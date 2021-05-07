On the Record: May 7, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News editor Rylee Wilson talks about Barbara Wilson being named the next University of Iowa president on April 30 and what Wilson’s goals are during her time in the position. Managing digital editor Kelsey Harrell discusses her in-depth piece on education options for deaf and hard hearing children in Iowa. Finally, news reporter Eleanor Hildebrandt discusses her story on the next from the UI to serve on the state Board of Regents.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.

On the Record will take a break from publishing for the summer. Check back in fall 2021 for more episodes.