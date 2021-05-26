Suffering From Academic Writer’s Block? Good Thesis Statement Examples to Know

Only about one-quarter of high school students are proficient in writing. That means that the majority of students entering college will struggle with the most common college assignment: writing an essay.

We’ll tell you a secret: the most important part of an essay is a good thesis statement.

Are you struggling to start writing your essay? If so, keep reading. We’ll give you the good thesis statement examples you need to get started on your essay.

Expository Thesis Statements

An expository essay requires you to investigate a new idea in a general way. You don’t have to make an argument or do an in-depth analysis with this kind of essay; just explain the facts about a topic.

Expository essays can be the easiest kind to write, but it’s still important to develop a strong thesis statement.

Don’t simply state a fact about your topic, like, “Tea is a popular beverage.” This doesn’t tell your reader any new information or give your reader a hint about what they’ll learn in your essay, so it’s a weak thesis statement.

Instead, give details that help the reader understand what you will write about in your essay.

An example of a good thesis statement for an expository essay would be: “Tea has a history that spans thousands of years and multiple empires, from the Chinese Shang dynasty to the British empire of modern times.”

This thesis statement uses interesting facts to grab the reader’s attention. At the same time, it focuses on a specific aspect of tea — its history — telling your reader that your essay will talk about it.

Argumentative Thesis Statements

In an argumentative essay, you must convince your reader of something. You’ll have to take a position on a topic and make a compelling argument.

Argumentative essays are frequently assigned as homework in college, so you’ll find examples of good thesis statements for college in this section.

Argumentative essays are more difficult to write. If you find yourself Googling, “what is a good example of a thesis statement,” you’re probably writing an argumentative essay. Get help from a thesis writing service for an even better essay.

A good argumentative thesis statement is specific. Make sure you include your supporting points in your thesis statement so that your reader knows what your argument is based on.

Examples of Argumentative Thesis Statements

Really good thesis statement examples for argumentative essays include:

“Cats are the best pets because of their low maintenance, friendly personalities, and adorable fluffy ears.”

“The United States should be more open to immigrants because of the benefit they have for the economy, the diversity they bring, and because of the humanitarian responsibility this great country has to the world.”

“Grilled cheese sandwiches are the best snack in history because of their delicious cheesiness, crispy texture, and quick cooking time.”

Whether serious or silly, your argumentative essay thesis statement has to make it clear what stance you take in your argument and give the supporting points that your essay will talk about.

Good Thesis Statement Examples for Your College Essays

Writing essays is one of the most challenging aspects of your college career. If you struggle with overcoming academic writer’s block, you’re not alone.

Thankfully, these good thesis statement examples will help you start your essay. Now, get out there and get writing!

