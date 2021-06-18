The Scoreboard: June 18, 2021

This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja are joined by Daily Iowan Summer Sports Editor Chloe Peterson and DI Sports Reporter Will Fineman to talk about Iowa volleyball’s unconventional 2020-21 season and offseason. The group also tackles the College Football Playoff’s potential expansion to 12 teams, the sale of beer and wine at games at Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and the 2021 Formula One season.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; edited by Shivansh Ahuja; produced by Kelsey Harrell