How to Start Producing Music: A Complete Guide for Beginners

For thousands of years, music has been one of the most powerful ways to creatively express yourself. Fortunately, contemporary technology has made it easier than ever before to get started.

In fact, you no longer need to know how to play an instrument — you simply need a computer. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about how to start producing music on your own.

Determine What Kind of Music You Would Like to Make

It should come as no surprise that deciding what type of music you would like to make can go a long way when starting your journey. This step is essential because it will dictate what type of equipment you need, what kind of research you conduct, etc.

For example, someone who wishes to produce electronic dance music will need a different skill set compared to somebody who wants to get started making indie rock.

Once you’ve narrowed down your decision, you’ll have a solid foundation for what you need to learn next. If you can’t quite decide yet, that’s okay — there’s plenty of time to learn.

Choose a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW)

For those who are unfamiliar with this type of program, it’s an application that is specifically designed to help you create and sequence sounds. To elaborate you can use this program to both play and organize a keyboard melody that you come up with on your own.

For those who don’t have the knowledge to play an instrument, you’re also able to ‘draw’ in your notes one by one. The end result is the same, and you can use this method to write chords and melodies effectively.

When it comes to choosing your DAW, you should pick the one that feels the most natural to you. They all accomplish the same tasks in different ways, so it will come down to how effective the program is for your personal workflow.

Although many of these programs cost money, they also typically offer trial versions or free demos. This is a perfect opportunity to get a feel for the application and determine whether or not it’s right for you.

Wondering what is the best computer for music production 2021? You can check out this resource to learn more.

Get the Necessary Gear

It’s possible to create entire songs using just a DAW. In order to improve your quality of life during the process, though, it’s worth investing in a few basic pieces of gear.

For starters, a MIDI keyboard can make your life much easier during the songwriting process. This is essentially a miniature piano that you can plug into your computer and use to play different sounds within the program you use.

Some keyboards also come with built-in drum pads that allow you to easily add layers of percussion to your songs.

If you prefer a more organic sound, you might need to pick up a cheap instrument. More often than not, experienced music producers have a cheap guitar near their production setup that they can use to record directly into the computer.

The same can be said for those who wish to add vocals to their songs, as you will often need a quality microphone in order to do so. This becomes less of a requirement if you wish your vocals to be distorted or ambient.

Depending on what kind of microphone or instrument that you use, you may also need an audio interface. This is simply a piece of hardware that helps bridge the gap between this equipment and your computer. Many microphones, guitars, etc. cannot be plugged directly into a USB port.

If this is not a route that you would like to take, then there’s no need to worry about it. You can get along just fine with the utility that your DAW offers.

Learn to Use What You Have

After you’ve gotten all of the necessary equipment and software, it’s time to educate yourself on how to use it. Unless you have a background in music, it’s unlikely that you will understand the function of your DAW.

Although it may seem tedious, it’s highly recommended that you read through the manual in order to learn more about how you can use this program effectively. If music production is something that you plan on sticking to, it’s better to learn this information sooner rather than later.

To start, take a look at a description of the DAW’s built-in programs and what they are used for. Additionally, memorize a few basic keyboard shortcuts so that you can improve your workflow.

Then, you’ll need to learn how to use the hardware that you purchased. Fortunately, this is typically much more straightforward than learning how to use an entire program.

Regardless of which DAW choose for what year you choose to integrate into your production process, it’s essential that you practice on a regular basis. This means setting time aside each week in order to cultivate your existing talents and establish new ones.

Over time, you will quickly discover that it’s not nearly as difficult as you may have thought before.

Understanding How to Start Producing Music on Your Own Can Change Your Life

For this reason, it’s essential that you keep the above information in mind when moving forward. Once you understand how to start producing music, you can begin to develop your passion and grow as an artist.

