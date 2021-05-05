Your+Guide+to+an+Abandoned+Sydney+Travel+Experience

As many as 9.4 million international tourists visit Australia every year! If you’re planning a trip, you may be wondering which tourist spots you can visit to see the history and culture of Sydney.

You could visit Sydney Opera House or Harbour Bridge, but wouldn’t you prefer somewhere a little less…mainstream? Why not make your Sydney travel experience a bit more unique?

Keep reading to discover the top abandoned sites in and around Sydney!

1. The Morisset Asylum for the Criminally Insane

Location: Morisset Road, Morisset (1.5 hours from Sydney)

Also known as Morisset Hospital, the construction of this site started back in 1906. Doctors kept patients in tents on the site until 1909 when Ward 1 opened. It functioned as a general hospital.

In 1933, the government constructed new sections as a hospital for the criminally insane.

By 1985, construction of the building had struggled through WW1, WW2, droughts, overcrowding, funding issues, and more. The hospital closed several sections, even destroying a few.

Ward 21, part of the old Hospital for the Criminally Insane, still stands today and is a popular spot for tourists.

2. Brands on Sale Outlet

Location: Campbelltown, Sydney

This outlet store went out of business in 2010 after being open for just one year. It cost $65 million and contained more than 80 stores.

Although you can’t see much from the outside, the inside of the store resembles a ghost town. Unopened packages of stock sit in piles around the building, shelves remain untouched, and dust coats elevators that haven’t been used for years.

As far as abandoned buildings go, this is certainly a modern example. But it’s not a location you’ll see in any Sydney travel guide.

Travel Tips: If you need somewhere to leave your suitcases while sightseeing in Sydney, mindmybag can offer a solution.

3. St. John’s Orphanage, Goulburn

Location: Mundy Street, Goulburn (3 hours from Sydney)

International travel doesn’t usually involve a stop in Goulburn, but this location is a must for any abandoned building travel experience.

The Sisters of Mercy (a Catholic Convent) opened this orphanage in the early 1900s. As many as 2,500 orphans spent time here, but many would wish they hadn’t.

Children sent here were neglected, and many suffered unspeakable abuses at the hands of the nuns. It’s no surprise that many consider this site to be haunted!

It shut down in 1978.

Three fires since its closure have left the interior destroyed, but the shell of the building remains.

4. Balmain Leagues Club, Rozelle

Location: Victoria Road, Rozelle, Sydney

This club was built in 1957 for the Balmain Tigers Rugby League Football Club. Players, fans, and locals all offered their support and patronage.

Unfortunately, the construction of the Sydney Metro disrupted club activities. In 2010, the owner shut the club down due to a lack of funding. It has remained unused since then.

Locals consider the site to be legendary and certainly iconic. While it may not be your first stop on a travel holiday, it’s well worth a visit if you’re in Sydney.

This is an abandoned building travel experience with a countdown though, as redevelopment plans were given the green light in September 2020.

Ready for an Abandoned Building Travel Experience?

Hopefully, our list of abandoned buildings in and around Sydney allows you to have a truly unique travel experience.