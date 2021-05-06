The+Iowa+Racing+and+Gaming+Commission+Fines+the+Diamond+Jo+Worth+Casino

Gambling has been a hot topic across the USA over recent years, with many states pushing through new legislation to reflect changing times and attitudes. That’s been unnecessary so far in Iowa, primarily because the state already has a mature and progressive regulatory framework for gambling activities within the state.

Of course, part of that framework includes taking appropriate action when regulations are violated. Diamond Jo Worth casino recently found itself on the sharp end of such actions after three violations were dealt with by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC).

The Diamond Jo Casino in Northwood was fined a total of $45,000 by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission for three violations

Self-exclusion violation

The first violation related to implementation of the state-mandated self-exclusion program. This provides a way for anyone who feels he or she has a gambling problem to self-exclude from gambling establishments statewide. On signing up to the voluntary program, an individual’s personal information is shared through a confidential network with other casinos in Iowa.

In this case, however, Diamond Jo had transposed the first and second names of the individual, meaning he was able to sign up for a player’s card at the casino. The IRGC fined the casino $5,000 for the violation.

Failure to audit

A second violation concerned the casino’s fantasy sports offering. This whole area of the operation is overseen by FanDuel, one of the biggest sports gambling companies in the USA and, indeed the world. Iowa state regulations are particularly strict regarding fantasy sport betting, particularly when it comes to management and monitoring.

The regulations state that annual audits must be completed, and the audit reports submitted to the IRGC no later than 180 days after the end of the fiscal year. Brian Ohorilko, an IRGC administrator, explained that the FanDuel audit report was submitted 254 days after the fiscal year end and as a result, Diamond Jo was fined $20,000.

Admission of minor

The third violation concerned a specific incident in which an 18 year old was granted access to the casino in the company of two adult guests. Security personnel did not challenge the individual or perform an ID check for age verification purposes, and as a result, he spent more than an hour playing slot games in the casino.

Each of these violations was treated separately, as each falls under different areas of regulation. The IRGC issues a fine of $5,000 for the first violation and $20,000 for each subsequent violation, hence the total $45,000 levied for the three violations.

Improvements to security

It was not all bad news for the casino, as shortcomings identified in the video surveillance system during an audit last year were shown to have been addressed. On that occasion, it had been found that camera outages had taken place at locations inside the casino that are required to be under constant monitoring. This had resulted in a succession of blackouts in November 2019.

On that occasion, the casino committed to an entire system upgrade at a cost of $750,000. Indications from the latest audit suggest that it was money well spent and there have been no subsequent surveillance breaches.

About the Diamond Jo casino

Diamond Jo Worth is located just outside Northwood, in Worth County. It is part of the Nevada-based Boyd Gaming empire, which owns the famous Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as more than 20 other casinos across the United States, including another Diamond Jo operation in Dubuque.

Diamond Jo Worth first opened its doors to Iowa gamblers in April 2006. While its arrival was initially met with a mixed reception, it has brought significant trade and employment to the area in the 15 years it has been operating. The casino offers a wide range of gambling games, including more than 900 slot games and 25 traditional tables hosting blackjack, roulette and other popular games. There is also a no-limits poker room and the DraftKings sportsbook.

In addition, Diamond Jo Worth is a popular entertainment venue, and hosts a variety of live events plus big screen coverage of major sports fixtures throughout the year. Hungry patrons have a choice of dining options from take-out subs to steaks and daily specials at the Woodfire Grille.