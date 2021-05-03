Photos: Iowa City Farmers Market

Jeff Sigmund , Photojournalist
May 3, 2021

Jeff Sigmund
Setting up on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Vendors line E Washington St in preparation for the start of the Iowa City Farmers Market.This is the 1st in-person market since 2020.
