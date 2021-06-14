How to Self-Teach Yourself Coding? Considerations, Tips, and Resources

In 2021, software development is no longer a buzzword — it’s a part of our reality. Over the last 20 years, the market is booming with languages, frameworks, and no-code development tools.

What’s more, it’s getting next to impossible to find consensus in the tech community. Which programming language can help solve a problem X? Which framework should I use to build a platform like…? There’s no obvious answer anymore.

For beginners, the abundance of choices and an opinionated community culminates in a snowball of confusion. That’s why, although there are so many resources (like a CodeGym Java tutorial for beginners), it’s hard to properly teach yourself coding.

In this post, we will share a step-by-step rundown on how to learn programming on your own.

First Things First: Should You Learn Programming?

Coding is not like learning a language. Unlike spoken languages, programming technologies evolve drastically over time — developers who can’t adapt to new trends and best practices get swept by the current of change.

To stay on track, developers are perpetual learners. Getting into programming is a challenging decision. Here are the reasons why it’s still worth making.

Lucrative job markets

Since most day-to-day processes are closely intertwined with technology, a high need for developers stems from the basics of supply-demand. Also, programming a creative job and (ironically) not an easy one to automate. Good coders should have a decent understanding of linear algebra, design, and engineering — that’s not exactly a smooth learning curve.

High demand and specific skill sets are key reasons why programmers are paid a lot (here’s the data on median developer salaries according to Glassdoor):

JS developer: $113,200/yr

C# developer: $94,800/yr

Python developer: $108,700/yr

Java developer: $103,100/yr

So, if you are looking for a field with high median salaries and job security, programming checks all the boxes. It’s worth noting that in tech-company-dense states like California, programmers are paid over $100k on average.

The world’s biggest trends are tech-related

From the second wave of the crypto boom to the blow-up of Clubhouse, tech news are among the key sources of public resonance. Learning how to code is a way to get informed and opinionated on trends that drive the future. A strong grasp of the technology blockchain, AI, and the Internet of Things will raise your chances of getting a job even if you choose to not pursue a career in IT.

Location independence

In programming, location independence goes beyond remote work. Since programming languages are universal, tech companies expand their reach beyond home markets and hire talent abroad.

According to SHRM, 45% of tech team managers named talent shortage the top reason for starting offices overseas.

If you want to work for global companies based on your location or relocate abroad, a career in programming gives an opportunity to accomplish both.

Coding is a creative job

At the first glance, programming seems an artisan field, with set-in-stone workflows and processes. While conventions are a part of a programmer’s job, there’s more to coding. In fact, problem-solving and finding the most eloquent ways to support audiences separate mediocre programmers from top-tier experts.

In case you are looking for a job that will challenge and excite you, coding is next to your best bet. Programming is an intelligent balance of structure and creativity, order and the unknown. Once you understand the intricacies of frameworks and programming languages, coding becomes the kind of job you enjoy doing 40 hours per week.

Step-by-Step Guide to Learning Coding On Your Own

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail”.

When you made up your mind to learn to program, it’s easy to pull a list of resources and dive right into the basics of the syntax. Beginners are often scared of changing their minds the next day so they decide to start hands-on coding ASAP.

Alas, jumping head-first into coding without a plan can only get you so far. Before you load your shopping cart with Python, Java, or C textbooks, start by laying the groundwork. Here are the steps to building a feasible programming learning curve.

Step #1. Answer big-picture questions

Programming is a network of languages, frameworks, and assistance tools that help coders create, test, and roll out projects. While there’s a wide array of technologies, they share a common purpose.

That’s why, before you choose the tools for your future stack, sort out these bigger-picture topics:

How do computers and the Internet work? Crash Course CS does an excellent job of covering the former, this Newboston Academy course touches on the latter.

How to use the command line interface? There are plenty of beginner-friendly resources like this one.

How do markup and style work? Complete a basic HTML and CSS course — it’ll give you an idea of how code translates commands and operations to blocks and webpages.

Step #2. Choose a programming language

Here’s a dilemma for you: is it better to learn one programming language really well or be decent in many technologies? It’s not a simple question so there’s no set-in-stone answer.

Still, the consensus is that beginners should focus on one technology. Until you are fairly advanced, OOP languages like Java or C++ seem similar so it’s easy to get confused — eventually, you learn that these are quite different.

How to choose your first programming language? Here are a few objective criteria that make an awesome starting point:

Application : choose a language that supports you in building a product you want to make — a game, a mobile app, a website.

: choose a language that supports you in building a product you want to make — a game, a mobile app, a website. Job market : if you want to find a coding job, factoring in the number of job openings when choosing among programming languages makes full sense.

: if you want to find a coding job, factoring in the number of job openings when choosing among programming languages makes full sense. Salary : you might spend years mastering a programming language and use it as a primary technology in the workplace. It’d better pay well.

: you might spend years mastering a programming language and use it as a primary technology in the workplace. It’d better pay well. Ease of learning: some languages have a much steeper learning curve (yes, C++, looking right at you) than others.

In the table below, there’s a face-off between four technologies beginners typically commit to that will help you make a decision as quickly and cold-headedly as possible.

Java Python JS C# Applications ● Enterprise application development

● Android app development

● Big data projects ● Web development

● AI and Big Data

● Desktop software development ● Website and WPA

● Web server development

● Smart watch applications ● Windows applications

● Cloud apps

● Native iOS applications Salaries $103,100/yr (source) $108,700 (source) $113,215

(source) $94,800/yr (source) Job openings 34,500 on Upwork over 25,000 on Indeed over 30,500 on Indeed over 20,000 on Indeed Ease of learning ★★☆☆☆ ★★☆☆☆ ★☆☆☆☆ ★★☆☆☆

If you want to enter an undergraduate CS program, keep in mind that most University curriculums include Java classes.

Step #3. Stockpile resources

When you are learning coding on your own, the Internet is your best friend. Since there are no professors, classmates, and exams that help stay on track, make sure to find reliable learning resources and join online communities.

Here’s a basic resource deck (a textbook, a Youtube channel, and an online course) for top programming languages.

Java

Core Java Fundamentals Volume 1– a detailed reference guide to syntax elements, interfaces, and lambdas. It’s a widely used University-level textbook that offers a succinct rundown on Java.

Codegym — a platform for hands-on Java learners. You can practice Core, multithreading, Hibernate, and other concepts by solving over 1,200 sample problems.

Adam Bien — on his Youtube channel, Adam shares quick Java EE hacks and tutorials. These screencast videos give beginners a firsthand introduction to programming principles and conventions.

Python

Think Python — a must-have reference book for an entry-level Python programmer. It combines an overview of basic concepts with real-world examples (by the time you are done, you’ll build basic games like Space Invaders as well as full web applications using Django.

Codeacademy has an excellent tutorial on Python 3. In 25 hours, you’ll learn how to manipulate data types, use lists and loops, and apply functions and methods to solving programming challenges.

CS Dojo has all-level playlists for Python learners. YK walks students both through basic concepts and complex projects — recently, he made a cool video on building a classic Snake game efficiently.

JavaScript

Eloquent JavaScript — an easy-to-digest guide through the conventions of JS. While it’s not a 101 textbook, it’s still worth reading to get a good grasp of the language and the intricacies of its syntax.

Freecodecamp has one of the biggest collections of tutorials and engaging practice problems on JS. As an added bonus, there’s a Facebook group you can join to connect with other learners.

Jake Wright — a Queens College CS graduate who teaches coding to programming beginners and shows the behind-the-scenes of having a tech job.

Step #4. Create a roadmap and stick to it

Study schedules are powerful because they turn an abstract plan into an achievable timeline. However, while building a learning roadmap is hard, committing to it is the main challenge.

Since different learning strategies work for different types of learners (hands-on coding, textbooks, video tutorials, etc.), no study plans are truly alike. However, as far as basic planning tips go, here are a few worth trying:

Don’t cram. Consistency in learning performs better than sporadic spurts of superhuman effort. Break theory concepts into smaller concepts and apply these ideas to practice problems to improve retention.

Make studying a part of your routine. If your life is full of commitments to juggle, it’s easy to slack off on studying. To stay consistent, designate a set time for coding, even if as little as 30-40 minutes a day.

Set goals. Don’t come to study sessions unprepared. Figure out which concepts you want to learn and what milestones you need to hit to consider your practice session a “success”.

Conclusion

Self-teaching a skill to yourself requires motivation and discipline. However, it’s not impossible. The key to learning how to code on your own is in knowing your limits and setting realistic goals. Don’t schedule study sessions you’ll struggle to sit through every day.

Putting together a list of resources is a great idea as well. To steer clear of confusion, narrow it down to 3-5 items — a few textbooks, platforms, and a YouTube channel to use for reference. Getting more programming exposure by visiting themed Reddit thread is also a way to connect with fellow learners and persevere through the lows of the learning curve.