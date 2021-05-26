Why is marijuana being used for medical purposes?

Marijuana for medical use is nothing new, it has been used for centuries going back to 2737 BC where it is recorded in Chinese text that cannabis was used to treat varies ailments such as constipation, gout, rheumatism and malaria. Marijuana has been illegal for most of the last century meaning that there have not been many human tests on the herb but recent research has shown that it has medicinal properties. If you would like to learn about these medicinal properties and what they are, here is a list of reasons why marijuana is being used for medical purposes:

What is medical marijuana?

Medical marijuana is cannabis or cannabinoids that is prescribed by a doctor to patients who suffer certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana is basically the same as recreational marijuana the only difference is that it is taken for medical purposes. THC and CBD are the 2 main components that benefit you when you use medical marijuana. Since it comes from the medical industry, every prescription is the same strength. It can be quite difficult to figure out the right dosage of medical marijuana because every dispensary will have different products with different percentages of THC and CBD so trying to get a consistent dose can be a challenge. It is also difficult to determine the exact amount of THC and CBD that will enter the body through the different ways of consumption such as vaping or smoking so doctors face a dilemma when dosing medical marijuana. The trickiest part is that with the technology going forward, there are online retailers who offer a wide variety of devices and accessories for consuming marijuana for which you can find out more if you visit Smoke Cartel by clicking here and look through their offer. You will practically don’t know what to choose for consuming your medical marijuana, as each of the products is unique in the way how it works.

What does it treat?

Medical marijuana treats many different conditions such as:

Pain

Seizures

Anxiety

Depression

PTSD

Insomnia

Lets look at 2 of these conditions, pain and anxiety. For pain it is found that the cannabinoids in marijuana may reduce pain by altering the pain preceptors in the brain which makes it ideal to treat chronic pain. Marijuana also has a calming effect on the brain and body which makes it ideal for someone who suffers from anxiety. The herb is also used to treat PTSD. A study has shown that cannabis can reduce activity in the amygdala which is the part of the brain associated with fear responses to threats. Other studies also suggest that cannabinoids potentially play a role in eliminating traumatic memories.

Why is it good for pain?

As we have mentioned, marijuana is good for pain. It helps with neuropathic pain because cannabis is said to be a neurogenerator, neuroprotector, anti inflammatory as well as an analgestic. What happens is that cannabis stops the production of NF-kb and the production of cytokines and by inhibiting these compounds, inflammation is decreased. Medical marijuana is good for people who suffer from post shingles, nerve trauma and cancer pain.

What are the methods of consumption?

There are many different methods of consuming medical marijuana including:

Dry herb vaporizing: the vaporizer will heat the herb to a temperature that is high enough to extract the THC,CBD and cannabinoids, but the temperature will be too low for you to get any of the harmful toxins.

Edibles: this is when you consume cannabis in a food or drink form. You can either bake or cook with cannabis and then ingest it.

Tinctures: this is a method where you put 3-4 drops of tincture which is liquid cannabis extract, under your tongue and it gets absorbed into your body.

Topicals: This is when cannabis is infused in lotions, sprays, creams and balms. You rub it into your skin and the cannabis gets absorbed this way.

Precautions

There are a few precautions that you need to take into considerations and there are some side effects that come with taking marijuana including:

Hallucinations

Depression

Bloodshot eyes

Dry mouth

Increased appetite

Reports have also found that marijuana use may make you more likely to get into a car accident and increase your chances of having schizophrenia. It can raise your heart rate and lower blood pressure. Also, never smoke when pregnant because it has been linked to lower birth weight among babies.

So there you have it, the medical reasons that marijuana is being used for. Now you can make an informed decision and use an alternative to pharmaceuticals if you want a more natural option to health care.