replacement Therapy

The FDA approved Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) as the safest method to quit smoking. NRT involves lozenges, nicotine patches, nasal sprays, gums, and inhalers as alternatives to control tobacco cravings. A common variant of NRT is nicotine pouches, which are small bags with the addictive chemical nicotine combined with other ingredients. These ingredients include water, flavorings, plant-extracted fibers, and sweeteners. Smokers use these pouches by placing them between their gums or lips to allow slow release and absorption of nicotine in their bodies. As a safe and effective practice, seek a doctor’s approval before using nicotine pouches or any method to control smoking habits.

In Cooperation with prilla.com