On the Record: April 30, 2021

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and co-producer Hailey Marx sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

Managing editor Alexandra Skores talks about her story from this week on a University of Iowa alum who developed a platform called RealizASIANS that aims to amplify the voices of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander communities using her position as Miss Northern States. Politics reporter Natalie Dunlap talks about a fact check she wrote on higher education funding in the Iowa Legislature. Finally, news reporter Sabine Martin discusses how the UI Presidential Search Committee gathered the pool of applicants using a method that did not ask applicants to list their identity status.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Eleanor Hildebrandt and Hailey Marx.