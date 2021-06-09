The Ultimate Guide to Website Heatmaps

Did you know that 38% of people will stop engaging with a website if they do not find it attractive? If you are worried that visitors are leaving your site sooner than they should, then we are here to share what website heatmaps are and how they can help you. We have put together this short guide to share everything there is to know about heatmaps.

Keep reading to learn the ins and outs of heatmap technology.

What Is a Heatmap?

In lamest terms, a heatmap for a website is a representation of data in the form of a map or a diagram. Heatmaps use different colors to represent different sets of data. This visualization helps the website owner understand how certain pages on their site are performing.

The different colors show how high the visitor’s engagement was on different sections of each page. You can learn things like what visitors are clicking and what they are skipping over. The great thing about reputable heatmaps such as decibel.com is that you do not have to worry about being confused by a ton of numbers.

It is easy to see where a visitor clicks and where they do not click. There are mainly four different types of heatmaps:

Scroll Maps

A scroll map will record the scrolling behavior of every site visitor. This will help you see exactly where they scrolled and where they stopped scrolling. Something that this type of heatmap will help you determine is if your page length is ideal for your users or not.

This type of heatmap is normally used for long-form sales pages because you will be able to tell how long you are keeping your user engaged. You can pay attention to exactly where users are leaving your page and then use this data to figure out why they are only scrolling down to a certain section.

Something as simple as changing an image might be all you need to do to have users continue scrolling. You can create an A/B test to see if your guess on why they are leaving is accurate.

Mouse Tracking Heatmaps

This type of heatmap is also known as hover maps. This is where you can see the user’s mouse movements. One of the cons with this type of heatmap is that you can’t really correlate their mouse movements with what they are looking at. For example, if they leave their mouse on one of your headlines for over 5 minutes it does not mean that they are reading the headline for that long.

Eye Tracking Heatmaps

These heatmaps actually record the eye movements of the users while they are interacting with your website. This type of tracking is done in either a lab or via a webcam.

The great thing about this type of heatmap is that you can truly examine what a visitor is looking at. With this information, you can place all of your important page elements in their natural eye path and lead them to your conversion goal.

One of the eye-tracking heatmaps is the fixation duration heatmap. This shows you how long the user looked at a specific element on the page.

The other type of eye-tracking map is the fixation volume heat map. This shows you the parts of the page that attracted the highest number of eye fixations. The fixation is counted once the user looks at a single spot for more than 50 milliseconds.

Click Tracking Heatmaps

This is the most common type of heatmap where the data recorded is based on where the visitors are clicking. Usually, with this map, the red spots will show you where users clicked the most. As users click less then the color gets lighter and lighter (orange to yellow).

With click tracking, you are able to examine whether or not your visitors are clicking where you want them to click. The great thing about knowing this information is that you will know if users are clicking on your CTA button and you can make edits to your call to action if you do not see enough activity.

Benefits of Using Heatmaps

One of the benefits of using heatmaps is that you will have the ability to measure the performance of your website. You can quickly see major issues on your site thanks to the colors used for the map. By measuring the performance then you can make changes according to how your users are navigating the site.

Another benefit is that you can optimize your conversion rate by understanding where users are clicking, what they are looking at, and what their eyes are focusing on. Studying and understanding this information will allow you to make informed decisions when it comes to editing your website design.

One last benefit worth mentioning is that numeric data is simplified. This is great if you are more of a visual person than a numbers person. All of the data from the heat maps will be color-coded and organized in diagrams so that you can easily learn the performance of each page that has a heatmap tracker.

Feeling Like a Website Heatmaps Pro?

We hope that now that we shared everything there is to know about website heatmaps, you can make an informed decision on whether or not you want to use this for your own website.

Did our article help you out today? Please keep reading the rest of our business section to catch our latest tips and tricks.