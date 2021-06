This week on “The Scoreboard,” hosts Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja return for their first podcast of the summer. The pair is joined by Daily Iowan Summer Editor Robert Read, DI Summer Sports Editor Chloe Peterson, and Sports Reporter Chris Werner to talk about the NBA Playoffs, Iowa track and field, next week’s U.S. Open, and more.

Hosted by Austin Hanson and Shivansh Ahuja; Edited by Shivansh Ahuja; Produced by Kelsey Harrell.