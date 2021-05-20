Woody, Britt earn Big Ten Men’s Track and Field honors

Hawkeye director of track and field Joey Woody was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and junior Jamal Britt earned Co-Athlete of the Championships on Thursday.

Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody coaches from the infield during the 4x400m relay during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Jan. 18, 2020.

Iowa director of track and field Joey Woody has been named the Big Ten Men’s Track and Field Coach of the Year for the outdoor season, per the conference office and a Thursday UI Athletics release. Hawkeye junior Jamal Britt also brought home Big Ten Co-Athlete of the Championships honors.

Scoring a school-record 127 team points, Woody led Iowa men’s track and field to a Big Ten Outdoor Championship title on Sunday. The Hawkeyes finished 33 points clear of second-place Michigan.

It is the third consecutive Big Ten title for Iowa men’s track and field, who won the 2019 Big Ten Outdoor Championship in Iowa City and the 2021 Big Ten Indoor Championship in Geneva, Ohio.

The 2021 indoor-outdoor Big Ten championship sweep was the first for the Hawkeyes since 1963.

The conference honor is the third of Woody’s career. He previously won Big Ten Outdoor Coach of the Year in 2019 and Big Ten Men’s Indoor Coach of the Year earlier in the 2021 season. Woody is the first coach in program history to sweep the indoor and outdoor coach of the year awards.

In total, Iowa men’s track and field had 15 medalists and two Big Ten champions on the Big Ten championship weekend. Senior Jaylan McConico won the 110-meter hurdles and Britt took home the gold in the 400-meter hurdles.

Britt also posted two runner-up finishes in the 110-meter hurdles and long jump, adding 26 points to Iowa’s total.

Britt is the first Hawkeye to be named Athlete of the Championships since Justin Austin in 2013.

Iowa men’s track and field is ranked No. 1 in the Midwest region and No. 16 nationally. The Hawkeyes compete at the NCAA West Regional in College Station, Texas, May 26-29.