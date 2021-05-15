Iowa rowing set for 2021 Big Ten Championships

The Hawkeyes will compete for a conference title in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sunday morning.

The Iowa Hawkeyes cool down while heading back to the dock after their race on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

On Sunday, Iowa rowing will compete in the 2021 Big Ten Rowing Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The regatta will feature seven races: The Novice Eight, I Novice Eight, III Varsity Four, II Varsity Four, I Varsity Four, II Varsity Eight, and the I Varsity Eight.

Iowa enters this year’s conference championships ranked just outside the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association’s top 20. Iowa received 13 votes in the CRCA’s latest poll but did not earn an official ranking.

No. 5 Rutgers, No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Indiana, No. 16 Minnesota, No. 20 Wisconsin, and unranked Michigan State will all hit the water with the Hawkeyes Sunday.

The Big Ten Championships will serve as Iowa’s last opportunity to improve its national standing ahead of the 2021 NCAA Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida, May 28-30.

The NCAA Rowing Championships’ field is made up of just 22 teams.

The 2021 Big Ten Rowing Championships will stream live on BTN+. Action begins at 8 a.m. and wraps up with an award ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.