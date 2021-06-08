How to Write a History Term Paper

Whether you’re a graduate student in the humanities, or an undergraduate in history, chances are at some point you’ll need to write a history term paper.

But, instead of the stress, it causes for some folks, writing a history term paper is in fact quite easy. Just follow these simple guidelines to writing your term paper:

1) Research your topic thoroughly and select it carefully:

Spend time looking through library databases to find potential topics that interest you and do not require specialized knowledge outside of what is covered in class. Consider options from different eras of history; choose one that has an aspect that has not been examined by historians or students before. If you are writing a history paper for college, it is acceptable to choose a topic based on personal interest or experience.

Research secondary sources, including journal articles, newspapers, and magazines.

Research using the internet but make sure you validate your sources.

2) Define your subject thoroughly:

This is especially important if you are writing about a ubiquitous subject like war or economic development. Do not limit yourself with the traditional definitions of these topics; instead, give it your own twist that incorporates new historical interpretations or an innovative approach.

3) Gather all the necessary sources and take thorough notes:

Read books and scholarly journal articles from different perspectives and try to understand the opposing viewpoints. Look for ones written by historians with your professor’s approval so that you can cite them properly in your work. Look through newspapers and magazines which were popular in that time period. Read primary source documents when possible, such as letters or diaries.

Great examples of term paper writing with proper sources could be seen on OmniPapers.com.

4) Research new scholarly interpretations of your topic:

It’s not enough just to look at the traditional “great man” view of history; you should cover a wide variety of interpretations. Try to incorporate as many different variables and factors into your paper as possible. Remember to include excerpts that illustrate these points.

Additional interpretations are important because your paper will depend on them for analysis so you should do as much research as possible.

5) Organize your sources well:

Make sure you have a bibliography page for all sources that you create in the proper format for MLA or APA citation style. This will make it easier to cite your sources and make it easier for your professor to read.

Putting your citations in a recognized format will save you time and help your work be more effective in the long run.

6) Write an outline of the paper’s contents:

Make sure you know exactly what you are going to include in each section of the paper. This will allow you to shape the argument of the paper while writing and decrease the risk that you miss something important.

In addition, this will enable you to write a more coherent essay; your professor may deduct points if your essay does not follow a logical progression of events or ideas.

7) Start writing:

It can be easy to procrastinate on a history term paper but try setting aside time each day for writing rather than waiting until the night before it is due.

The sooner you start this process, the better as it will give you more time to re-write and edit.

8) Make sure your essay flows well:

This means that your paper should have a logical progression of ideas, with each new point building on the previous one.

It is also important to have a well-constructed introductory paragraph that makes a good first impression on your professor.

9) Revise the draft:

While it is important to get to writing as soon as possible, take time to revise your first draft.

It is okay to put down the essay and take a break before starting again. This will help you avoid writer’s block later in the process.

Reword sentences that are awkward or do not flow well; find a better way to phrase ideas that repeat themselves; remove unnecessary information or citations, and check for spelling errors and other mistakes.

You can also add introductory or concluding paragraphs at this point if you feel like it would improve your essay.

10) Finish your essay:

The purpose of the final draft is to ensure that the paper has a clear thesis and an organizing structure. It should be readable; after all, it will be your professor who reads your essay, not you.

You should make sure that all references are incorporated at this point as well as any footnotes or endnotes.

11) Edit the final draft:

Many schools now give download “final” copies of all papers along with grades in lieu of having to print out individual copies.

These are available online so you will need to make contact with the instructor or department office staff for access.

If there are problems with the draft, you may want to consult with the instructor before submitting it to prevent any last-minute changes.

Summary

A history term paper is an important writing task that is as much about thinking and researching as it is having good writing skills.

A strong understanding of the subject, a clear thesis statement, and attention to detail will be what makes your history term paper stand out from the rest.