The Johnson County Board of Supervisors to seek approval from Bond Counsel on Johnson County Solar Triangle project

During the June 23 work session, the Board of Supervisors heard a presentation about The Megawatt Solar Project. After deliberating, they agreed to seek Bond counsel.

The Johnson County Solar Triangle project would generate one-third of a billion kilowatt hours, more than the University of Iowa uses a year, over 4,000 acres of Johnson County land.

Sean Kennedy, a project developer at Megawatt Photovoltaic Development, sought approval from the Johnson County Board of Supervisors Wednesday morning. The Solar Triangle project will need $1,719,740 from the Industrial Revenue Bond, with approval from the Supervisors.

“Not only building solar is a passion of mine but trying to find ways to work with communities,” Kennedy said.

The project has accumulated 1200 acres but is aiming for a larger area of land, Kennedy told the Supervisors. The area where the solar panels would be located is being called the Johnson County Solar Triangle, he said.

Kennedy said the project is in discussion with 10 landowners to accrue the land needed for the solar panels.

“There’s about a 4,000-acre area and we determined that we wanted to focus on building the project,” Kennedy said. “Not only because it was available agricultural land or agricultural land that might be available, but also there are multiple transmission lines moving through the area.”

Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglas asked Kennedy about the outcome of long-term jobs after the original build of the project, which is set to be shovel-ready by spring of 2023.

“You have about 250 construction jobs… but there was no quantification there on that and 250 jobs is great during the project but like, ongoing, what is the benefit,” Green-Douglas said.

Supervisor Royceann Porter asked Kennedy about the project’s outreach.

“We’ve really over the last five years have had a lot of input by working with the school district, working with the university… working on concepts with the City of Iowa City for water treatment and solar,” Kennedy said. “Not until we got to 1,000 acres did we go public with this project.”

The Johnson County Supervisors deliberated the proposal of the Solar Triangle project and agreed to talk with Bond Counsel to understand what exactly needs to be done in order to move on with the project.