Subject in custody after threatening others with a knife at UIHC emergency room
Faculty, staff and currently enrolled students received a Hawk Alert about the incident on Tuesday night.
May 26, 2021
A person entered the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics emergency room and began threatening others with a knife on Tuesday evening.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety received the report at 6:53 p.m. Iowa City and UI police arrived on the scene at 6:56 p.m. and the subject was taken into custody, according to a Hawk Alert sent to faculty, staff, and currently enrolled students.
The subject was treated in UIHC for their self-inflicted injuries, and at this time no other injuries have been reported from the incident.
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected]
Natalie Dunlap is a political reporter at The Daily Iowan. She previously worked as a news reporter...