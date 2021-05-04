DITV Now: May 4, 2021

Coming up on DITV Now: Iowa softball pitching propels Hawkeyes to victory. Later, the Iowa women’s tennis team continues to make history on the court.
May 4, 2021
UI reports zero new COVID-19 cases
Noel named Big Ten Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Year
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson eyes Doak Walker Award entering junior season
Nick Niemann selected by Los Angeles Chargers in sixth round of 2021 NFL Draft
Iowa football wraps up spring practice, turns focus to summer workouts
DITV
DITV: Students protesting during Bye Bye Bruce
DITV: University of Iowa announces new president
DITV Now: April 30, 2021
DITV Now: April 28, 2021
DITV Now: April 27, 2021
DITV Now: April 23, 2021
DITV: Iowa baseball is back on track
DITV: Live report from UI’s vaccine clinic
DITV: University of Iowa holds vaccine clinic
DITV: University of Iowa’s Latino American Cultural Center celebrates a big anniversary
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in