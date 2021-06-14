5+Signs+Becoming+an+Addiction+Counselor+is+the+Right+Job+for+You

Becoming an addiction counselor isn’t for everyone. However, it’s a truly rewarding experience if you have the right qualities.

Unfortunately, many people who would excel in this career don’t pursue addiction counselor training. This is often because they don’t realize they have what it takes to be successful.

In this article, we discuss how to become a drug addiction counselor and the qualities that are needed for a long and rewarding career. Continue reading to find out if this is the path for you.

1. You Enjoy Working With People

An important question to ask before pursuing a career as an addiction counselor is, “Do I enjoy working with people?” This is essential for a career as a counselor in any field because that’s what you will be doing with your time.

Being able to naturally build trusting relationships with your patients is going to make your career that much more enjoyable and rewarding. A good relationship with your patients will also get them to trust you. It will help you to help them.

2. You Aren’t Afraid of Hard Work

Being a certified addiction counselor is not always easy; in fact, it’s often very difficult. Working with someone struggling with addiction is challenging in itself. You have to be resigned to the fact that you can’t change someone’s life for them and that they have to want to change before you can truly help them change.

That’s difficult for a lot of addiction counselors who want to help. However, you can’t do the work for them. You can only be there to support them and give them the tools they need.

This line of work is also challenging because you regularly have to watch how drug addiction affects people, their families, and their lives in general. You have to watch people struggle before they succeed.

In some cases, your patients may not succeed. This means you also have to deal with relapses or even death due to substance abuse.

For these reasons, becoming a licensed addiction counselor is not for everyone, especially not those who may not be prepared for the mental and emotional toll this career can put on you. However, that’s not to say that this career isn’t immensely rewarding, which we will discuss shortly.

3. You Enjoy Rewarding Experiences

As we said, a career as an addiction counselor is not easy, but it is a career for those that enjoy rewarding experiences. When someone is or becomes ready for meaningful changes in their life, your work begins.

Your work involves helping people at a difficult time in their lives. You get the chance to guide them toward the change they want and get to see their gradual transition into a happier and healthier life.

Watching your patients become sober and successfully manage their addiction is a rewarding experience that few other career paths offer. Hearing your patients talk about their new job or improved relationships while knowing you played a role in helping them get there is often worth more than an addiction counselor’s salary.

4. You Enjoy Education

For those wondering about how to become an addiction counselor, we recommend starting the process by focusing on your education and certifications. The Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network (ATTC) can help you understand your state’s requirements.

Undergraduate Studies

This is a career path that often requires a bachelor’s degree at a minimum. However, some states may only require an associate’s degree.

The proper addiction counselor training is essential to this career, not only because it’s a legal requirement, but also because it provides you with the tools you need for success. Plus, there are different options to choose from when pursuing your degree.

As undergraduates, many students choose to study psychology, sociology, or counseling. Some programs offer the chance to earn an addiction studies degree, such as InterCoast. It’s also worth considering a master’s degree in substance abuse counseling.

Certification and Licensure

Once you’ve obtained your degree, you can start pursuing the certifications and licensures required by your state. For example, some states require a certain number of hours worked to become a licensed addiction counselor.

Also, in some states, having a master’s degree means you don’t have to obtain a certificate to become a certified addiction counselor. Each state is different, so check the requirements in your region.

5. Money Isn’t Everything

While there’s a relationship between level of education and an addiction counselor’s salary, you shouldn’t expect to make a six-figure salary. The median salary for addiction counselor jobs is $47,660 per year.

However, the growth for this career path is significant at 25%. This number is much higher than the average career growth rate at only 4%. So, while you won’t be earning a high salary, you’ll have job security.

As we said, the value of this career is in the relationships you have with your patients and the experience of helping them live the lives they want. If a high-paying salary is what you want, then this may not be the career path for you.

Start Pursuing A Career as an Addiction Counselor

If you enjoy working with people and aren’t afraid of hard work, then becoming an addiction counselor may be a good fit for you. Even though you won’t receive a large salary, being an addiction counselor is a truly rewarding experience. You’ll be a part of changing someone’s life for the better.

If you enjoyed this article, be sure to read other articles on our site today!