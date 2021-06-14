The Best Sites To Buy Instagram Followers

It can be quite disheartening when you are working hard to grow your Instagram in an organic manner yet receive no efforts for your hard work. Many will tell you to remain authentic and grow the hard way, however, there are many people who are paying for followers on a day-to-day basis. Now, I understand that buying followers has a bad reputation amongst those who use Instagram but you will be surprised by the amount of people who have bought followers to enhance the visual appeal of their profile.

Just think about it. You are more likely to follow someone who has ten thousand followers than someone who has a hundred followers. It’s the law of attraction. The more they see people following you, the more that makes them want to follow you just to see what you are doing. So, instead of viewing the act of buying Instagram followers as a cop out for working hard on Instagram, view it as a pedestal to boost your engagement and attract the right kind of people for your niche and the market you are trying to draw to your profile.

So, without further ado, here are the best sites to buy authentic Instagram followers.

Growthoid

Growthoid is probably the most popular site to buy real organic followers for your Instagram account and is thousands of users. In fact, many know Growthoid as a marketing platform or agency which is used by many to boost their followers, by offering different price plans for people to use. The winning factor about them is that they do not use any bots or automation systems, but real people. This obviously brings the question to mind of how they manage to actually grow your platform. Well, the funny thing is, they grow your account manually, by doing what you are meant to do and even a newbie user will be able to perfectly understand their process.

So, Growthoid offers two packages for you to use and the best thing about them is that you can cancel them at any time. There is no contract you need to sign and bound yourself to in order to use their platform which is often what deters people from joining any sort of site in the first place. It just goes to show and further proves the legitimacy of the site. They genuinely want to help businesses and people to grow their accounts.

The next step, after you’ve signed up, is to wait for one full day, before you are connected to the person who will be your account manager. Remember, in order to utilize their service, you will need to pay before you can connect to your account manager. Once you are connected with your targeted account manager, you will communicate your desires to them in terms of the kind of followers you want and the niche you want to attract. Based on this information, they will get you followers – and not just any followers, but followers that are targeted and align with the brand you are trying to create. Soon, you will start to see engagement from your targeted accounts.

These are the two main perks of this type of site: the account manager and the targeted followers. This is the winning factor that draws people in and brings them back again and again. The best part is that this site is not biased towards one type of niche or another. It works for all markets and industries.

Task Ant

Now, we know what you are thinking. This is a pretty peculiar name for a sight, right. Well, Task Ant is a tool that allows you to find the very best hashtags for your account that will boost your reach and attract specific followers rapidly. The best part about the application is that it’s easy to use and even those who are not the most tech savvy won’t have a tough time sifting through the application. It’s very user friendly and accommodates to people from different walks of life.

So, the big question to ask is – how is hashtags going to increase my following? Well, first and foremost, it’s important to understand how vital hashtags are in your growth on Instagram and how it paves the way for organic following at an accelerated rate. So, the good thing with this site is that it’s not you directly buying followers but accessing the means to get followers. Hashtags increase your reach and visibility but it’s important to not abuse hashtags for your gain. Only use hashtags that suit your profile and work with your specific account. Luckily for you, Instagram allows users to use a maximum of 30 hashtags and most struggle to even reach that amount.

The key thing to note with hashtags is to use hashtags that are not overpopulated. You want to use hashtags that are under a million or ideally under 500 thousand. This is to ensure that your hashtag actually allows your post to reach the accounts you are targeting instead of getting swallowed by the masses of users on the platform. You have to use hashtags to combat the one billion monthly users that flood Instagram with their content as a way to express themselves on the world wide web.

Growthsilo

Now, the biggest reason that draws people to using Instagram is the desire to reach a wider space and express themselves to a greater audience on a global platform. So, naturally, as a result of that, you want to grow your following to draw more people in. The great thing about Growthsilo is that it’s a platform that is very user friendly and similar to Growthoid. All you have to do is sign up with your email address and your username and, of course, make sure to pay for your plan and then you will receive an email from your account manager to ask about the kind of followers you want to attract. This is good because it limits the atmosphere of attracting spammy accounts, which is often what is associated with the buying of Instagram accounts. There’s nothing more demotivating than paying for followers only to have a high number of followers and a low engagement. This immediately indicates to others that your followers are bought which demotivates brands from working with individuals, and people from trusting start up businesses.

That’s why the main aim is to not just get followers but to get quality followers. This is where Growthsilo steps in by offering various types of services that accommodate different types of people. They even have specific services that are featured which allows you to grow followers naturally, so if that’s what you want to do then make sure to sign up for that specific plan. What’s even better is that you don’t have to be involved at all when it comes to the leg work of growing your instagram following. All you need to do is be able to word what you want exactly down to the very detail and you’ll be good to go.

Just like Growthoid, there are no contract plans, which means you can cancel at any time and what makes things even better is that this particular site offers a three-day guarantee period to show you that their site is worth using on a long term basis. This is a good indicator of a site that knows their worth and knows that they are capable to deliver exactly what they are promising. Compare the prices with the other sites and make your decision on what is best for your account and works well with your budget.

There are two different plans for you to choose from on this site which is launch and Accelerate. Launch is $49 per month, whereas Accelerate is nearly a $100 per month for extra features. This is a good thing because it accommodates those who are willing to pay extra for more, but it also has a cheaper option for you to try and out and see if the site is actually legit.

The main differences between the two plans are:

With Launch

You will receive a growth that is of a moderate speed. So not to slow but not to fast either.

You will get an account manager who will do the leg work in terms of growing your account for you and targeting traffic towards your post, which is the main reason for you getting either of the two plans in the first place.

You will be able to have ten targets and essentially what this means is ten different niches or markets to target to increase your salary.

Lastly, you will also receive a 14- day guarantee. The site knows they are good and are guaranteed to make your account grow but they want you to trust them, hence why they offer you a two week guarantee. If you are not happy with their services, you can complain to them within the two week period and explain why you are upset with them.

Morelikes.co

Morelikes.co is the perfect site for you if you struggle with low engagement. Essentially, what this specific site does is target your new posts by providing you with a service for auto-likes. How does that work? Well, it’s easier than you think actually. All you have to do is post a new video or picture and this site will detect the new activity and people within the network on the app will like your image or video. This is good for two main reasons – it boosts your engagement in a way that is unlike any other application and secondly, it also helps you to generate more likes over time.

The one thing about this site is that it is renowned for its quality and effectiveness which is the main reason why people trust the site so much and rely on it for a boost on their posts. The best thing is that it is real, genuine accounts that are liking your posts, not fake, spammy accounts which make your posts look suspicious to other users who may wonder onto your profile.

This kind of site, which triggers a trickle of likes onto your account and all its posts and videos is great for influencers who are trying to reach brands for a specific promo. The influx of likes on your new posts will positively affect your analytics which you can show to brands to prove your capability of reaching a wider audience. For businesses, this kind of site allows you to appear more authentic to potential customers which is great for startup businesses who are struggling to grow their accounts in an organic way. It is way for you to appear to other people as if you are growing your account with no help, meanwhile you are receiving a boost from an outside source.

UseViral

The first thing people think about when they sign up to sites like these is the risk that it poses to their account and their private information. There are hackers who are constantly out on the loose, trying to obtain as much information as they can to steal money from poor victims and steal their identities to commit fraud. That’s why there are so many Instagram users who appreciate Use Viral because it never asks for any passwords. All it needs is your Instagram handle and once you’ve paid for your specific plan, you’ll receive the followers or engagement you aid for. It’s that easy! The site also has extra security to ward off any potential hackers and to show you just how safe the platform is for you to use. This is a good thing for newbie users who are indecisive about which platform to trust and want to know what to look out for and what to stay away from. We’ve already learned that if they ask for your passwords and the nitty-gritty detail about your account then that means there’s a high chance that they just want to steal your data and disappear forever.

The great thing about this site is they understand the desire to grow at an organic level, thus you will find that you won’t even flag any sites on Instagram as the account will grow at a slow and organic pace which won’t trigger any alarm bells to the social media platforms which you are using which is obviously a great concern for many users on social media.

SidesMedia

Now, SidesMedia, which you may or may not have heard of is an actual site with the aim of increasing their client’s engagement. Their platform has been growing steadily over the last few years, with many trusting it due to its authenticity and variety of package deals to choose from which cater to people from all walks of life.

The site helps to boost your engagement across multiple platforms with low rates such as just under $1 for TikTok and around $49 for Twitter. There will definitely be an option for you so if you use multiple social media platforms at the same time, then this is the one for you to use moving forward as it’s the most versatile. The most important thing that you should be aware of is to be vigilant when it comes to using any type of site because you never know who’s watching and what they aim to obtain.

One thing to keep in mind is that if you actually want to gain followers in an organic method then you’re going to have to wait for slow delivery of the results that you paid for. It’s perfectly understandable that when you pay for something, you expect it to be delivered right at that second but this is not the case with these kinds of sites. They pride themselves in authenticity hence why they have to roll the follows out at a slower pace. Don’t worry though. You will receive your desired results, it just won’t happen instantly.

The bottom line is that buying Instagram followers is not inherently a bad or unsafe thing to do, but society has painted it to look like the dirtiest thing a human being could ever do. It’s frowned upon by many and many would even go the extra mile and unfollow you if they find out you bought your followers. However, hopefully the sites above will aid you in your journey.