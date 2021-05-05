UI reports one new case of COVID-19, encourages students to get vaccianted

Student Health is still offering doses of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech to students.

The Old Capitol building is seen on March, 6, 2021. (Katie Goodale/The Daily Iowan)

Only one new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported since May 3 at the University of Iowa.

The single case was reported to be a student, making the yearly total of positive cases rise to 3,181.

There were zero new cases reported among employees, keeping the yearly total of positive cases stagnant at 493.

With finals week approaching, the university also gave an update on library study spaces open and available for students as they prepare for their exams.

The university’s main library has opened up its fourth floor for students to access its study spaces and book stacks, and undergraduate student rooms will be available. Rooms must be reserved in advance.

Libraries and study spaces currently operating at the UI include the Main Library, Sciences Library, Music Library for graduate students only, Business Library, Engineering Library, and Hardin Library.

With COVID-19 cases still being reported before the end of the spring semester, the UI reminded students that the American College Health Association recommends students get vaccinated as soon as possible.

UI Student Health is currently offering vaccines with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“Student Health can also provide a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to students regardless of where they received their first dose,” the UI said in the campus update email. “Doses must still be three weeks apart, but this gives you more flexibility and may be more convenient.”