Subject in custody after threatening others with a knife at UIHC emergency room

A person entered the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics emergency room and began threatening others with a knife on Tuesday evening.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety received the report at 6:53 p.m. Iowa City and UI police arrived on the scene at 6:56 p.m. and the subject was taken into custody, according to a Hawk Alert sent to faculty, staff, and currently enrolled students.

The subject was treated in UIHC for their self-inflicted injuries, and at this time no other injuries have been reported from the incident.