Quick Tips to Clean and Maintain Your Rifles

You may have heard a lot about the need to clean and maintain your rifles. But do you know how to go about the task? No! Well, you need to have the necessary tools and also know the appropriate procedure to carry out the task efficiently. We have briefly covered both these aspects in this short piece of writing. Read on to find out!

Essential Tools to Keep Your Firearms in Good Condition

Wiping your guns and rifles with a damp cloth can take care of surface-level cleaning. But is it enough to keep your firearms in good working order? Certainly not! Deep cleaning of rifles and guns is required to ensure they stay in proper working condition. And this can be achieved only if you use the right tools and solvents to tidy them. But don’t worry, you don’t require a whole lot of things to conduct this procedure. The few tools needed to accomplish the task include a gun cleaning mat, cleaning rod, patches, utility brush, bore brush, lustre cloth, cleaning jags, and swabs. You also require certain solvents, oils, and lubricants.

Do not compromise on the quality of these items if you want to keep your weapons intact. For instance, Gun Cleaning Mats from Cerus Gear can be an appropriate choice. The brand sells heavy-duty mats that are sturdy and durable. They are oil and solvent resistant. Moreover, they come with a lifetime warranty. Likewise, other stuff you purchase should also be from reputed brands.

Procedure to Clean and Maintain Your Rifles

The task of cleaning rifles and guns may seem tedious but only if you do not have the right tools. Once you have the aforementioned tools handy, you can carry out the procedure effortlessly. To start with, spread the gun cleaning mat and place your guns/rifles as well as cleaning tools on it. You don’t have to worry about staining or scratching the surface when you are using a gun cleaning mat.

It is time now to unload the gun. Remove the magazine and look through the barrel to be doubly sure that the gun is unloaded. Now, dismantle your gun to clean the slide, barrel, guide rod, barrel, and various other parts thoroughly. Check your gun/rifle manual to know how to dismantle it properly.

Clean the barrel using the cleaning rod dipped in bore solvent and tidy the chamber by using a bore brush. The slide, bolt, and pump can be cleaned using a nylon utility brush and action solvent. Apply a residue-free solvent to the brush to clean the magazine. Once, all the parts are cleaned and lubricated it is time to reassemble the gun.

Quick Tip: Clean your firearms outdoors or in a well-ventilated room to steer clear of the pungent fumes of lubricants.

We hope this gives you a clear idea about how to clean your weapons and keep them in proper working condition. So, go and get the essential tools and follow the tips shared above to accomplish the task. Happy Cleaning!