Iowa senior Jaylan McConico wins Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year

The fifth-year senior won an individual Big Ten title in the 100-meter hurdles, and placed second nationally.

Iowa hurdler Jaylan McConico crosses the finish line of the men’s 60m hurdles during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. McConico’s final time of 7.66 won him the race over teammates Josh Braverman and Will Daniels.

The Big Ten conference announced Wednesday Jaylan McConico as the Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year.

McConico, a fifth-year senior, came back for an extra outdoor season after the 2020 track season was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. Per NCAA protocols, he was not eligible to participate in the 2020-21 indoor track season.

The Bolingbrook, Illinois, native finished runner-up in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships last week with a time of 13.38 seconds., helping the Hawkeye men’s team to a 12th place finish at nationals, its best since 1967.

McConico earned first-team All-American honors in the 110-meter hurdles.

The fifth-year senior also participated in the 400-meter relay, placing 14th overall nationally garnering second-team All-American honors.

En route to the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Outdoor Championships team title, McConico won the 110-meter hurdles, while setting a school record and tying the meet record with a time of 13.23 seconds.

McConico is the sixth Hawkeye to win Athlete of the Year honors from the Big Ten, joining Luka Garza from men’s basketball, Spencer Lee from wrestling, Alex Schaake from men’s golf, Alexa Noel from women’s tennis, and field hockey’s Anthe Nijziel.