Iowa men’s basketball’s Jordan Bohannon injured in altercation

Iowa men’s basketball player Jordan Bohannon sustained a head injury after he was physically assaulted Sunday morning in Iowa City, according to Iowa Athletics.

A social media video appears to show Bohannon involved in an altercation and then laying on the ground outside DC’s bar in downtown Iowa City’s pedestrian mall.

Bohannon is currently recovering after he received medical attention following the incident.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery said in a release. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”

Iowa City Police told Iowa’s News Now they are investigating a report of an assault in that area from early Sunday morning but did not name any parties involved.

Bohannon recently announced that he is returning for his sixth season as a Hawkeye after being named honorable mention All-Big Ten this March.

Bohannon holds the Iowa men’s basketball record for assists with 639, 3-pointers with 364, and free throw percentage at .887. His 143 games played also ranks first among Hawkeye men’s basketball players.