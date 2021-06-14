The Best Sites To Buy TikTok Followers

TikTok has been booming way before the pandemic struck the world, however, now there are more and more people who are drawn to using it. This may be due to the influx of celebrities who are tired of using Instagram and Twitter as a platform for communicating with their followers as there are times when the same social media platforms can be quite tiring to use as there is so much pressure to be authentic yet still maintain a perfect facade. This could also be due to the fact that an account can blow up overnight and have a massive influx of engagement which comes out of seemingly nowhere, yet is considered as pretty normal on TikTok.

The great thing about the platform of TikTok is that there is a broad range of niches and it doesn’t require a lot of effort to post a ten-second video to satisfy your followers. You don’t need a lot of tech or editing apps, and, in fact, most of the things you need to perfect your short video can be found on the application itself. With Tiktok, there’s no pressure, there’s hardly any effort depending on the kind of content you want to upload and you will thrive on the app, simply just by being yourself.

With that being said, if you are an influencer or someone who’s really trying to grow their platform at an accelerated rate, it can be really disheartening to put so much effort into pushing out content on a regular basis only to find out that you have to wait a long time in order to grow your followers at an organically, slow rate. It’s hard to rely on the possibility of your account blowing up as it doesn’t happen to everyone and what’s the likelihood that it will happen to you when there are billions of users on the platform. The worst part is that because there are so many existing users on the platform and everyone aims to boost their accounts, it’s very easy for your account, regardless of whether it’s good or not, to be lost in the masses.

But don’t fret. There’s a way for you to enhance your account without having to wait for months to years in order to see real results that are noticeable to not only you but those who follow you. We’re sure this is the part that you’ve been looking forward to the most, so there’s no point in dilly-dallying. Without further ado, here are the four best sites to buy quality Tiktok followers.

TokUpgrade

Now, before we delve deep into this site and the inner workings of the application, we first need to discuss the stigma that is placed on the buying of followers. Many view it as a cop-out way to enhance their social media platform but in actual reality, it is just a push in the right direction for those who were already working hard to grow their platform in an authentic manner. In fact, if you are already doing the right thing in terms of getting the right content that fits with your brand and aligns with your niche, then buying followers won’t even be detected by those who are doing the right thing but then they may be suspicious if what you are following grows at an extremely accelerated rate.

That’s why TokUpgrade is the best site for you to try out if you are complete to growth sites and have no idea what to look out for. It is viewed as one of the most popular growth sites for Tiktok, known mainly for all its promises that it offers which in fact they deliver. Their features are unique and tailored to each person and are effective for the growth of each account.

It offers a number of features that tailor to the needs of each creator, so here is a list of a few of the features they offer which may intrigue you:

Engagement: Tokupgrade is very good at doing one specific job and that is helping you to find the right target audience that aligns with your brand and desires by getting information from you in the beginning when you first sign up. Not many sites do this, so it is a big plus and definitely, a feature that you should consider using in the long run. They even ask for extremely specific things like target usernames, people who you are competing against each other, and other influencers that are in the same industry, so that they can make a target on their audience for you and lure them to visit your TikTok profile instead. This is quite smart because you are only competing with someone who has a strong audience who you think is worth competing for. Advanced Targeting: Now, this specific site is a little bit different from other growth sites out there because they choose to go the extra mile for their clients. They do massive gestures to help their users find the perfect target audience that will stay on their account through advanced targeting, which also includes features such as target locations and many others. If you want followers who speak a specific language or who live in a specific country, then this feature will help you do that. This comes in handy when you have a lot of followers from different countries but not a lot of followers from your country. Whitelist: This stops the sites from unfollowing certain accounts that you already like. If there’s a bunch of people who you follow on tiktok that provide content that makes you content while you are using the app, then this is a good feature to make use of. All you have to do is add their name to this list and the site will make sure to not unfollow them for you. Blacklist: This is sort of the opposite of a whitelist but it is not just a list of accounts to avoid but many other things such as keywords, different tags, and even languages that you don’t like or don’t want to see. This essentially enhances the feel of your feed to align with what you enjoy viewing and what you choose to attract. Account Manager: This is an account manager that is offered to you buy the site specifically just for you. You explain your desires to them and they execute it immediately with no issues. This is a feature that draws people in.

The nice thing about this site is that it offers a variety of price plans that range from weekly subscriptions to monthly plans. The moderate speed plan, known as the Regular plan is $15 per week or alternatively $49 per month. The accelerated speed plan, known by its name as the Pro Plan, is $25 per week or alternatively $89 per month. If you know that this is a service that you plan on using on a long term basis, then you should definitely consider using the monthly option and saving some extra cash, however, if you are just trying out for a little boost in your engagement then you should perhaps try out the weekly option.

Now, this all sounds lovely of course, but there’s no such thing as a perfect site and this site is no exception. The downfall of this site is that there is no free trial. If you want to try out, you’re going to have to unfortunately pay for one of the plans. Lucky for you, they have weekly options which aren’t too bad, so if you’re willing to take the risk then you should definitely go for it if you are serious about maintaining your presence on Tiktok and growing.

TokSocial

Now, you’ll be surprised to hear that not too many people know about this site, but those who do are grateful for having found it. It is viewed as a diamond in the rough and most people do not find this site without having tested a bunch of other flawed sites. If you are one of those, then you should be thankful for having gone through the bad sites first and ending up on this one because TokSocial is worth every penny that you spend on it and many can attest to this fact. They have many users who keep coming back, forever stunned by the quality that is offered by each of their products. If you have never tried any growth sites to grow your Tiktok then this is a great place to start because it is one of the best sites that you’ll find on the platform.

One thing about TokSocial is that they are a brand you can trust and it is considered as one of the safest sites for growth and engagement as it allows you to cancel your subscription at any time and has a good amount of security. Unlike other sites, they won’t tie you down to long contracts that will inevitably fail to deliver on their promises which is the case of a lot of growth sites on Instagram. The worst thing you can do is sign up to a site and give them your bank details only for them to chow your hard earned money without delivering any results.

They make sure to only get quality followers for your account and are reliable at meeting the needs of their customers. It’s an extremely personable site, working one on one with its users to give them the desires that they are looking for in order to not waste even one cent of their client’s money. This just goes to show much they care for their customers when it comes to engagement and growing their accounts in an organic manner.

They also make sure to stick to the guidelines that are offered to Tiktok so you don’t have to worry about any bans on your account. This is good as it indicates that they won’t cop out and find spammy, fake accounts or bots to follow your account, in order to meet your requirements with regards to growth. They specifically make sure to find followers that will align with the brand that you are trying to create. There are a plethora of niches, ranging from beauty Tiktoks to comedy tik toks and everything in between. There is a niche which fits with every person’s personality so it’s important to find a site like this which accommodates people from all walks of life.

For the quality they offer, their services are priced at $79 for the lower plan to $149 for a higher plan. This price is standard for the quality they offer and they have a number of reviews which back this up. For people who are serious about growing their account, this is extremely affordable, however, this may be expensive for those who just want to try it out to see if their words match their actions.

UseViral

When you are looking at different growth sites centered around engagement, you want something that is secure and trusted by many. This is where UseViral shines and the reason why several of its users recommend it to their friends and families as well as their social media acquaintances.

The site will never ask you for any passwords as it doesn’t need to access your account in order to do the work they need you to do. All it needs is your handle and once you’ve paid for your specific plan, you’ll receive the followers or engagement you aid for. It’s that easy! The site also has a lot of security to help ward off any potential hackers. So if you are a newbie who is indecisive when it comes to choosing a platform that is safe and has a lot of apprehension when it comes to this kind of way of buying followers then this is the best site for you to try out. Stay away from sites that ask for your password and information that is unnecessary to the main reason why you are on the site which is to gain new followers.

The great thing about this site is they offer services for eight different social media platforms, ranging from Twitter to Instagram and even LinkedIn, so you’ll definitely find what you are looking for. This is also great because it allows you to grow all your social media platforms at once without having to look for different sites to cater for each of the social media platforms that you are active on.

SidesMedia

Sidesmedia.com aims to grow the client’s engagement and their social media presence. The greatest thing about this site is that it is authentic and has a variety of packages for you to choose from. It really makes an effort to increase your engagement across multiple platforms with extremely low rates such as just under $1 for TikTok and higher rates for other social media platforms. There will one hundred percent be an option for you so if you use different types of social media platforms at the same time, then this is the best site for you to use moving forward as it’s the most accommodating.

You really need to make sure to keep in mind that your results will roll out very slowly because they pride themselves in delivering authentic results. It will, of course, be a lot faster than the rate that you were growing your following, but it won’t be a super fast influx of followers and this is for a variety of reasons. Firstly, they try to avoid allowing any bots to follow you or fake accounts or spam accounts that will in essence become ghost followers that are not beneficial to your accounts at all. You don’t want that and that’s why they have to take the longer approach of seeking genuine followers that will engage with your content and stay with you for the long ride.

We know how hard it is to grow a platform, regardless of whether it is TikTok or another social media platform. Having to remain authentic, yet still push out flawless content is not an easy task for anyone and it is even harder to do so when you are not receiving any form of appreciation for all your hard work and efforts. You’ll be surprised, but a lot of people may not even notice the fact that you have bought followers, especially if you are using the sites we have mentioned in these articles as the main objective of each of the four sites above is to increase your following in an organic manner.

Those who do think there is something suspicious about your increased following will most likely not even point it out, considering that we live in a culture where buying followers, whether it be for Tiktok or Instagram, is considered as a bad thing, frowned upon by many. Hopefully, in the next few years, this myth of laziness surrounding the buying of followers will be destigmatized.