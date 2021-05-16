Iowa rowing team takes seventh place at Big Ten Championships

On the lake on Saturday, April 24, 2021. University of Iowa 2 Novice 8 rowing team gets an early warmup. The Hawkeyes won with a time of 7:14.50.

The Iowa rowing team finished in seventh place at the 2021 Big Ten Championships Sunday morning at the Indianapolis Rowing Center. The Hawkeyes scored 55 points in seven races.

The team took sixth place in the II Novice 8, fifth in the I Novice 8, and seventh place in the III Varsity 4, II Varsity 4, I Varsity 4, II Varsity 8, and I Varsity 8.

The Hawkeyes have two representatives on the All-Big Ten team. Senior Hannah Greenlee made the All-Big Ten first team, and senior Katie Pearson was a second-team selection. Junior Molly Rygh also was a conference sportsmanship honoree.

Michigan won its second straight conference championship, scoring 191 points to take the title. The Wolverines were followed by Ohio State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. As the conference champion, Michigan will receive an automatic bid for the NCAA Championships. The rest of the Big Ten will have to wait until May 18 to see if they qualified.